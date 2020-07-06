Paul Mashatile in isolation after staff member contracts COVID-19
JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) treasurer-general Paul Mashatile has gone into self-isolation after a staff member in his office tested positive for COVID-19.
The ANC said Mashatile will isolate for 14 days so his health can be monitored.
At the weekend, the treasurer general lost his wife, Manzi, after a long illness. His wife’s passing came a week after he had buried his mother.
In a statement on Sunday evening, the ANC said it’s deeply saddened by Manzi's death.
"The ANC has learned with sadness of the passing of Manzi Ellen Mashatile, the wife of the treasurer general of the organisation comrade Paul Mashatile. Mrs Mashatile passed on after a long illness. This is a double tragedy for the Mashatile family."
The ANC has called on the public to give the family privacy during this time.
"To the family we extend our condolences at this difficult time and hope the family will find the strength to pull through. The organisation will be liaising with the family on plans for funeral arrangements. May her soul rest in peace."
