What to do when you find out that you have tested positive for COVID-19?





Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Monday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 205,721. There were 8,971 new infections.

There were 111 new coronavirus-related deaths: 50 from Gauteng; 35 from the Western Cape; 17 from Limpopo and 9 from the Eastern Cape. The total number of deaths is 3,310.

RELATED: 19,779 recoveries for Gauteng as national infections reach 205,721

The number of national recoveries so far is 97,848. Gauteng has 19,779 recoveries.

What can people do to contribute in the fight against the virus?

RELATED: 'I don't think SA will have enough beds, staff and oxygen for COVID-19 peak'

What should you do when you test positive for COVID-19?

A group of more than 173 doctors who have come together in response to the pandemic, sharing ideas on how we can contribute to safe practices.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Gauteng General Practioners Collaboration member Dr Dan Israel to answer listeners questions on the virus.

If you have tested positive for COVID-19, you need to first keep calm, keep monitoring yourself, check in with your doctor, self isolate and enlist help from those around you. Dr Dan Israel, Member - Gauteng General Practioners Collaboration

He says no one knows why some people are more susceptible to the virus than others and why sometimes one family member can be test positive while other members test negative.

If one person in your family has it, what you should try and do to stop the other people from your family from getting it. Like sleep in a different bedroom, use a different bathroom if you have that, or sanitise the bathroom between use. Dr Dan Israel, Member - Gauteng General Practioners Collaboration

People should use preventative methods to ensure that other members of the family do not get the virus, he says.

If you are exposed to COVID-19, you need to quarantine yourself and after a seven day period you are more likely to pick up a positive test should you become symptomatic. The advantage of that is then you can tell the people you have been in contact with that they should quarantine too. Dr Dan Israel, Member - Gauteng General Practioners Collaboration

The mobility and mortality in COVID-19 is much higher in COVID-19 than it is in influenza, he adds.

Even though, there are deaths caused by influenza, there is a much higher death rate in COVID-19. Dr Dan Israel, Member - Gauteng General Practioners Collaboration

Listen below to the full conversation as well as other steps people can take to fight the virus: