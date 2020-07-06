'I don't think SA will have enough beds, staff and oxygen for COVID-19 peak'
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Sunday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 196,750. There were 8,773 new infections.
There were 173 new coronavirus-related deaths: 71 from Gauteng; 40 from the Western Cape; 29 from the Eastern Cape; 21 from KwaZulu-Natal; 10 from the Free State and 2 from the Northern Cape. The total number of deaths is 3,199.
RELATED: 173 new COVID-19 deaths, SA recoveries reach 93,315
With the surge of infections expected, are medical facilities well equipped to deal with the spread?
Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report chats to Wits University emeritus professor of critical care Guy Richards says the country is running into a crisis in terms of bed availability both in hospitals and quarantine facilities.
The deficiencies are in staffing, which is exacerbated by the number of staff contracting the virus. People have not thought through the amount of oxygen that will be required at each of the venues including standard hospitals and quarantine facilities.Guy Richards, Emeritus professor of critical care - Wits University
I don't think South Africa will have enough beds for the COVID-19 peak and we are going to be overwhelmed. Currently, private hospitals and public hospitals are already running at maximum. When we say beds, it's not just a bed; it is beds, staff and it is oxygen. You can only say you have a bed if all three of those things are available.Guy Richards, Emeritus professor of critical care - Wits University
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus
'Stricter measures to control movement at Level 3 lockdown are needed'
Spokesperson Thabo Masebe says the province needs assistance in making sure that people comply with COVID-19 regulations.Read More
UPDATE: 173 new COVID-19 deaths, SA recoveries reach 93,315
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Sunday that the number of cases is now 196,750. There were 8,773 new infections.Read More
SIU investigating government COVID-19 corruption
Stakeholder and communications head Kaizer Kganyago unpacks how his unit will handle this investigation.Read More
UKZN can now give COVID-19 results in six hours thanks to an advanced instrument
The ILEX Genehecker donated to the institution by Gift of the Givers will allow better turnaround time.Read More
[LISTEN] Healthcare workers at Hillbrow Community Health Centre on strike
Eyewitness News reporter Edwin Ntshidi says about 200 workers downed tools saying their lives are being put at risk of COVID-19.Read More
HEPA filters can remove almost 100% of coronavirus - Aviation expert
Flyer Magazine editor Guy Leitch talks about HEPA filters in airlines and social distancing when flying.Read More
Eastern Cape government to appoint 500 community workers for COVID-19
The Herald reporter Ziphozethu Ncokazi gives details of Premier Oscar Mabuyane's media briefing.Read More
As infection rates increase a hard lockdown remains possibility - Zweli Mkhize
The health minister says people need to understand that everyone needs to work together in fighting the spread of the virus.Read More
Medical Schemes spent R55-million on COVID-19 tests to date
MedScheme chief medical officer Dr Lungi Nyathi says they are hoping not to have high medical aid contributions for 2021.Read More
Gauteng Health Department looking at intermittent lockdown - MEC Bandile Masuku
Masuku says they are concerned about shopping malls and the CBD as the number of COVID-19 infections increases.Read More