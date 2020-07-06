Cipla plans to bring COVID-19 treatment remdesivir to SA at an affordable price





Drug manufacturer Cipla plans to bring its generic version of Gilead Science’s remdesivir to South Africa this month.

Remdesivir is the first drug to have been approved by US authorities to treat COVID-19 and is shown to speed up the recovery of hospitalised patients.

Cipla South Africa CEO Paul Miller says the medicine is quite pricey but Cipla plans to bring it at an affordable price.

In America, Gilead sells it at about $390 a vial and you would probably take between six or 10 vials depending upon your length of stay in hospital. Paul Miller, CEO - Cipla South Africa

What we have done as Cipla is we have managed to manufacture this in India as an injectible and we are bringing it at a very affordable price of $55 per vial. We're hoping that this is going to make the medication affordable and accessible. Paul Miller, CEO - Cipla South Africa

A physician has made an application locally and we are working with the health authorities now to get that approval through so we can bring the product to market. Paul Miller, CEO - Cipla South Africa

