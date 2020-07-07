[WATCH] Comedian Fahim Anwar shares funny stages of COVID-19 lockdown





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Pictures of Joburg, Cape Town and Pretoria at night from space go viral

Comedian Fahim Anwar shares funny stages of COVID-19 lockdown

Comedian Fahim Anwar has shared hilarious 12 stages of how he has dealt with the coronavirus lockdown, and social media is loving it.

Click here to watch this hilarious video:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: