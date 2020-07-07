Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Lungi Ngidi wants Proteas to take a stand on racism

7 July 2020 12:47 PM
by
Tags:
Racism
Proteas
Black Lives Matter
Racism in sport
Lungi Ngidi
Coronavirus
COVID-19

With live action resuming following a break due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the likes of football and Formula 1 have expressed their support for the Black Lives Matter movements.

JOHANNESBURG - Bowler Lungi Ngidi said that the Proteas players would have conversations amongst themselves about the possibility of staging any anti-racism protests ahead of matches.

With live-action resuming following a break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the likes of football and Formula 1 have expressed their support for the Black Lives Matter movements.

This includes taking a knee and announcing changes to how they recruit candidates of colour for certain positions. While the Proteas are not expected in action until later this year, Ngidi said that once the players met up again, there would be discussions on what to do.

"I think that is definitely something that will be discussed once we are in person," he said on Monday.

"Obviously, we have spoken about it and everyone is well aware of what is going on. It's also a difficult one because we're not together so it’s hard to discuss. I definitely think once we get back to playing that it’s something we have to address as a team.

"As a nation as well, we have a past that is also difficult in terms of racial discrimination and things like that. So, definitely, we will be addressing it as a team. It’s something we have to take seriously and like the rest of the world is doing, take a stand."

The first look at how cricket has been changed by the coronavirus pandemic will be seen on Wednesday when England take on the West Indies in the first of three Tests.

Ngidi admits he is looking forward to the series because it will give cricketers an idea of what to expect when their games resume.

"I’m actually glad someone else is playing before we do, so we can actually see how everything is going to go about," he revealed.

"It’s going to be a different type of cricket now. Obviously, the basics of the game still apply, the batting and the bowling, all of that stuff, but just to see how everyone is going to be handled off the field.

"How interaction is going to work with camera stuff and all those guys. I think it’s going to be interesting to see. To show us, if not give us a blueprint of what to do in South Africa to get our cricket going again. I’m pretty sure everyone is sitting at home, ready to play.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Lungi Ngidi wants Proteas to take a stand on racism


