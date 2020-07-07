How remote working has evolved so many aspects of doing business

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:16
Covid-19 impact on service delivery in the City of Joburg
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Today at 15:20
EWN: WC not adhering to Covid-19 regulations when it comes to evictions
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 15:45
WaterAid urges government to invest more in water and sanitation duting the Covid-19 pandemic
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Maureen Chileshe, WaterAid spokesperson
Today at 15:52
Dischem fined R1.2M for mask price hike
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Today at 16:10
How much money South African banks have given in coronavirus support – and why they won’t offer debt write-offs
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Bongiwe Kunene - MD at Banking Association South Africa
Today at 16:45
COVID-19 vaccine: the challenges of running a trial in the middle of a pandemic
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele , Vice President of South African Medical Research Council
Today at 16:52
'Mammoth' cold front to bring heavy rain, widespread snow to SA
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Mbavhalelo Maliage
Today at 17:20
MTN and Ericsson launch live 5G network in Bloemfontein and Port Elizabeth
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Zoltan Miklos, General Manager for Network Planning at MTN South Africa
Today at 18:09
Edgars Owner sells parts of the retailer to its rival
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Grant Pattison - CEO at Edcon
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 18:39
How private equity is dealing with the Covid-19 crisis
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Hayward-Butt - CEO at Ethos Capital
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice + Play Clip
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lee Kasumba - Host at Africa State of Mind
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works - How it works – The Effects of COVID-19 on Mental Health in Business
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Davies - Clinical Psychologist and Managing Director at Independent Counselling and Advisory Services (ICAS) Southern Africa
Sad news for police dog unit again as 45 puppies die of canine parvovirus This is the second time the virus has affected the South African Police Service (SAPS) K9 Academy in Roodeplaat, Pretoria. 7 July 2020 1:28 PM
Help EWN’s Aurelie Kalenga continue to feed hundreds of families during COVID-19 People can make donations through Webtickets and send those voucher codes to AurelieK@ewn.co.za. 7 July 2020 9:11 AM
UPDATE: 19,779 recoveries for Gauteng as national infections reach 205,721 There were 111 new COVID-19 deaths: 50 from Gauteng; 35 from the Western Cape; 17 from Limpopo and 9 from the Eastern Cape. 7 July 2020 12:13 AM
What to do when you find out that you have tested positive for COVID-19? Gauteng General Practioners Collaboration member Dr Dan Israel gives basic steps on how people can deal with the virus. 7 July 2020 7:58 AM
Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?" 6 July 2020 8:18 PM
101 days of lockdown: What we gained (and lost), and what we have learned The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 6 July 2020 8:07 PM
Job won’t make you rich. You must earn in your sleep - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth Bruce Whitfield talks to SweepSouth cofounder Aisha Pandor about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 6 July 2020 8:39 PM
Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?" 6 July 2020 8:18 PM
101 days of lockdown: What we gained (and lost), and what we have learned The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 6 July 2020 8:07 PM
[LISTEN] Professor Pitika Ntuli on the inspiration behind his latest exhibition The exhibition comprises of 45 pieces sculpted from bone. 6 July 2020 4:05 PM
[LISTEN] The psychology behind breaking lockdown regulations Clement Manyathela speaks to clinical psychologist Ruth Ancer about the reasons why some people may be refusing to social distance 6 July 2020 12:34 PM
Mary Twala remembered as ‘prolific actress,’ ‘gift to the arts’ The icon passed away at the age of 80 on Saturday. 4 July 2020 5:28 PM
Seema appointed Chippa United coach after leaving Bloem Celtic Lehlohonolo Seema takes over from Rhulani Mokwena, whose loan from Orlando Pirates expired in June. 6 July 2020 11:55 AM
De Kock, Ngidi and Wolvaardt take top honours at CSA Awards Quinton de Kock, Laura Wolvaardt and Lungi Ngidi took top honours at the annual 2019/20 Cricket South Africa Awards on Saturday. 4 July 2020 8:57 PM
Experts develop online tool to help mitigate COVID-19 in endurance sports events Stellenbosch University's Prof Wayne Derman is part of a team that has developed the tool to help event organisers. 3 July 2020 11:37 AM
Sad story: Dog found abandoned with note saying he didn't learn to be good Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 July 2020 8:30 AM
[WATCH] Comedian Fahim Anwar shares funny stages of COVID-19 lockdown Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 July 2020 8:29 AM
Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?" 6 July 2020 8:18 PM
How remote working has evolved so many aspects of doing business

7 July 2020 12:07 PM
by
Tags:
Sponsored

702's Technology Analyst Aki Anastasiou recently lead a webinar into new thinking around doing business remotely.

