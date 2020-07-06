'SABC must exhaust all other avenues to stabilise their finances'
The Save Our SABC Coalition says the public broadcaster must exhaust all other avenues to stabilise their finances before retrenching employees.
Last month, the broadcaster signalled its intention to retrench 600 full-time employees and terminate the contracts of 1 200 freelance staff.
Save Our Sabc Coalition coordinator Duduetsang Makuse says while it seems the SABC has looked at every possible measure to turn the broadcaster into a financially stable organisation they need further reassurance.
If you look at the data financially, it really is an untenable situation because aside from getting another bailout which nobody wants at this stage, they need to get to a place where they are able to handle their own business and this seems one of the things that they are going to have to do.Duduetsang Makuse, Coordinator - Save Our Sabc Coalition
Our only concern in the matter is that whatever they do is that they need to make sure that they have exhausted all other avenues to stabilise their finances.Duduetsang Makuse, Coordinator - Save Our Sabc Coalition
We need assurances in terms of going forward, that they have accounted for their needs in terms of what a digital public broadcaster is going to require financially, as well as from a people perspective.Duduetsang Makuse, Coordinator - Save Our Sabc Coalition
It is a very narrow tightrope that they are walking on right now.Duduetsang Makuse, Coordinator - Save Our Sabc Coalition
