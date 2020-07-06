[LISTEN] The psychology behind breaking lockdown regulations

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 16:10
SANDF medics arrive in the troubled Eastern Cape
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha
Today at 16:20
Cipla to bring Covid-19 treatment to SA
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Paul Miller, CEO of Cipla South Africa
Today at 16:46
International collaborations bring the world's first online opera singing competition on Facebook to life.
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Njabulo Madlala - founder and SA opera singer at Voices of South Africa Trust
Today at 17:20
Tax filing for 2019/2020
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Marcia Ujobolo, Senior Manager of Customer and Digital Channels
Today at 18:08
Matodzi, VBS "kingping" opened up to AmaBhungane
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dewald van Rensburg - Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism,
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Leadership during covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ryan Williams - CEO at Ster-Kinekor Theatres
Today at 19:19
Business Book - 'Is It Me or Is It Getting Hot in Here?' by Tom Eaton
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tom Eaton - Columnist and Author at ...
Today at 19:33
SKYPE: Make Money Mondays - How entrepreneur Aisha Pandor considers her money
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Aisha Pandor - Co-Founder at Sweepsouth
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Court grants private early childhood development centres green light to open Solidarity union says a lack of communication from the Department of Social Development forced it to take this matter to court. 6 July 2020 4:03 PM
Paul Mashatile in isolation after staff member contracts COVID-19 The ANC said Mashatile will isolate for 14 days so his health can be monitored. 6 July 2020 2:15 PM
Former VBS chief financial officer Philip Truter granted R50,000 bail He and his mutual bank co-accused face charges including racketeering, theft, fraud and corruption. 6 July 2020 1:34 PM
Pupils are receiving food through School Nutrition Programme - DBE Even though Section 27 has taken the department to court for pupils not being fed, the department says the scheme is working. 3 July 2020 1:22 PM
SIU investigating government COVID-19 corruption Stakeholder and communications head Kaizer Kganyago unpacks how his unit will handle this investigation. 2 July 2020 1:38 PM
Mass participation in municipal affairs is needed - Kimi Makwetu The auditor-general says people need to act in curbing irregular expenditure shown in municipal audits. 2 July 2020 7:58 AM
Eighth VBS Bank heist suspect arrested The suspect could not be arrested a few weeks ago as he was in quarantine amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 5 July 2020 5:16 PM
Labour Minister Nxesi wants every UIF COVID-19 relief transaction audited Labour and Employment Minister Thulas Nxesi said that the UIF had been able to identify 75 cases of suspicious transactions. 3 July 2020 4:50 PM
Old Mutual makes acting CEO Williamson permanent Iain Williamson’s appointment ends over a year of uncertainty over who will lead one of the country’s biggest insurers following t... 3 July 2020 2:49 PM
[LISTEN] Professor Pitika Ntuli on the inspiration behind his latest exhibition The exhibition comprises of 45 pieces sculpted from bone. 6 July 2020 4:05 PM
[LISTEN] The psychology behind breaking lockdown regulations Clement Manyathela speaks to clinical psychologist Ruth Ancer about the reasons why some people may be refusing to social distance 6 July 2020 12:34 PM
Mary Twala remembered as ‘prolific actress,’ ‘gift to the arts’ The icon passed away at the age of 80 on Saturday. 4 July 2020 5:28 PM
Seema appointed Chippa United coach after leaving Bloem Celtic Lehlohonolo Seema takes over from Rhulani Mokwena, whose loan from Orlando Pirates expired in June. 6 July 2020 11:55 AM
De Kock, Ngidi and Wolvaardt take top honours at CSA Awards Quinton de Kock, Laura Wolvaardt and Lungi Ngidi took top honours at the annual 2019/20 Cricket South Africa Awards on Saturday. 4 July 2020 8:57 PM
Experts develop online tool to help mitigate COVID-19 in endurance sports events Stellenbosch University's Prof Wayne Derman is part of a team that has developed the tool to help event organisers. 3 July 2020 11:37 AM
Pictures of Joburg, Cape Town and Pretoria at night from space go viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 July 2020 8:53 AM
[WATCH] Midwife helps in delivering baby in parking lot, has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 July 2020 8:52 AM
[WATCH] James Deacon on the setbacks he has had to overcome and living his dream The musician recently released his second EP 'Renegade'. He joined Azania Mosaka for this week's 702 Unplugged. 3 July 2020 3:41 PM
UPDATE: 173 new COVID-19 deaths, SA recoveries reach 93,315 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Sunday that the number of cases is now 196,750. There were 8,773 new infections. 5 July 2020 9:31 PM
[LISTEN] Why the 'Stop Hate for Profit' campaign has gained momentum The 'Stop Hate for Profit' has seen advertisers pull out from Facebook for apparently turning a blind eye to hate speech. 1 July 2020 4:47 PM
Lazarus Chakwera sworn in as Malawi president Chakwera defeated incumbent Peter Mutharika with 58.57% of the vote in Tuesday's poll. 29 June 2020 1:32 PM
[LISTEN] The psychology behind breaking lockdown regulations

