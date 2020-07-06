Court grants private early childhood development centres green light to open





We've had a few discussions on what effect the closure of early childhood development (EDC) centres has had on children and their parents. Most recently, a study showed that a million children under the age of 6 are staying at home alone because their pre-schools haven't re-opened and their families have gone back to work.

Independent Newspapers says there was an important High Court in Pretoria judgment today, saying all private nursery schools offering ECD can re-open right away as long as they're safe.

Solidarity union took this matter to court.

Joanne Joseph on Afternoon Drive speaks to Marisa Engelbrecht, Solidarity occupational guilds sector head for communication practitioners and supporting services.

The problem is that there are early childhood development centres that fall under the Department of Basic Education and there are private early childhood development centres that fall under the Department of Social Department. Marisa Engelbrecht, Trade union Solidarity

From the start, there was a lot of confusion with regard to centres that fall under the Department of Basic Education. They are allowed to open and there is specific communication around that and there was a lack of communication from the Department of Social Department, which forced us to take this matter to court because there was no specific date communicated throughout. Marisa Engelbrecht, Trade union Solidarity

We are delighted about the ruling. Private preschools, early childhood development centres and private childcare centers as of today are allowed to open. As long as they have all the safety protocols in place they are allowed to open. Marisa Engelbrecht, Trade union Solidarity

