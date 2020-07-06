Court grants private early childhood development centres green light to open
We've had a few discussions on what effect the closure of early childhood development (EDC) centres has had on children and their parents. Most recently, a study showed that a million children under the age of 6 are staying at home alone because their pre-schools haven't re-opened and their families have gone back to work.
Independent Newspapers says there was an important High Court in Pretoria judgment today, saying all private nursery schools offering ECD can re-open right away as long as they're safe.
Solidarity union took this matter to court.
Joanne Joseph on Afternoon Drive speaks to Marisa Engelbrecht, Solidarity occupational guilds sector head for communication practitioners and supporting services.
The problem is that there are early childhood development centres that fall under the Department of Basic Education and there are private early childhood development centres that fall under the Department of Social Department.Marisa Engelbrecht, Trade union Solidarity
From the start, there was a lot of confusion with regard to centres that fall under the Department of Basic Education. They are allowed to open and there is specific communication around that and there was a lack of communication from the Department of Social Department, which forced us to take this matter to court because there was no specific date communicated throughout.Marisa Engelbrecht, Trade union Solidarity
We are delighted about the ruling. Private preschools, early childhood development centres and private childcare centers as of today are allowed to open. As long as they have all the safety protocols in place they are allowed to open.Marisa Engelbrecht, Trade union Solidarity
Listen below for the full interview
More from Local
Former VBS CFO says sorry, to be admitted to psychiatric hospital
Philip Truter was granted R50,000 bail in the Palm Ridge Commercial Crimes Court earlier on Monday, after saying he was unemployed and could not get a job.Read More
If you wanted Mary Twala at 4am she'll be first to arrive on set - Lillian Dube
Veteran actress Lillian Dube says Mary Twala was professional, down to earth and respected people - young and old - the same way.Read More
Paul Mashatile in isolation after staff member contracts COVID-19
The ANC said Mashatile will isolate for 14 days so his health can be monitored.Read More
Former VBS chief financial officer Philip Truter granted R50,000 bail
He and his mutual bank co-accused face charges including racketeering, theft, fraud and corruption.Read More
'I don't think SA will have enough beds, staff and oxygen for COVID-19 peak'
Wits University emeritus professor of critical care Guy Richards says SA is running into a crisis as the virus peak approaches.Read More
Mkhize: No hard lockdown for Gauteng yet but it cannot be ruled out
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said that the national coronavirus command council would evaluate whether Gauteng needed to go back to a hard lockdown.Read More
I am not here to fill anyone's shoes, I am here to chart a new path - Clement
Show host Clement Manyathela introduces himself to listeners on the new #CMShow.Read More
702 producers delighted to be back at work after beating COVID-19
Litha Mpondwana, Clive Moagi and Laura Wener have returned to work after they were all given a clean bill of health.Read More
Pupils will not be deregistered if they don't return to school - Panyaza Lesufi
Education MEC says the province has introduced measures for parents who aren't comfortable in sending their kids back to school.Read More
UPDATE: 173 new COVID-19 deaths, SA recoveries reach 93,315
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Sunday that the number of cases is now 196,750. There were 8,773 new infections.Read More