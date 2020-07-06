Streaming issues? Report here
No theft at VBS. It’s politics and racism – alleged kingpin Tshifhiwa Matodzi

6 July 2020 6:22 PM
by
Tags:
EFF
Jacob Zuma
ANC
Crime
Corruption
VBS Mutual Bank
Daily Maverick
amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism
Tshifhiwa Matodzi
Dewald van Rensburg

Bruce Whitfield talks to amaBhungane investigative journalist Dewald van Rensburg, who extensively interviewed Matodzi.

Tshifhiwa Matodzi – who allegedly coordinated the looting to death of VBS Mutual Bank – told the amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism that he is the victim of powerful political forces who are pinning fictitious crimes on him.

Former VBS Mutual Bank chair Tshifhiwa Matodzi appears in the Palm Ridge Regional Court on 18 June 2020 on various charges related to the theft of billions of rands from the bank. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN

Matodzi and six co-accused appeared in court in June on 47 charges of racketeering, theft, fraud and money-laundering.

“Matodzi told me that far from being the ‘mastermind’ of VBS’s destruction, he was, in fact, the 'mastermind of saving the bank' from certain collapse back in 2013,” said amaBhungane investigative journalist Dewald van Rensburg, who extensively interviewed Matodzi.

“That forensic [investigation by Advocate Terry Motau, producing the 'Great Bank Heist' report] is the worst forensic of all time, it is the worst,” Matodzi told Van Rensburg.

“It is not right for lawyers to conduct forensic reports because they do not have a standard defining things. When you are an auditor there are certain rules and terms, but what is a ‘loot’? Imagine if you say an accountant must do a nuclear compliance report."

For more detail, read: ‘We must bow out with pride,’ says VBS boss Tshifhiwa Matodzi – Daily Maverick

The powerful forces Matodzi accuses of trying to bring him down include supposedly white banks that, he claims, won’t tolerate successful black competitors and an ANC faction in opposition to VBS Mutual Bank’s support of Jacob Zuma.

Matodzi remarkably asserts that there was no theft at VBS – the money is either safe somewhere, he says, or it never existed.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Van Rensburg.

He seems very sincere. He’s an incredibly likeable guy. He doesn’t come across as a crazy person…

Dewald van Rensburg, investigative journalist - amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism

… it was the original EFF position… that narrative has died down… His [Advocate Terry Motau] evidence is very compelling…

Dewald van Rensburg, investigative journalist - amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism

There’s a bit of hubris to it… Forbes Africa was writing puff pieces about Matodzi…

Dewald van Rensburg, investigative journalist - amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism

Philip Truter – the CFO – is talking about becoming a state witness… which is why he is pleading guilty…

Dewald van Rensburg, investigative journalist - amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : No theft at VBS. It’s politics and racism – alleged kingpin Tshifhiwa Matodzi