Coronavirus
COVID-19
social distancing
lockdown regulations

Clement Manyathela speaks to clinical psychologist Ruth Ancer about the reasons why some people may be refusing to social distance

There are a myriad of reasons why some people are not adhering to lockodown regulations around social distancing, says clinical psychologist Ruth Ancer.

Some people may feel isolated and decide to take a calculated risk but what about others?

It does vary from person to person but essentially a lot of the time, people, as a coping mechanism, they go into denial. They pretend it is not as bad as it really is or they decided that there is a bigger conspiracy and people are exaggerating.

Ruth Ancer, Clinical psychologist

Ruth Ancer, Clinical psychologist

I think what contributes to this is the fact that a virus is indivisible. People aren't as responsive to threats that they can't see ... it can feel quite hypothetical and so people can't quite grasp how dangerous and how sinister it is. So for a lot of people, unless they have had an experience of someone around them being really sick or someone dying, they kind of can't quite grasp how bad it is.

Ruth Ancer, Clinical psychologist

Ruth Ancer, Clinical psychologist

For some people, it is a sense of bravado where they think 'it's not going to affect me' ... They don't quite realise the danger they're putting other people into.

Ruth Ancer, Clinical psychologist

Ruth Ancer, Clinical psychologist

Click on the link below to hear the full conversation...


Coronavirus
COVID-19
social distancing
lockdown regulations

More from Lifestyle

pitika-ntuli-exhibitionjpg

[LISTEN] Professor Pitika Ntuli on the inspiration behind his latest exhibition

6 July 2020 4:05 PM

The exhibition comprises of 45 pieces sculpted from bone.

d4-mtjfwwaau-bljpg

Mary Twala remembered as 'prolific actress,' 'gift to the arts'

4 July 2020 5:28 PM

The icon passed away at the age of 80 on Saturday.

southafricagif

SA reacts to opening of restaurants as virus cases rise

4 July 2020 4:41 PM

Saturday marked the 100th day of lockdown for South Africa, which has imposed some of the strictest stay-at-home measures in the world since March 27 in a bid to limit the spread of COVID-19.

d4-mtjfwwaau-bljpg

Legendary SA actress Mary Twala dies at 80

4 July 2020 3:12 PM

Details surrounding Twala's death are still unclear, but news of her passing was revealed by her son, Somizi Mhlongo, on Saturday.

lekau-sehoanajpg

Lekau Sehoana on how creating his own pair of shoes turned into a business

3 July 2020 5:59 PM

The founder of Drip Footwear spoke to Nickolaus Bauer to share his story.

swing-cityjpg

Swing City's Graeme Watkins on the Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival

2 July 2020 11:52 AM

This weekend, South African jazz lovers were blown away by the glorious sounds streaming into living rooms courtesy of Swing City.

Naked Insurance

Car insurance from R180 per month – and you don't pay if you don't drive

30 June 2020 8:03 PM

Meet Alex Thomson of Naked Insurance, a high-tech company with vastly lower operating costs than most traditional insurers.

Marmite 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Axe (aka 'Lynx') deodorant has a new scent - 'Africa and Marmite' (not kidding)

30 June 2020 7:25 PM

"We've decided to step it up," says Lynx. "With Lynx Marmite, we're bringing the world of food into the fragrance category." LOL!

Eon de Vos

What in the world happened to Eon de Vos? And what does he believe about money?

29 June 2020 8:30 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Eon de Vos about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

i-have-brown-skin-and-curly-hair-coverjpg

Karen Theunissen: Celebrating that we can all look different and be one family

28 June 2020 3:32 PM

Author Karen Theunissen discusses her children's book with Karabo Kgoleng and Refiloe Mpakanyane.

Former VBS CFO says sorry, to be admitted to psychiatric hospital

Local Business

'Stricter measures to control movement at Level 3 lockdown are needed'

Politics

'I don't think SA will have enough beds, staff and oxygen for COVID-19 peak'

Local

Eskom to cut power to 5 defaulting N Cape municipalities

6 July 2020 4:14 PM

Teachers union Naptosa: Schools doing their best as more pupils return

6 July 2020 3:51 PM

Britain set to axe Huawei 5G involvement - report

6 July 2020 2:27 PM

