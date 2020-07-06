Opera singer brings singing competition to Facebook

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 21:31
PUPILS IN GRADES R, 6 AND 11 RETURN TO SCHOOL
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Mmusi Maimane
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cipla plans to bring COVID-19 treatment remdesivir to SA at an affordable price Joanne Joseph spoke to Cipla South Africa CEO Paul Miller to find out more. 6 July 2020 5:18 PM
'SABC must exhaust all other avenues to stabilise their finances' The Save Our SABC Coalition says the public broadcaster must look at other measures before retrenching staff. 6 July 2020 4:44 PM
Court grants private early childhood development centres green light to open Solidarity union says a lack of communication from the Department of Social Development forced it to take this matter to court. 6 July 2020 4:03 PM
View all Local
'Stricter measures to control movement at Level 3 lockdown are needed' Spokesperson Thabo Masebe says the province needs assistance in making sure that people comply with COVID-19 regulations. 6 July 2020 7:45 AM
Pupils are receiving food through School Nutrition Programme - DBE Even though Section 27 has taken the department to court for pupils not being fed, the department says the scheme is working. 3 July 2020 1:22 PM
SIU investigating government COVID-19 corruption Stakeholder and communications head Kaizer Kganyago unpacks how his unit will handle this investigation. 2 July 2020 1:38 PM
View all Politics
Job won’t make you rich. You must earn in your sleep - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth Bruce Whitfield talks to SweepSouth cofounder Aisha Pandor about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 6 July 2020 8:39 PM
Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?" 6 July 2020 8:18 PM
101 days of lockdown: What we gained (and lost), and what we have learned The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 6 July 2020 8:07 PM
View all Business
Job won’t make you rich. You must earn in your sleep - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth Bruce Whitfield talks to SweepSouth cofounder Aisha Pandor about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 6 July 2020 8:39 PM
Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?" 6 July 2020 8:18 PM
[LISTEN] Professor Pitika Ntuli on the inspiration behind his latest exhibition The exhibition comprises of 45 pieces sculpted from bone. 6 July 2020 4:05 PM
View all Lifestyle
Seema appointed Chippa United coach after leaving Bloem Celtic Lehlohonolo Seema takes over from Rhulani Mokwena, whose loan from Orlando Pirates expired in June. 6 July 2020 11:55 AM
De Kock, Ngidi and Wolvaardt take top honours at CSA Awards Quinton de Kock, Laura Wolvaardt and Lungi Ngidi took top honours at the annual 2019/20 Cricket South Africa Awards on Saturday. 4 July 2020 8:57 PM
Experts develop online tool to help mitigate COVID-19 in endurance sports events Stellenbosch University's Prof Wayne Derman is part of a team that has developed the tool to help event organisers. 3 July 2020 11:37 AM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

Opera singer brings singing competition to Facebook

6 July 2020 5:53 PM
by
Tags:
Opera
Online Voices of South Africa Opera Singing Competition

London-based and Durban-born opera singer Njabulo Madlala joined Joanne Joseph on the Afternoon Drive to share more.

Good Things Guy has reported on London-based and Durban-born opera singer Njabulo Madlala who has conducted the very first Online Voices of South Africa Opera Singing Competition.

Madlala invites opera singers to share a short clip of their performance and then chooses 15 people to sing in a Facebook live final with the chance of winning a cash prize.

According to Good Things Guy over two thousand people watched on Facebook as young tenors Katleho Mokhoabane (24) from Free State and Luvo Maranti (26) from Cape Town won the tenor round of the competition last Sunday.

Madlala joined Joanne Joseph on the Afternoon Drive to share more about the competition.

It has now run over two Sundays and it's been a huge success.

Njabulo Madlala, SA opera singer and founder - Voices of South Africa Trust

At the moment I am doing it per voice type. We started with tenors and then we have come to this weekend with sopranos, the weekend after we will do bassists and baritones and then we will end with the grand finale.

Njabulo Madlala, SA opera singer and founder - Voices of South Africa Trust

It is also in response to the urgent need that artists have at the moment where they cannot support themselves; they cannot eat, they cannot do anything really.

Njabulo Madlala, SA opera singer and founder - Voices of South Africa Trust

The competition will continue to broadcast live on Facebook every Sunday for the next three weeks.

Click on the link below to hear the full interview....


6 July 2020 5:53 PM
by
Tags:
Opera
Online Voices of South Africa Opera Singing Competition

Recommended

More from Entertainment

Frog in a pot

Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton

6 July 2020 8:18 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?"

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Drive-in cinema 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Ster-Kinekor may open drive-ins in 'one or two locations where it makes sense'

6 July 2020 7:25 PM

"We’ve done all of the back-end work. There are one or two locations where it will make sense," says CEO Ryan Williams.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-07-06-at-83941-ampng

Pictures of Joburg, Cape Town and Pretoria at night from space go viral

6 July 2020 8:53 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-07-06-at-84907-ampng

[WATCH] Midwife helps in delivering baby in parking lot, has us talking

6 July 2020 8:52 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

james-deaconjpg

[WATCH] James Deacon on the setbacks he has had to overcome and living his dream

3 July 2020 3:41 PM

The musician recently released his second EP 'Renegade'. He joined Azania Mosaka for this week's 702 Unplugged.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-07-03-at-84632-ampng

[WATCH] Best friends reuniting after COVID-19 quarantine is so adorable

3 July 2020 8:53 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-07-03-at-82545-ampng

Labour MP Claudia Webbe smashes phone after it kept ringing during speech

3 July 2020 8:47 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

swing-cityjpg

Swing City's Graeme Watkins on the Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival

2 July 2020 11:52 AM

This weekend, South African jazz lovers were blown away by the glorious sounds streaming into living rooms courtesy of Swing City.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-07-02-at-81754-ampng

[WATCH] Lifeguards save bride and groom swept into ocean while posing for pic

2 July 2020 8:56 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-07-02-at-83117-ampng

[WATCH] Son interrupts mother Deborah Haynes interview to ask for 2 biscuits

2 July 2020 8:39 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Pictures of Joburg, Cape Town and Pretoria at night from space go viral

Entertainment

No theft at VBS. It’s politics and racism – alleged kingpin Tshifhiwa Matodzi

Business Opinion Politics

Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton

Business Opinion Politics Lifestyle Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Britain imposes sanctions on Russians, Saudis

6 July 2020 8:51 PM

W Cape could soon be home to deep space ground station

6 July 2020 7:37 PM

Regeneron COVID-19 treatment enters final stage trials

6 July 2020 7:04 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA