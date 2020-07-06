Seema appointed Chippa United coach after leaving Bloem Celtic
JOHANNESBURG - Chippa United on Monday confirmed the appointment of Lehlohonolo Seema as head coach on a three-year contract.
He’s appointment to the position comes after he resigned as Bloemfontein Celtic coach on Sunday.
He had been with the Siwelele since 2013.
In a statement confirming his appointment, Chippa said about Seema: “(He) joins the Chilli-Boys from Bloemfontein Celtics FC wherein he put in notable performances and his abilities as a coach at the highest level were evident”.
Chairman of the club, Siviwe Mpengesi, also gave his backing and, “support for Seema and expressed confidence in a winning combination between the Coach and the ambitions of Chippa United FC during his tenure”.
Seema takes over from Rhulani Mokwena, whose loan from Orlando Pirates expired in June.
