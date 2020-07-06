702 producers delighted to be back at work after beating COVID-19





702 is delighted to welcome back producers Litha Mpondwana, Clive Moagi and Laura Weiner after they all recovered from the novel coronavirus.

The three all experienced different symptoms and eventually recovered fully from COVID-19.

I'm relieved to be back at work. It was a long road to recovery, but support from family and friends carried me through. I also focused on treating the symptoms until the virus went away. It was a waiting game! Litha Mpondwana, Senior producer - 702Breakfast

Moagi says he is delighted to be back at work as he didn't like being locked up at home.

I am very happy to be back. Being locked up at home is not fun at all, especially because I am such an active person. It's good to see and interact with my colleagues again. Clive Moagi, Producer - 702 Breakfast Show

Wiener says it is just wonderful being back at work as it has been a tough two months recovery from this ghastly virus but seeing colleagues and work friends again makes the recovery so much easier.

I wish I could hug everyone but for now virtual hugs and elbow bumps will have to do. For those battling COVID-19 just know that there is a strange solidarity among those of us who are facing the virus, even if we have never personally met. Laura Weiner, Executive producer - 702

She urges people to be grateful for the smallest of things and know that recovery is possible.