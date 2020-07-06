702 producers delighted to be back at work after beating COVID-19
702 is delighted to welcome back producers Litha Mpondwana, Clive Moagi and Laura Weiner after they all recovered from the novel coronavirus.
RELATED: Recovering from COVID-19: 702's Litha Mpondwana shares his experience
The three all experienced different symptoms and eventually recovered fully from COVID-19.
I'm relieved to be back at work. It was a long road to recovery, but support from family and friends carried me through. I also focused on treating the symptoms until the virus went away. It was a waiting game!Litha Mpondwana, Senior producer - 702Breakfast
Moagi says he is delighted to be back at work as he didn't like being locked up at home.
RELATED: 702's Clive Moagi shares remedies that worked for him in his COVID-19 recovery
I am very happy to be back. Being locked up at home is not fun at all, especially because I am such an active person. It's good to see and interact with my colleagues again.Clive Moagi, Producer - 702 Breakfast Show
Wiener says it is just wonderful being back at work as it has been a tough two months recovery from this ghastly virus but seeing colleagues and work friends again makes the recovery so much easier.
I wish I could hug everyone but for now virtual hugs and elbow bumps will have to do. For those battling COVID-19 just know that there is a strange solidarity among those of us who are facing the virus, even if we have never personally met.Laura Weiner, Executive producer - 702
She urges people to be grateful for the smallest of things and know that recovery is possible.
