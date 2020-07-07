



Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Pictures of Joburg, Cape Town and Pretoria at night from space go viral

Sad story: Dog found abandoned with note saying he didn't learn to be good

Social media is talking after after an elderly abandoned dog was found tied to a gate with a note asking a kennel to take him in because he had not 'learnt to be good'.

Click here to read the full story:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: