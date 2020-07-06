Opera singer brings singing competition to Facebook





Good Things Guy has reported on London-based and Durban-born opera singer Njabulo Madlala who has conducted the very first Online Voices of South Africa Opera Singing Competition.

Madlala invites opera singers to share a short clip of their performance and then chooses 15 people to sing in a Facebook live final with the chance of winning a cash prize.

According to Good Things Guy over two thousand people watched on Facebook as young tenors Katleho Mokhoabane (24) from Free State and Luvo Maranti (26) from Cape Town won the tenor round of the competition last Sunday.

Madlala joined Joanne Joseph on the Afternoon Drive to share more about the competition.

It has now run over two Sundays and it's been a huge success. Njabulo Madlala, SA opera singer and founder - Voices of South Africa Trust

At the moment I am doing it per voice type. We started with tenors and then we have come to this weekend with sopranos, the weekend after we will do bassists and baritones and then we will end with the grand finale. Njabulo Madlala, SA opera singer and founder - Voices of South Africa Trust

It is also in response to the urgent need that artists have at the moment where they cannot support themselves; they cannot eat, they cannot do anything really. Njabulo Madlala, SA opera singer and founder - Voices of South Africa Trust

The competition will continue to broadcast live on Facebook every Sunday for the next three weeks.

