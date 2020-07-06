[LISTEN] The psychology behind breaking lockdown regulations





There are a myriad of reasons why some people are not adhering to lockodown regulations around social distancing, says clinical psychologist Ruth Ancer.

Some people may feel isolated and decide to take a calculated risk but what about others?

It does vary from person to person but essentially a lot of the time, people, as a coping mechanism, they go into denial. They pretend it is not as bad as it really is or they decided that there is a bigger conspiracy and people are exaggerating. Ruth Ancer, Clinical psychologist

I think what contributes to this is the fact that a virus is indivisible. People aren't as responsive to threats that they can't see ... it can feel quite hypothetical and so people can't quite grasp how dangerous and how sinister it is. So for a lot of people, unless they have had an experience of someone around them being really sick or someone dying, they kind of can't quite grasp how bad it is. Ruth Ancer, Clinical psychologist

For some people, it is a sense of bravado where they think 'it's not going to affect me' ... They don't quite realise the danger they're putting other people into. Ruth Ancer, Clinical psychologist

