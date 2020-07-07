Help EWN’s Aurelie Kalenga continue to feed hundreds of families during COVID-19
As South Africa breaches the 100-day mark of its COVID-19 lockdown, many citizens have been feeling the financial impact of the pandemic on their pockets.
EWN’s news anchor and assignments editor Aurelie Kalenga has been running a food drive to feed foreign nationals and South Africans in underprivileged areas throughout Johannesburg.
She joins Bongani Bingwa to chat about the initiative.
It was actually just a few members of our church, who had been complaining to my mother about how they were hungry or that times where tough and that they couldn't put food on the table for their children.Aurelie Kalenga, News anchor and assignment editor - EWN
We decided as a family to sit around the table and see how we could help the people from the church who were struggling and the people who were close to us.Aurelie Kalenga, News anchor and assignment editor - EWN
With the way the lockdown happened and with salary cuts for some people, she put the idea on the back of her mind.
She says she later reached out to certain organisations who she knows do this sort of work.
COVID-19 doesn't care who you are, it affects you, it affects your pocket. At the end of the day people just want to put food on the table for themselves and their families. I just wanted to help out and I didnt care where people are from. We have even been helping out South Africans who say that the government aid has not reached them yet.Aurelie Kalenga, News anchor and assignment editor - EWN
To make the donations a seamless process, Kalenga said, they set up a voucher system through Webtickets.
So a parcel actually costs R200. It’s got 10kg of mealie meal, 5kg of rice, sugar, beans and oil. If you want to donate half a parcel, you can also give R100.Aurelie Kalenga, News anchor and assignment editor - EWN
If you want to donate more than one parcel then you can click as you want and you send us a code or you can go and collect.Aurelie Kalenga, News anchor and assignment editor - EWN
If you would like to make a donation to the food donation scheme, you can send your voucher code to AurelieK@ewn.co.za.
Listen below to the full interview:
More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus
What to do when you find out that you have tested positive for COVID-19?
Gauteng General Practioners Collaboration member Dr Dan Israel gives basic steps on how people can deal with the virus.Read More
UPDATE: 19,779 recoveries for Gauteng as national infections reach 205,721
There were 111 new COVID-19 deaths: 50 from Gauteng; 35 from the Western Cape; 17 from Limpopo and 9 from the Eastern Cape.Read More
101 days of lockdown: What we gained (and lost), and what we have learned
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.Read More
Ster-Kinekor may open drive-ins in 'one or two locations where it makes sense'
"We’ve done all of the back-end work. There are one or two locations where it will make sense," says CEO Ryan Williams.Read More
'I don't think SA will have enough beds, staff and oxygen for COVID-19 peak'
Wits University emeritus professor of critical care Guy Richards says SA is running into a crisis as the virus peak approaches.Read More
'Stricter measures to control movement at Level 3 lockdown are needed'
Spokesperson Thabo Masebe says the province needs assistance in making sure that people comply with COVID-19 regulations.Read More
SIU investigating government COVID-19 corruption
Stakeholder and communications head Kaizer Kganyago unpacks how his unit will handle this investigation.Read More
UKZN can now give COVID-19 results in six hours thanks to an advanced instrument
The ILEX Genehecker donated to the institution by Gift of the Givers will allow better turnaround time.Read More
[LISTEN] Healthcare workers at Hillbrow Community Health Centre on strike
Eyewitness News reporter Edwin Ntshidi says about 200 workers downed tools saying their lives are being put at risk of COVID-19.Read More
HEPA filters can remove almost 100% of coronavirus - Aviation expert
Flyer Magazine editor Guy Leitch talks about HEPA filters in airlines and social distancing when flying.Read More