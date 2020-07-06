Job won’t make you rich. You must earn in your sleep - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth





Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews a famous person about her or his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) as part of his weekly “Make Money Mondays, Personal Edition” feature.

SweepSouth co-founder Aisha Pandor. Image: @aishapandor

This week Whitfield interviewed Aisha Pandor, co-founder and CEO of SweepSouth, an online platform for booking, managing and paying for home cleaning services.

Pandor is, shall we say, rather gifted.

She obtained a PhD in Human Genetics and a Postgraduate Business Administration qualification (both from the University of Cape Town) literally on the same day.

Pandor started her wildly successful SweepSouth journey after a two-year stint as a management consultant at Accenture South Africa.

SweepSouth is available in most suburbs in Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town and Durban.

In 2016, she featured in Forbes magazine as a “top African millennial”.

Pandor famously cashed in in all her savings and sold her house and car to create SweepSouth in 2013.

It took five years for it to rake in R100 million in revenues.

Pandor is the daughter of Naledi Pandor, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation.

What is it that Pandor believes about money?

Does it keep her up at night?

Does she spend like crazy or save compulsively?

How did her childhood experiences shape her views on money?

My parents did talk about money… We equated money with work – something I’m trying to unlearn… My mom used to bake scones to make a bit of extra money… My dad used to say, ‘Never a borrower or a lender be’… My mom is extremely conservative with money… Aisha Pandor, co-founder - SweepSouth

Making money is an indicator of value… Aisha Pandor, co-founder - SweepSouth

Both my parents are very hardworking… One of my biggest revelations is that you don’t have to physically work and earn a salary to create wealth. People who are wealthy didn’t get that way by working a job. They got that way by making their money work… Aisha Pandor, co-founder - SweepSouth

Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).

I grew up with parents who were teachers… My mom was then an academic… My dad was involved in community work… he’s a true entrepreneur… A political family… My great- grandfather and grandfather were both arrested and tried for treason… A lot of robust political discussion at the dinner table! Aisha Pandor, co-founder - SweepSouth

Business didn’t seem like a career path until I got to the end of my PhD… Aisha Pandor, co-founder - SweepSouth

My mom thought we’d gone mad [selling everything to create SweepSouth] … We ended up living with them [parents] for almost four years! … Aisha Pandor, co-founder - SweepSouth

The vast majority of what we have is still in SweepSouth… It’s a big motivator! Aisha Pandor, co-founder - SweepSouth

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Job won’t make you rich. You must earn in your sleep - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth