If you wanted Mary Twala at 4am she'll be first to arrive on set - Lillian Dube





Award-winning actress Mary Twala passed away on Saturday at the age of 80. The veteran entertainer best known for her roles in local movie productions such as Sarafina and Mapantsula, has also featured in many small-screen dramas.

Her passing was announced on social media by her son, popular TV personality Somizi Mhlongo, on Saturday afternoon.

With a career spanning six decades, Twala captivated South African households with her incomparable talent.

To help us to celebrate her legacy and the impact she had on the industry, we are joined by her close friend Lillian Dube.

We both came from Orlando East, that is where we were both born. But our closeness is something I cannot explain. I didn't visit Mary, she didn't visit me but our meeting was always a celebration of life. Lillian Dube, Legendary actress

Whenever I got invited anywhere when they say 'bring a friend' the first person I think of is Mary because she was very humble. She wasn't throwing her weight about even though she was a real legend. Mary was so down to earth and respected everybody - young and old - the same way. Lillian Dube, Legendary actress

In 'Skwizas', we had a jol ... It was hilarious that Mary would get an award just for sleeping. Lillian Dube, Legendary actress

Mary was a professional. At her age, if you wanted her to come to work at 4am Mary would be there. Even if she had to bring herself she would always be the first one to arrive on set. Lillian Dube, Legendary actress

