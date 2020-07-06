Streaming issues? Report here
Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton

6 July 2020 8:18 PM
by
Tags:
Politics
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Business
book review
business book review
books
business books
the book lounge
Tom Eaton
Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?"

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks someone with a beautiful or at least interesting mind to review a trending book, usually one about business or politics.

This week Whitfield interviewed columnist and author Tom Eaton about his new book, “Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?

Description of “Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?” (The Book Lounge website):

  • Are we frogs in a boiling pot or a stressed but resilient nation trying to make sense of bizarre times?

  • Are we being ruled by an African liberation movement or a 14th-century Italian church?

  • And why do SUV drivers look so confused?

Tom Eaton explores these and other questions about modern life in South Africa with the razor-sharp, laugh-out-loud style that has made him one of South Africa’s most beloved commentators.

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

"Frog in a pot" Photo © 2010 J. Ronald Lee.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton


