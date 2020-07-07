If Truter spills the beans a lot of VBS looters will be in trouble - Clement
Former VBS chief operating officer Phillip Truter appeared at the commercial court on Monday where he indicated he will expose how R27-billion was allegedly looted from the bank.
Truter and seven other executives are accused of 47 criminal charges which include racketeering, money laundering, fraud, and theft in which he is said to plead guilty.
He was granted R50,000 bail less than his co-accused who appeared in Palm Ridge Court last month.
Truter's wife revealed that her husband will be seeking psychiatric treatment as he has been acting strangely leaving her to ask for assistance from their family pastor.
Clement Manyathela asks listeners if they were worried about Truter's safety now that he has said he will plead guilty. The show discussed other issues such as safety at schools regarding COVID-19.
I wonder if he is going to get some state security ... and how his protection is looking like.Clement Manyathela, Show host
If he spills the beans a lot of people will be in trouble.Clement Manyathela, Show host
Of course, we care about the livelihood of his family but I just wonder every time they are arrested and they appear before court, they plead poverty.Clement Manyathela, Show host
All eight of the accused are expected to be back in court in October.
