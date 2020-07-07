Sad news for police dog unit again as 45 puppies die of canine parvovirus





Forty-five puppies have died as a result of the parvovirus at the South African Police Service (SAPS) K9 Academy in Roodeplaat, Pretoria.

News24 has reported that 37 puppies had to be put down and another eight died.

This is said to be the second time the virus has affected the unit after 75 puppies died last year.

Small Animal Veterinary Medicine internal medicine specialist Dr Vannessa Mclure says it is a very common virus that puppies are vaccinated against.

It's a virus that stays in the environment for months to years. You cannot get rid of it, so we normally vaccinate against it. Dr Vannessa Mclure, Internal medicine specialist - Small Animal Veterinary Medicine

There is often vaccination failure not because the vaccine doesn't work but because the antibodies from the mother will actually interfere with the vaccination so that's why we have to vaccinate a few times before we are sure that they are protected. Dr Vannessa Mclure, Internal medicine specialist - Small Animal Veterinary Medicine

