'It is important to put something tangible to allegations against Mokonyane'





Renovations at the home of former minister Nomvula Mokonyane have been under scrutiny at the Zondo commission into state capture in relation to facilities company Bosasa.

Private contractor Charl Le Roux has been testifying about repair work that has been done at Mokonyane's home.

Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report speaks to Kyle Cowan, an investigative journalist as News24 who has been writing about Bosasa and the allegations for some time.

This fits in very neatly with Mr [former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo] Agrizzi's testimony from last year in that he told the commission about these renovations that were done. Kyle Cowan, Investigative journalist - News24

On the loco inspection, Cowan says it is important as the allegations are about renovations that were done to Mokonyane's home in 2014 and 2015.

What the investigators are trying to establish by actually going there is to say okay, Mr Agrizzi and Mr le Roux say electric fencing was put up and they look at the property and see if actually an electric fence on it, and if it is there then they can ask the person who owns the property to say: 'When was this fence pt up? Who pays for it? Do you have any receipts or proof that? Do you have invoices? Kyle Cowan, Investigative journalist - News24

It is quite important in terms of putting something tangible to allegations made in affidavit almost a year ago. Kyle Cowan, Investigative journalist - News24

Cowan says the Zondo commission is taking a very long time and people are a little fed up and maybe there is a bit of inquiry fatigue.

