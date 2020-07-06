Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 10:35
Unpacking government's response to GBV
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Maite Nkoana-Mashabane
Today at 11:35
Understanding why some people ignore social distancing regulations. Ruth Ancer
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Ruth Ancer - Clinical Psychologist at ...
Today at 12:15
Boycott the opening of schools
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:37
Holistic safety of children in WC
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Christina Nomdo
Today at 12:52
SANSA and NASA make steady progress in a study activity
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Peter Kotze - Senior Research Fellow at South African National Space Agency
Dr Peter Kotze
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Leadership during covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ryan Williams - CEO at Ster-Kinekor Theatres
Today at 19:19
Business Book - 'Is It Me or Is It Getting Hot in Here?' by Tom Eaton
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tom Eaton - Columnist and Author at ...
Today at 19:33
SKYPE: Make Money Mondays - How entrepreneur Aisha Pandor considers her money
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Aisha Pandor - Co-Founder at Sweepsouth
Latest Local
702 producers delighted to be back at work after beating COVID-19 Litha Mpondwana, Clive Moagi and Laura Weiner have returned to work after they were all given a clean bill of health. 6 July 2020 9:51 AM
Pupils will not be deregistered if they don't return to school - Panyaza Lesufi Education MEC says the province has introduced measures for parents who aren't comfortable in sending their kids back to school. 6 July 2020 8:19 AM
UPDATE: 173 new COVID-19 deaths, SA recoveries reach 93,315 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Sunday that the number of cases is now 196,750. There were 8,773 new infections. 5 July 2020 9:31 PM
View all Local
'Stricter measures to control movement at Level 3 lockdown are needed' Spokesperson Thabo Masebe says the province needs assistance in making sure that people comply with COVID-19 regulations. 6 July 2020 7:45 AM
Pupils are receiving food through School Nutrition Programme - DBE Even though Section 27 has taken the department to court for pupils not being fed, the department says the scheme is working. 3 July 2020 1:22 PM
SIU investigating government COVID-19 corruption Stakeholder and communications head Kaizer Kganyago unpacks how his unit will handle this investigation. 2 July 2020 1:38 PM
View all Politics
Eighth VBS Bank heist suspect arrested The suspect could not be arrested a few weeks ago as he was in quarantine amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 5 July 2020 5:16 PM
Labour Minister Nxesi wants every UIF COVID-19 relief transaction audited Labour and Employment Minister Thulas Nxesi said that the UIF had been able to identify 75 cases of suspicious transactions. 3 July 2020 4:50 PM
Old Mutual makes acting CEO Williamson permanent Iain Williamson’s appointment ends over a year of uncertainty over who will lead one of the country’s biggest insurers following t... 3 July 2020 2:49 PM
View all Business
Mary Twala remembered as ‘prolific actress,’ ‘gift to the arts’ The icon passed away at the age of 80 on Saturday. 4 July 2020 5:28 PM
SA reacts to opening of restaurants as virus cases rise Saturday marked the 100th day of lockdown for South Africa, which has imposed some of the strictest stay-at-home measures in the w... 4 July 2020 4:41 PM
Legendary SA actress Mary Twala dies at 80 Details surrounding Twala’s death are still unclear, but news of her passing was revealed by her son, Somizi Mhlongo, on Saturday. 4 July 2020 3:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
De Kock, Ngidi and Wolvaardt take top honours at CSA Awards Quinton de Kock, Laura Wolvaardt and Lungi Ngidi took top honours at the annual 2019/20 Cricket South Africa Awards on Saturday. 4 July 2020 8:57 PM
Experts develop online tool to help mitigate COVID-19 in endurance sports events Stellenbosch University's Prof Wayne Derman is part of a team that has developed the tool to help event organisers. 3 July 2020 11:37 AM
Western Province agrees to Newlands proposal The loan agreement approved on Tuesday, will enable the WPRFU to pay off its debt to Remgro and Investec Bank. Guarantees have alr... 1 July 2020 4:37 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
702 producers delighted to be back at work after beating COVID-19

6 July 2020 9:51 AM
by
Tags:
COVID19
litha mpondwana
clive moagi
702 producers
laura weiner

Litha Mpondwana, Clive Moagi and Laura Weiner have returned to work after they were all given a clean bill of health.

702 is delighted to welcome back producers Litha Mpondwana, Clive Moagi and Laura Weiner after they all recovered from the novel coronavirus.

RELATED: Recovering from COVID-19: 702's Litha Mpondwana shares his experience

The three all experienced different symptoms and eventually recovered fully from COVID-19.

I'm relieved to be back at work. It was a long road to recovery, but support from family and friends carried me through. I also focused on treating the symptoms until the virus went away. It was a waiting game!

Litha Mpondwana, Senior producer - 702Breakfast

Moagi says he is delighted to be back at work as he didn't like being locked up at home.

RELATED: 702's Clive Moagi shares remedies that worked for him in his COVID-19 recovery

I am very happy to be back. Being locked up at home is not fun at all, especially because I am such an active person. It's good to see and interact with my colleagues again.

Clive Moagi, Producer - 702 Breakfast Show

Wiener says it is just wonderful being back at work as it has been a tough two months recovery from this ghastly virus but seeing colleagues and work friends again makes the recovery so much easier.

I wish I could hug everyone but for now virtual hugs and elbow bumps will have to do. For those battling COVID-19 just know that there is a strange solidarity among those of us who are facing the virus, even if we have never personally met.

Laura Weiner, Executive producer - 702

She urges people to be grateful for the smallest of things and know that recovery is possible.


