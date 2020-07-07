How remote working has evolved so many aspects of doing business





702’s Aki Anastasiou was joined by Vox CEO, Jacques du Toit, GIBS Professional Associate and founder of Better Me Coaching, Thuli Segalo and Professor Renata Schoeman, psychiatrist, and head of the MBA in Healthcare Leadership at the University of Stellenbosch Business School to assess our "new normal" of remote working.

Remote working is shaping the future of work, forever.

In the age of the Covid-19 pandemic, technology has overhauled the way we work. Its transformative impact on the modern workplace has not just freed the workforce from the confines of a traditional office — it has expedited access to work while drastically increasing productivity, making remote working easier than it has ever been.

The outbreak of Covid-19 has not only resulted in an abrupt disruption of trade, it forced businesses that lacked the adequate hardware and ability to provide support to a workforce working from home, to adjust their remote work policies, overnight.

In the rush to give employees access to the tools that they needed for remote working — Vox Telecom's Hardware as a Service (HaaS) solution enabled businesses to outsource their IT Hardware through short-term asset rentals, together with remote support and security patching.

We were all unsure how to adapt to this new normal, very scared of what the future was holding and, two weeks down the line I could just see everybody in Vox pulling together, taking on responsibility – saying right, where can I help. Jacques du Toit, Chief Executive Officer — Vox Telecoms

Is remote work good for productivity?

While this new way of working brought with it legitimate concerns around productivity levels — when the dust settled, business leaders quickly realised that remote working produced a more productive workforce and that the positives of working in a digital workplace outweighed the negatives.

To allow businesses to turn their focus to optimising productivity, Vox Telecoms has assisted businesses in swapping boardrooms for video conferencing by installing stable internet connections that enable workers to provide uninterrupted service to clients.

We've made more strides in the past few months in terms of tele-medicine in South Africa than what I think we did in the previous decade. Renata Schoeman, Professor — University of Stellenbosch Business School

How do you lead an organisation working from home?

Managing teams under normal circumstances have its challenges. However, the unexpected need to work from home with little time to train and prepare has made it even more challenging for businesses. Fortunately, technological advancements have made it simpler for managers to communicate with its employees during this testing time that could run well into the future.

But, while businesses may benefit from technology, there are downsides to its effects on employees.

The new work-from-home reality has resulted in an ‘always-on’ workforce, blurring the line between work life and personal life. While the ‘always-on’ employee is beneficial for the business’ bottom line in the short term — working and responding to work-related emails outside of business hours and taking fewer breaks results in more work hours, which in turn, results in higher levels of stress and mental exhaustion in the long term.

There's been a shift in (organisational) culture... Previously, you had to see your employee at work to be convinced that they're working and, what this pandemic has done is, we've been now shifted to measuring outputs versus I need to see you to be doing work. Thuli Segalo, Professional Associate — GIBS Business School

Switching off from work when your home becomes your workplace is difficult. Now that we've got our emails on our smartphones, we're constantly checking notifications that come through even when they're sent way past our working hours.

To combat prevent this problem, Vox Telecoms' Jacques du Toit relies on Focus Time, a Microsoft plugin that helps improve his work patterns and forces him to switch off by blocking notifications.

In this exclusive webinar, Aki Anastasiou talks to special guests, Jacques du Toit, Thuli Segalo and Renata Schoeman about the impact that remote working will have on South African businesses.

Need to connect to your team and colleagues? Vox has you covered. From Fibre to LTE, ADSL to Satellite and a whole host of other options to suit your remote working needs. Visit www.vox.co.za to find the perfect package for your home and business needs.