The Aubrey Masango Show
Today at 21:31
PUPILS IN GRADES R, 6 AND 11 RETURN TO SCHOOL
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Mmusi Maimane
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
Cipla plans to bring COVID-19 treatment remdesivir to SA at an affordable price Joanne Joseph spoke to Cipla South Africa CEO Paul Miller to find out more. 6 July 2020 5:18 PM
'SABC must exhaust all other avenues to stabilise their finances' The Save Our SABC Coalition says the public broadcaster must look at other measures before retrenching staff. 6 July 2020 4:44 PM
Court grants private early childhood development centres green light to open Solidarity union says a lack of communication from the Department of Social Development forced it to take this matter to court. 6 July 2020 4:03 PM
'Stricter measures to control movement at Level 3 lockdown are needed' Spokesperson Thabo Masebe says the province needs assistance in making sure that people comply with COVID-19 regulations. 6 July 2020 7:45 AM
Pupils are receiving food through School Nutrition Programme - DBE Even though Section 27 has taken the department to court for pupils not being fed, the department says the scheme is working. 3 July 2020 1:22 PM
SIU investigating government COVID-19 corruption Stakeholder and communications head Kaizer Kganyago unpacks how his unit will handle this investigation. 2 July 2020 1:38 PM
Job won’t make you rich. You must earn in your sleep - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth Bruce Whitfield talks to SweepSouth cofounder Aisha Pandor about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 6 July 2020 8:39 PM
Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?" 6 July 2020 8:18 PM
101 days of lockdown: What we gained (and lost), and what we have learned The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 6 July 2020 8:07 PM
Job won’t make you rich. You must earn in your sleep - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth Bruce Whitfield talks to SweepSouth cofounder Aisha Pandor about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 6 July 2020 8:39 PM
Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?" 6 July 2020 8:18 PM
[LISTEN] Professor Pitika Ntuli on the inspiration behind his latest exhibition The exhibition comprises of 45 pieces sculpted from bone. 6 July 2020 4:05 PM
Seema appointed Chippa United coach after leaving Bloem Celtic Lehlohonolo Seema takes over from Rhulani Mokwena, whose loan from Orlando Pirates expired in June. 6 July 2020 11:55 AM
De Kock, Ngidi and Wolvaardt take top honours at CSA Awards Quinton de Kock, Laura Wolvaardt and Lungi Ngidi took top honours at the annual 2019/20 Cricket South Africa Awards on Saturday. 4 July 2020 8:57 PM
Experts develop online tool to help mitigate COVID-19 in endurance sports events Stellenbosch University's Prof Wayne Derman is part of a team that has developed the tool to help event organisers. 3 July 2020 11:37 AM
Job won’t make you rich. You must earn in your sleep - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth

6 July 2020 8:39 PM
Tags:
Entrepreneurship
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Personal finance
Make Money Mondays
small business
start-ups
money beliefs
entrepreneur
Sweepsouth
vc
make money mondays personal edition
venture capital
Aisha Pandor
money habits

Bruce Whitfield talks to SweepSouth cofounder Aisha Pandor about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures).

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews a famous person about her or his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) as part of his weekly “Make Money Mondays, Personal Edition” feature.

SweepSouth co-founder Aisha Pandor. Image: @aishapandor

This week Whitfield interviewed Aisha Pandor, co-founder and CEO of SweepSouth, an online platform for booking, managing and paying for home cleaning services.

Pandor is, shall we say, rather gifted.

She obtained a PhD in Human Genetics and a Postgraduate Business Administration qualification (both from the University of Cape Town) literally on the same day.

Pandor started her wildly successful SweepSouth journey after a two-year stint as a management consultant at Accenture South Africa.

SweepSouth is available in most suburbs in Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town and Durban.

Related articles:

In 2016, she featured in Forbes magazine as a “top African millennial”.

Pandor famously cashed in in all her savings and sold her house and car to create SweepSouth in 2013.

It took five years for it to rake in R100 million in revenues.

Pandor is the daughter of Naledi Pandor, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation.

  • What is it that Pandor believes about money?

  • Does it keep her up at night?

  • Does she spend like crazy or save compulsively?

  • How did her childhood experiences shape her views on money?

My parents did talk about money… We equated money with work – something I’m trying to unlearn… My mom used to bake scones to make a bit of extra money… My dad used to say, ‘Never a borrower or a lender be’… My mom is extremely conservative with money…

Aisha Pandor, co-founder - SweepSouth

Making money is an indicator of value…

Aisha Pandor, co-founder - SweepSouth

Both my parents are very hardworking… One of my biggest revelations is that you don’t have to physically work and earn a salary to create wealth. People who are wealthy didn’t get that way by working a job. They got that way by making their money work…

Aisha Pandor, co-founder - SweepSouth

Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).

I grew up with parents who were teachers… My mom was then an academic… My dad was involved in community work… he’s a true entrepreneur… A political family… My great- grandfather and grandfather were both arrested and tried for treason… A lot of robust political discussion at the dinner table!

Aisha Pandor, co-founder - SweepSouth

Business didn’t seem like a career path until I got to the end of my PhD…

Aisha Pandor, co-founder - SweepSouth

My mom thought we’d gone mad [selling everything to create SweepSouth] … We ended up living with them [parents] for almost four years! …

Aisha Pandor, co-founder - SweepSouth

The vast majority of what we have is still in SweepSouth… It’s a big motivator!

Aisha Pandor, co-founder - SweepSouth

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Job won’t make you rich. You must earn in your sleep - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth


Entrepreneurship
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Personal finance
Make Money Mondays
small business
start-ups
money beliefs
entrepreneur
Sweepsouth
vc
make money mondays personal edition
venture capital
Aisha Pandor
money habits

