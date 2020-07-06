101 days of lockdown: What we gained (and lost), and what we have learned
Monday (6 July 2020) was Day 101 of the lockdown.
-
What have we won?
-
What have we lost?
-
What lessons have we learned?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield spoke to Stanlib Chief Economist Kevin Lings.
Nowadays, we’re talking about a 100% decline in some sectors… The extent, particularly in April, nothing like that has been experienced in modern history.Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management
In the US… they’re starting to recover…Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management
We think there’ll be a lasting effect… companies will re-evaluate whether they need so many employees… The orders of magnitude are way more than we anticipated when the lockdown started…Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management
The numbers are starting to put the healthcare system under enormous strain…Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management
We need savings… one month without income and businesses are at the point of failure…Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management
Government has been way too focussed on the minute detail of the rules… We underestimate how important the simple things are – wearing a mask, social distancing, washing hands… People, on the whole, are behaving responsibly…Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 101 days of lockdown: What we gained (and lost), and what we have learned
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Ster-Kinekor may open drive-ins in 'one or two locations where it makes sense'
"We’ve done all of the back-end work. There are one or two locations where it will make sense," says CEO Ryan Williams.Read More
Township online grocer Yebo Fresh secures investment from Israeli-Canadian fund
Bruce Whitfield interviews Jessica Boonstra of Yebo Fresh, an affordable online grocery shop with township customers.Read More
[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing a restless nation
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address, right here, as it happens.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] Labour Minister briefs business on Covid-19 lockdown Level 4
Ahead of over 1.5 million workers returning to work on Monday here are the safety measures companies need to put in place.Read More
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown?
Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers.Read More
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate
SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni.Read More
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa
Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith.Read More
Covid-19 devasted Cosmopolitan publisher AMP closes shop, forever
The once-mighty 38-year-old media house is no more. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Botha (Park Advertising).Read More
'S&P Global Ratings says South Africa is riskier than we were in 1994!'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.Read More
Gloria Serobe (Solidarity Fund) is one of SA's most important people right now
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Solidarity Fund Chairperson Gloria Serobe.Read More
More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus
Ster-Kinekor may open drive-ins in 'one or two locations where it makes sense'
"We’ve done all of the back-end work. There are one or two locations where it will make sense," says CEO Ryan Williams.Read More
'I don't think SA will have enough beds, staff and oxygen for COVID-19 peak'
Wits University emeritus professor of critical care Guy Richards says SA is running into a crisis as the virus peak approaches.Read More
'Stricter measures to control movement at Level 3 lockdown are needed'
Spokesperson Thabo Masebe says the province needs assistance in making sure that people comply with COVID-19 regulations.Read More
UPDATE: 173 new COVID-19 deaths, SA recoveries reach 93,315
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Sunday that the number of cases is now 196,750. There were 8,773 new infections.Read More
SIU investigating government COVID-19 corruption
Stakeholder and communications head Kaizer Kganyago unpacks how his unit will handle this investigation.Read More
UKZN can now give COVID-19 results in six hours thanks to an advanced instrument
The ILEX Genehecker donated to the institution by Gift of the Givers will allow better turnaround time.Read More
[LISTEN] Healthcare workers at Hillbrow Community Health Centre on strike
Eyewitness News reporter Edwin Ntshidi says about 200 workers downed tools saying their lives are being put at risk of COVID-19.Read More
HEPA filters can remove almost 100% of coronavirus - Aviation expert
Flyer Magazine editor Guy Leitch talks about HEPA filters in airlines and social distancing when flying.Read More
Eastern Cape government to appoint 500 community workers for COVID-19
The Herald reporter Ziphozethu Ncokazi gives details of Premier Oscar Mabuyane's media briefing.Read More
As infection rates increase a hard lockdown remains possibility - Zweli Mkhize
The health minister says people need to understand that everyone needs to work together in fighting the spread of the virus.Read More