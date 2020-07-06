Ster-Kinekor may open drive-ins in 'one or two locations where it makes sense'

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 21:31
PUPILS IN GRADES R, 6 AND 11 RETURN TO SCHOOL
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Mmusi Maimane
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Latest Local
Cipla plans to bring COVID-19 treatment remdesivir to SA at an affordable price Joanne Joseph spoke to Cipla South Africa CEO Paul Miller to find out more. 6 July 2020 5:18 PM
'SABC must exhaust all other avenues to stabilise their finances' The Save Our SABC Coalition says the public broadcaster must look at other measures before retrenching staff. 6 July 2020 4:44 PM
Court grants private early childhood development centres green light to open Solidarity union says a lack of communication from the Department of Social Development forced it to take this matter to court. 6 July 2020 4:03 PM
View all Local
'Stricter measures to control movement at Level 3 lockdown are needed' Spokesperson Thabo Masebe says the province needs assistance in making sure that people comply with COVID-19 regulations. 6 July 2020 7:45 AM
Pupils are receiving food through School Nutrition Programme - DBE Even though Section 27 has taken the department to court for pupils not being fed, the department says the scheme is working. 3 July 2020 1:22 PM
SIU investigating government COVID-19 corruption Stakeholder and communications head Kaizer Kganyago unpacks how his unit will handle this investigation. 2 July 2020 1:38 PM
View all Politics
Job won’t make you rich. You must earn in your sleep - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth Bruce Whitfield talks to SweepSouth cofounder Aisha Pandor about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 6 July 2020 8:39 PM
Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?" 6 July 2020 8:18 PM
101 days of lockdown: What we gained (and lost), and what we have learned The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 6 July 2020 8:07 PM
View all Business
Job won’t make you rich. You must earn in your sleep - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth Bruce Whitfield talks to SweepSouth cofounder Aisha Pandor about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 6 July 2020 8:39 PM
Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?" 6 July 2020 8:18 PM
[LISTEN] Professor Pitika Ntuli on the inspiration behind his latest exhibition The exhibition comprises of 45 pieces sculpted from bone. 6 July 2020 4:05 PM
View all Lifestyle
Seema appointed Chippa United coach after leaving Bloem Celtic Lehlohonolo Seema takes over from Rhulani Mokwena, whose loan from Orlando Pirates expired in June. 6 July 2020 11:55 AM
De Kock, Ngidi and Wolvaardt take top honours at CSA Awards Quinton de Kock, Laura Wolvaardt and Lungi Ngidi took top honours at the annual 2019/20 Cricket South Africa Awards on Saturday. 4 July 2020 8:57 PM
Experts develop online tool to help mitigate COVID-19 in endurance sports events Stellenbosch University's Prof Wayne Derman is part of a team that has developed the tool to help event organisers. 3 July 2020 11:37 AM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Ster-Kinekor may open drive-ins in 'one or two locations where it makes sense'

6 July 2020 7:25 PM
"We’ve done all of the back-end work. There are one or two locations where it will make sense," says CEO Ryan Williams.

It's unlikely that movie-lovers will return to cinemas in large numbers when they reopen in South Africa and around the world.

It is, therefore, unsurprising that drive-in cinemas have made a comeback in South Africa.

Cape Town is getting a drive-in cinema with an LED screen for daytime watching and Ster-Kinekor is also looking into it.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Ryan Williams, CEO at Ster-Kinekor Theatres.

I have a few extra grey hairs, but we’re looking forward to helping people back into our spaces safely.

Ryan Williams, CEO - Ster-Kinekor Theatres

We will have one or two cinemas less… The good locations remain good locations. One must look through the cycle…

Ryan Williams, CEO - Ster-Kinekor Theatres

There’s so much quality content that has been delayed…

Ryan Williams, CEO - Ster-Kinekor Theatres

Going to the movies is going to be a fundamentally different experience… people are required to wear masks, hand sanitiser all over the place… We’re only taking online bookings…

Ryan Williams, CEO - Ster-Kinekor Theatres

I watched my very first movie at a drive-in. I’d love to see them back! … The big challenge is getting access to content… We might [open a drive-in soon]. We’ve done all of the back-end work. There are one or two locations where it will make sense…

Ryan Williams, CEO - Ster-Kinekor Theatres

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Ster-Kinekor may open drive-ins in 'one or two locations where it makes sense'