702’s Aki Anastasiou was joined by Vox CEO, Jacques du Toit, GIBS Professional Associate and founder of Better Me Coaching, Thuli Segalo and Professor Renata Schoeman, psychiatrist, and head of the MBA in Healthcare Leadership at the University of Stellenbosch Business School to assess our "new normal" of remote working.

Remote working is shaping the future of work, forever.

In the age of the Covid-19 pandemic, technology has overhauled the way we work. Its transformative impact on the modern workplace has not just freed the workforce from the confines of a traditional office — it has expedited access to work while drastically increasing productivity, making remote working easier than it has ever been.

The outbreak of Covid-19 has not only resulted in an abrupt disruption of trade, it forced businesses that lacked the adequate hardware and ability to provide support to a workforce working from home, to adjust their remote work policies, overnight.

In the rush to give employees access to the tools that they needed for remote working — Vox Telecom's Hardware as a Service (HaaS) solution enabled businesses to outsource their IT Hardware through short-term asset rentals, together with remote support and security patching.

We were all unsure how to adapt to this new normal, very scared of what the future was holding and, two weeks down the line I could just see everybody in Vox pulling together, taking on responsibility – saying right, where can I help.

Jacques du Toit, Chief Executive Officer — Vox Telecoms

Is remote work good for productivity?

While this new way of working brought with it legitimate concerns around productivity levels — when the dust settled, business leaders quickly realised that remote working produced a more productive workforce and that the positives of working in a digital workplace outweighed the negatives.

To allow businesses to turn their focus to optimising productivity, Vox Telecoms has assisted businesses in swapping boardrooms for video conferencing by installing stable internet connections that enable workers to provide uninterrupted service to clients.

We've made more strides in the past few months in terms of tele-medicine in South Africa than what I think we did in the previous decade.

Renata Schoeman, Professor — University of Stellenbosch Business School

How do you lead an organisation working from home?

Managing teams under normal circumstances have its challenges. However, the unexpected need to work from home with little time to train and prepare has made it even more challenging for businesses. Fortunately, technological advancements have made it simpler for managers to communicate with its employees during this testing time that could run well into the future.

But, while businesses may benefit from technology, there are downsides to its effects on employees.

The new work-from-home reality has resulted in an ‘always-on’ workforce, blurring the line between work life and personal life. While the ‘always-on’ employee is beneficial for the business’ bottom line in the short term — working and responding to work-related emails outside of business hours and taking fewer breaks results in more work hours, which in turn, results in higher levels of stress and mental exhaustion in the long term.

There's been a shift in (organisational) culture... Previously, you had to see your employee at work to be convinced that they're working and, what this pandemic has done is, we've been now shifted to measuring outputs versus I need to see you to be doing work.

Thuli Segalo, Professional Associate — GIBS Business School

Switching off from work when your home becomes your workplace is difficult. Now that we've got our emails on our smartphones, we're constantly checking notifications that come through even when they're sent way past our working hours.

To combat prevent this problem, Vox Telecoms' Jacques du Toit relies on Focus Time, a Microsoft plugin that helps improve his work patterns and forces him to switch off by blocking notifications.

In this exclusive webinar, Aki Anastasiou talks to special guests, Jacques du Toit, Thuli Segalo and Renata Schoeman about the impact that remote working will have on South African businesses.

Need to connect to your team and colleagues? Vox has you covered. From Fibre to LTE, ADSL to Satellite and a whole host of other options to suit your remote working needs. Visit www.vox.co.za to find the perfect package for your home and business needs.


7 July 2020 12:07 PM
by
Tags:
Sponsored

If Truter spills the beans a lot of VBS looters will be in trouble - Clement

Politics

Pictures of Joburg, Cape Town and Pretoria at night from space go viral

Entertainment

'It is important to put something tangible to allegations against Mokonyane'

Politics

4 Health Dept employees test positive for COVID-19

7 July 2020 2:54 PM

W Cape exploring new ways to support diabetics amid COVID-19

7 July 2020 2:42 PM

IEC: Plans for 2021 elections on track despite COVID-19

7 July 2020 1:46 PM

