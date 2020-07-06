Ster-Kinekor may open drive-ins in 'one or two locations where it makes sense'
It's unlikely that movie-lovers will return to cinemas in large numbers when they reopen in South Africa and around the world.
It is, therefore, unsurprising that drive-in cinemas have made a comeback in South Africa.
Cape Town is getting a drive-in cinema with an LED screen for daytime watching and Ster-Kinekor is also looking into it.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Ryan Williams, CEO at Ster-Kinekor Theatres.
I have a few extra grey hairs, but we’re looking forward to helping people back into our spaces safely.Ryan Williams, CEO - Ster-Kinekor Theatres
We will have one or two cinemas less… The good locations remain good locations. One must look through the cycle…Ryan Williams, CEO - Ster-Kinekor Theatres
There’s so much quality content that has been delayed…Ryan Williams, CEO - Ster-Kinekor Theatres
Going to the movies is going to be a fundamentally different experience… people are required to wear masks, hand sanitiser all over the place… We’re only taking online bookings…Ryan Williams, CEO - Ster-Kinekor Theatres
I watched my very first movie at a drive-in. I’d love to see them back! … The big challenge is getting access to content… We might [open a drive-in soon]. We’ve done all of the back-end work. There are one or two locations where it will make sense…Ryan Williams, CEO - Ster-Kinekor Theatres
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Ster-Kinekor may open drive-ins in 'one or two locations where it makes sense'
