Today at 16:10
SANDF medics arrive in the troubled Eastern Cape
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha
Today at 16:20
Cipla to bring Covid-19 treatment to SA
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Paul Miller, CEO of Cipla South Africa
Today at 16:46
International collaborations bring the world's first online opera singing competition on Facebook to life.
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Njabulo Madlala - founder and SA opera singer at Voices of South Africa Trust
Today at 17:20
Tax filing for 2019/2020
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Marcia Ujobolo, Senior Manager of Customer and Digital Channels
Today at 18:08
Matodzi, VBS "kingping" opened up to AmaBhungane
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dewald van Rensburg - Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism,
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Leadership during covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ryan Williams - CEO at Ster-Kinekor Theatres
Today at 19:19
Business Book - 'Is It Me or Is It Getting Hot in Here?' by Tom Eaton
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tom Eaton - Columnist and Author at ...
Today at 19:33
SKYPE: Make Money Mondays - How entrepreneur Aisha Pandor considers her money
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Aisha Pandor - Co-Founder at Sweepsouth
No Items to show
Seema appointed Chippa United coach after leaving Bloem Celtic

6 July 2020 11:55 AM
by
Premier Soccer League
Chippa United
Absa Premiership
Lehlohonolo Seema

Lehlohonolo Seema takes over from Rhulani Mokwena, whose loan from Orlando Pirates expired in June.

JOHANNESBURG - Chippa United on Monday confirmed the appointment of Lehlohonolo Seema as head coach on a three-year contract.

He’s appointment to the position comes after he resigned as Bloemfontein Celtic coach on Sunday.

He had been with the Siwelele since 2013.

In a statement confirming his appointment, Chippa said about Seema: “(He) joins the Chilli-Boys from Bloemfontein Celtics FC wherein he put in notable performances and his abilities as a coach at the highest level were evident”.

Chairman of the club, Siviwe Mpengesi, also gave his backing and, “support for Seema and expressed confidence in a winning combination between the Coach and the ambitions of Chippa United FC during his tenure”.

Seema takes over from Rhulani Mokwena, whose loan from Orlando Pirates expired in June.


This article first appeared on EWN : Seema appointed Chippa United coach after leaving Bloem Celtic


