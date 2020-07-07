If Truter spills the beans a lot of VBS looters will be in trouble - Clement

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:16
Covid-19 impact on service delivery in the City of Joburg
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Today at 15:20
EWN: WC not adhering to Covid-19 regulations when it comes to evictions
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 15:45
WaterAid urges government to invest more in water and sanitation duting the Covid-19 pandemic
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Maureen Chileshe, WaterAid spokesperson
Today at 15:52
Dischem fined R1.2M for mask price hike
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Today at 16:10
How much money South African banks have given in coronavirus support – and why they won’t offer debt write-offs
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Bongiwe Kunene - MD at Banking Association South Africa
Today at 16:45
COVID-19 vaccine: the challenges of running a trial in the middle of a pandemic
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele , Vice President of South African Medical Research Council
Today at 16:52
'Mammoth' cold front to bring heavy rain, widespread snow to SA
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Mbavhalelo Maliage
Today at 17:20
MTN and Ericsson launch live 5G network in Bloemfontein and Port Elizabeth
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Zoltan Miklos, General Manager for Network Planning at MTN South Africa
Today at 18:09
Edgars Owner sells parts of the retailer to its rival
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Grant Pattison - CEO at Edcon
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 18:39
How private equity is dealing with the Covid-19 crisis
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Hayward-Butt - CEO at Ethos Capital
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice + Play Clip
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lee Kasumba - Host at Africa State of Mind
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works - How it works – The Effects of COVID-19 on Mental Health in Business
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Davies - Clinical Psychologist and Managing Director at Independent Counselling and Advisory Services (ICAS) Southern Africa
If Truter spills the beans a lot of VBS looters will be in trouble - Clement

7 July 2020 2:36 PM
by
Tags:
VBS Mutual Bank heist
looters

Clement Manyathela unpacks what he thinks will happen if former VBS CFO Phillip Truter testifies.

Former VBS chief operating officer Phillip Truter appeared at the commercial court on Monday where he indicated he will expose how R27-billion was allegedly looted from the bank.

Truter and seven other executives are accused of 47 criminal charges which include racketeering, money laundering, fraud, and theft in which he is said to plead guilty.

RELATED: VBS Mutual Bank suspects appear in court

He was granted R50,000 bail less than his co-accused who appeared in Palm Ridge Court last month.

Truter's wife revealed that her husband will be seeking psychiatric treatment as he has been acting strangely leaving her to ask for assistance from their family pastor.

Clement Manyathela asks listeners if they were worried about Truter's safety now that he has said he will plead guilty. The show discussed other issues such as safety at schools regarding COVID-19.

I wonder if he is going to get some state security ... and how his protection is looking like.

Clement Manyathela, Show host

If he spills the beans a lot of people will be in trouble.

Clement Manyathela, Show host

Of course, we care about the livelihood of his family but I just wonder every time they are arrested and they appear before court, they plead poverty.

Clement Manyathela, Show host

All eight of the accused are expected to be back in court in October.

Listen below for more...


