What to do when you find out that you have tested positive for COVID-19?
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Monday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 205,721. There were 8,971 new infections.
There were 111 new coronavirus-related deaths: 50 from Gauteng; 35 from the Western Cape; 17 from Limpopo and 9 from the Eastern Cape. The total number of deaths is 3,310.
RELATED: 19,779 recoveries for Gauteng as national infections reach 205,721
The number of national recoveries so far is 97,848. Gauteng has 19,779 recoveries.
What can people do to contribute in the fight against the virus?
RELATED: 'I don't think SA will have enough beds, staff and oxygen for COVID-19 peak'
What should you do when you test positive for COVID-19?
A group of more than 173 doctors who have come together in response to the pandemic, sharing ideas on how we can contribute to safe practices.
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Gauteng General Practioners Collaboration member Dr Dan Israel to answer listeners questions on the virus.
If you have tested positive for COVID-19, you need to first keep calm, keep monitoring yourself, check in with your doctor, self isolate and enlist help from those around you.Dr Dan Israel, Member - Gauteng General Practioners Collaboration
He says no one knows why some people are more susceptible to the virus than others and why sometimes one family member can be test positive while other members test negative.
If one person in your family has it, what you should try and do to stop the other people from your family from getting it. Like sleep in a different bedroom, use a different bathroom if you have that, or sanitise the bathroom between use.Dr Dan Israel, Member - Gauteng General Practioners Collaboration
People should use preventative methods to ensure that other members of the family do not get the virus, he says.
If you are exposed to COVID-19, you need to quarantine yourself and after a seven day period you are more likely to pick up a positive test should you become symptomatic. The advantage of that is then you can tell the people you have been in contact with that they should quarantine too.Dr Dan Israel, Member - Gauteng General Practioners Collaboration
The mobility and mortality in COVID-19 is much higher in COVID-19 than it is in influenza, he adds.
Even though, there are deaths caused by influenza, there is a much higher death rate in COVID-19.Dr Dan Israel, Member - Gauteng General Practioners Collaboration
Listen below to the full conversation as well as other steps people can take to fight the virus:
More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus
Help EWN’s Aurelie Kalenga continue to feed hundreds of families during COVID-19
People can make donations through Webtickets and send those voucher codes to AurelieK@ewn.co.za.Read More
UPDATE: 19,779 recoveries for Gauteng as national infections reach 205,721
There were 111 new COVID-19 deaths: 50 from Gauteng; 35 from the Western Cape; 17 from Limpopo and 9 from the Eastern Cape.Read More
101 days of lockdown: What we gained (and lost), and what we have learned
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.Read More
Ster-Kinekor may open drive-ins in 'one or two locations where it makes sense'
"We’ve done all of the back-end work. There are one or two locations where it will make sense," says CEO Ryan Williams.Read More
'I don't think SA will have enough beds, staff and oxygen for COVID-19 peak'
Wits University emeritus professor of critical care Guy Richards says SA is running into a crisis as the virus peak approaches.Read More
'Stricter measures to control movement at Level 3 lockdown are needed'
Spokesperson Thabo Masebe says the province needs assistance in making sure that people comply with COVID-19 regulations.Read More
SIU investigating government COVID-19 corruption
Stakeholder and communications head Kaizer Kganyago unpacks how his unit will handle this investigation.Read More
UKZN can now give COVID-19 results in six hours thanks to an advanced instrument
The ILEX Genehecker donated to the institution by Gift of the Givers will allow better turnaround time.Read More
[LISTEN] Healthcare workers at Hillbrow Community Health Centre on strike
Eyewitness News reporter Edwin Ntshidi says about 200 workers downed tools saying their lives are being put at risk of COVID-19.Read More
HEPA filters can remove almost 100% of coronavirus - Aviation expert
Flyer Magazine editor Guy Leitch talks about HEPA filters in airlines and social distancing when flying.Read More