Help EWN’s Aurelie Kalenga continue to feed hundreds of families during COVID-19





As South Africa breaches the 100-day mark of its COVID-19 lockdown, many citizens have been feeling the financial impact of the pandemic on their pockets.

EWN’s news anchor and assignments editor Aurelie Kalenga has been running a food drive to feed foreign nationals and South Africans in underprivileged areas throughout Johannesburg.

She joins Bongani Bingwa to chat about the initiative.

It was actually just a few members of our church, who had been complaining to my mother about how they were hungry or that times where tough and that they couldn't put food on the table for their children. Aurelie Kalenga, News anchor and assignment editor - EWN

We decided as a family to sit around the table and see how we could help the people from the church who were struggling and the people who were close to us. Aurelie Kalenga, News anchor and assignment editor - EWN

With the way the lockdown happened and with salary cuts for some people, she put the idea on the back of her mind.

She says she later reached out to certain organisations who she knows do this sort of work.

COVID-19 doesn't care who you are, it affects you, it affects your pocket. At the end of the day people just want to put food on the table for themselves and their families. I just wanted to help out and I didnt care where people are from. We have even been helping out South Africans who say that the government aid has not reached them yet. Aurelie Kalenga, News anchor and assignment editor - EWN

To make the donations a seamless process, Kalenga said, they set up a voucher system through Webtickets.

So a parcel actually costs R200. It’s got 10kg of mealie meal, 5kg of rice, sugar, beans and oil. If you want to donate half a parcel, you can also give R100. Aurelie Kalenga, News anchor and assignment editor - EWN

If you want to donate more than one parcel then you can click as you want and you send us a code or you can go and collect. Aurelie Kalenga, News anchor and assignment editor - EWN

If you would like to make a donation to the food donation scheme, you can send your voucher code to AurelieK@ewn.co.za.

Listen below to the full interview: