Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 16:10
SANDF medics arrive in the troubled Eastern Cape
Guests
Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha
Today at 16:20
Cipla to bring Covid-19 treatment to SA
Guests
Paul Miller, CEO of Cipla South Africa
Today at 16:46
International collaborations bring the world's first online opera singing competition on Facebook to life.
Guests
Njabulo Madlala - founder and SA opera singer at Voices of South Africa Trust
Today at 17:20
Tax filing for 2019/2020
Guests
Marcia Ujobolo, Senior Manager of Customer and Digital Channels
Today at 18:08
Matodzi, VBS "kingping" opened up to AmaBhungane
Guests
Dewald van Rensburg - Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism,
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Leadership during covid-19
Guests
Ryan Williams - CEO at Ster-Kinekor Theatres
Today at 19:19
Business Book - 'Is It Me or Is It Getting Hot in Here?' by Tom Eaton
Guests
Tom Eaton - Columnist and Author at ...
Today at 19:33
SKYPE: Make Money Mondays - How entrepreneur Aisha Pandor considers her money
Guests
Aisha Pandor - Co-Founder at Sweepsouth
Home
arrow_forward
Local

'I don't think SA will have enough beds, staff and oxygen for COVID-19 peak'

6 July 2020 1:32 PM
by
Tags:
Covid 19
peak
Beds
oxygen

Wits University emeritus professor of critical care Guy Richards says SA is running into a crisis as the virus peak approaches.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Sunday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 196,750. There were 8,773 new infections.

There were 173 new coronavirus-related deaths: 71 from Gauteng; 40 from the Western Cape; 29 from the Eastern Cape; 21 from KwaZulu-Natal; 10 from the Free State and 2 from the Northern Cape. The total number of deaths is 3,199.

RELATED: 173 new COVID-19 deaths, SA recoveries reach 93,315

With the surge of infections expected, are medical facilities well equipped to deal with the spread?

Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report chats to Wits University emeritus professor of critical care Guy Richards says the country is running into a crisis in terms of bed availability both in hospitals and quarantine facilities.

The deficiencies are in staffing, which is exacerbated by the number of staff contracting the virus. People have not thought through the amount of oxygen that will be required at each of the venues including standard hospitals and quarantine facilities.

Guy Richards, Emeritus professor of critical care - Wits University

I don't think South Africa will have enough beds for the COVID-19 peak and we are going to be overwhelmed. Currently, private hospitals and public hospitals are already running at maximum. When we say beds, it's not just a bed; it is beds, staff and it is oxygen. You can only say you have a bed if all three of those things are available.

Guy Richards, Emeritus professor of critical care - Wits University

Listen below to the full conversation:


