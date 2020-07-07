Lungi Ngidi wants Proteas to take a stand on racism
JOHANNESBURG - Bowler Lungi Ngidi said that the Proteas players would have conversations amongst themselves about the possibility of staging any anti-racism protests ahead of matches.
With live-action resuming following a break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the likes of football and Formula 1 have expressed their support for the Black Lives Matter movements.
This includes taking a knee and announcing changes to how they recruit candidates of colour for certain positions. While the Proteas are not expected in action until later this year, Ngidi said that once the players met up again, there would be discussions on what to do.
"I think that is definitely something that will be discussed once we are in person," he said on Monday.
"Obviously, we have spoken about it and everyone is well aware of what is going on. It's also a difficult one because we're not together so it’s hard to discuss. I definitely think once we get back to playing that it’s something we have to address as a team.
"As a nation as well, we have a past that is also difficult in terms of racial discrimination and things like that. So, definitely, we will be addressing it as a team. It’s something we have to take seriously and like the rest of the world is doing, take a stand."
The first look at how cricket has been changed by the coronavirus pandemic will be seen on Wednesday when England take on the West Indies in the first of three Tests.
Ngidi admits he is looking forward to the series because it will give cricketers an idea of what to expect when their games resume.
"I’m actually glad someone else is playing before we do, so we can actually see how everything is going to go about," he revealed.
"It’s going to be a different type of cricket now. Obviously, the basics of the game still apply, the batting and the bowling, all of that stuff, but just to see how everyone is going to be handled off the field.
"How interaction is going to work with camera stuff and all those guys. I think it’s going to be interesting to see. To show us, if not give us a blueprint of what to do in South Africa to get our cricket going again. I’m pretty sure everyone is sitting at home, ready to play.”
Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.
This article first appeared on EWN : Lungi Ngidi wants Proteas to take a stand on racism
More from Sport
Authorised Siya Kolisi biography coming in 2021
The book does not yet have a title but will be published next year, ahead of the forthcoming Lions tour to South Africa in 2021.Read More
Seema appointed Chippa United coach after leaving Bloem Celtic
Lehlohonolo Seema takes over from Rhulani Mokwena, whose loan from Orlando Pirates expired in June.Read More
De Kock, Ngidi and Wolvaardt take top honours at CSA Awards
Quinton de Kock, Laura Wolvaardt and Lungi Ngidi took top honours at the annual 2019/20 Cricket South Africa Awards on Saturday.Read More
Experts develop online tool to help mitigate COVID-19 in endurance sports events
Stellenbosch University's Prof Wayne Derman is part of a team that has developed the tool to help event organisers.Read More
Western Province agrees to Newlands proposal
The loan agreement approved on Tuesday, will enable the WPRFU to pay off its debt to Remgro and Investec Bank. Guarantees have already been obtained in this regard, subject to the ratification of the agreement by a Special General Meeting of the WPRFU on 8 July.Read More
Mahlatse 'Chiliboy' Ralepelle handed 8-year doping ban
The 33-year-old tested positive for the banned anabolic agent, Zeranol, during an out-of-competition test on the 17th January 2019.Read More
CSA announces revised date for 3T Cricket Solidarity Cup match
The match details remain the same with SuperSport Park as the hosting venue and the starting time being 11 am (SAST).Read More
Shy Erasmus insisted World Cup trophy glory belong to Kolisi
Video footage captures Springbok captain Siya Kolisi making an impassioned plea to his coach to come forward with him after South Africa had beaten England 32-12 in the final in Yokohama.Read More
Former Bafana skipper Tovey ditched as South Africa technical director
South African Football Association (Safa) spokesman Dominic Chimhavi said health was the chief reason behind letting the skipper of the 1996 Cup of Nations team go.Read More
Liverpool crowned Premier League champions after Chelsea beat Man City
Chelsea claimed a 2-1 victory over Manchester City to ensure that Liverpool win the title with seven games remaining.Read More