I am not here to fill anyone's shoes, I am here to chart a new path - Clement





Talk show host Clement Manyathela will be hosting a new show called #CMShow on 702 on Monday to Friday from 9am until 12pm.

Manyathela takes over the slot from Eusebius McKaiser who left the station last month.

He says he is excited to be part of this new show.

I am excited and what I truly mean by that is that I am anxious, I am happy, my bladder is suddenly full and I am overjoyed as we start this new journey. Clement Manyathela, Presenter

He says some listeners know him because they have been listening to 702 and have heard him report over the last four years.

You have heard me on The Midday Report but some of you don't really know me and you have just tuned in to this new guy taking over the 9-12 slot. Clement Manyathela, Presenter

This is a beginning of new friendships and everyone needs to know who Clement Manyathela is, he says.

Clement Manyathela is a young man from a village called Vaalbank in Mpumalanga and was born and bred there. I am a lover of people, I am Christian but I don't force my religion on people. I respect people's religions and beliefs. Clement Manyathela, Presenter

I hope we will respect each other, our different views and be tolerant towards each other and just be dope people. Let me be dope and thank all the people that have wished me well on this new journey. Clement Manyathela, Presenter

He says he also wants to address the people who have been traditional listeners of the slot.

I understand how you are feeling, trust me I do. I was a big fan of the previous show. My friends will tell you that, my colleagues will tell you that, Eusebius McKaiser will tell you that. I was shattered when I heard that he is leaving as someone who listened to his show. Clement Manyathela, Presenter

I am not here to fill his shoes, I can never do that. Neither am I here to take over where he left off. I am here to start something new and chart a new path. Start new ways of having a conversation. I am bringing Clement Manyathela and I hope you 702 listeners will join me in this new chapter. Clement Manyathela, Presenter

Listen below to Clement Manyathela's comment: