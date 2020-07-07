Sad news for police dog unit again as 45 puppies die of canine parvovirus

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:16
Covid-19 impact on service delivery in the City of Joburg
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Today at 15:20
EWN: WC not adhering to Covid-19 regulations when it comes to evictions
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 15:45
WaterAid urges government to invest more in water and sanitation duting the Covid-19 pandemic
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Maureen Chileshe, WaterAid spokesperson
Today at 15:52
Dischem fined R1.2M for mask price hike
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Today at 16:10
How much money South African banks have given in coronavirus support – and why they won’t offer debt write-offs
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Bongiwe Kunene - MD at Banking Association South Africa
Today at 16:45
COVID-19 vaccine: the challenges of running a trial in the middle of a pandemic
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele , Vice President of South African Medical Research Council
Today at 16:52
'Mammoth' cold front to bring heavy rain, widespread snow to SA
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Mbavhalelo Maliage
Today at 17:20
MTN and Ericsson launch live 5G network in Bloemfontein and Port Elizabeth
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Zoltan Miklos, General Manager for Network Planning at MTN South Africa
Today at 18:09
Edgars Owner sells parts of the retailer to its rival
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Grant Pattison - CEO at Edcon
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 18:39
How private equity is dealing with the Covid-19 crisis
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Hayward-Butt - CEO at Ethos Capital
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice + Play Clip
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lee Kasumba - Host at Africa State of Mind
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works - How it works – The Effects of COVID-19 on Mental Health in Business
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Davies - Clinical Psychologist and Managing Director at Independent Counselling and Advisory Services (ICAS) Southern Africa
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Sad news for police dog unit again as 45 puppies die of canine parvovirus This is the second time the virus has affected the South African Police Service (SAPS) K9 Academy in Roodeplaat, Pretoria. 7 July 2020 1:28 PM
Help EWN’s Aurelie Kalenga continue to feed hundreds of families during COVID-19 People can make donations through Webtickets and send those voucher codes to AurelieK@ewn.co.za. 7 July 2020 9:11 AM
UPDATE: 19,779 recoveries for Gauteng as national infections reach 205,721 There were 111 new COVID-19 deaths: 50 from Gauteng; 35 from the Western Cape; 17 from Limpopo and 9 from the Eastern Cape. 7 July 2020 12:13 AM
View all Local
What to do when you find out that you have tested positive for COVID-19? Gauteng General Practioners Collaboration member Dr Dan Israel gives basic steps on how people can deal with the virus. 7 July 2020 7:58 AM
Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?" 6 July 2020 8:18 PM
101 days of lockdown: What we gained (and lost), and what we have learned The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 6 July 2020 8:07 PM
View all Politics
Job won’t make you rich. You must earn in your sleep - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth Bruce Whitfield talks to SweepSouth cofounder Aisha Pandor about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 6 July 2020 8:39 PM
Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?" 6 July 2020 8:18 PM
101 days of lockdown: What we gained (and lost), and what we have learned The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 6 July 2020 8:07 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Professor Pitika Ntuli on the inspiration behind his latest exhibition The exhibition comprises of 45 pieces sculpted from bone. 6 July 2020 4:05 PM
[LISTEN] The psychology behind breaking lockdown regulations Clement Manyathela speaks to clinical psychologist Ruth Ancer about the reasons why some people may be refusing to social distance 6 July 2020 12:34 PM
Mary Twala remembered as ‘prolific actress,’ ‘gift to the arts’ The icon passed away at the age of 80 on Saturday. 4 July 2020 5:28 PM
View all Lifestyle
Seema appointed Chippa United coach after leaving Bloem Celtic Lehlohonolo Seema takes over from Rhulani Mokwena, whose loan from Orlando Pirates expired in June. 6 July 2020 11:55 AM
De Kock, Ngidi and Wolvaardt take top honours at CSA Awards Quinton de Kock, Laura Wolvaardt and Lungi Ngidi took top honours at the annual 2019/20 Cricket South Africa Awards on Saturday. 4 July 2020 8:57 PM
Experts develop online tool to help mitigate COVID-19 in endurance sports events Stellenbosch University's Prof Wayne Derman is part of a team that has developed the tool to help event organisers. 3 July 2020 11:37 AM
View all Sport
Sad story: Dog found abandoned with note saying he didn't learn to be good Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 July 2020 8:30 AM
[WATCH] Comedian Fahim Anwar shares funny stages of COVID-19 lockdown Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 July 2020 8:29 AM
Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?" 6 July 2020 8:18 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Sad news for police dog unit again as 45 puppies die of canine parvovirus

7 July 2020 1:28 PM
by
SA Police Service
canine parvovirus
puppies

This is the second time the virus has affected the South African Police Service (SAPS) K9 Academy in Roodeplaat, Pretoria.

Forty-five puppies have died as a result of the parvovirus at the South African Police Service (SAPS) K9 Academy in Roodeplaat, Pretoria.

News24 has reported that 37 puppies had to be put down and another eight died.

This is said to be the second time the virus has affected the unit after 75 puppies died last year.

Small Animal Veterinary Medicine internal medicine specialist Dr Vannessa Mclure says it is a very common virus that puppies are vaccinated against.

It's a virus that stays in the environment for months to years. You cannot get rid of it, so we normally vaccinate against it.

Dr Vannessa Mclure, Internal medicine specialist - Small Animal Veterinary Medicine

There is often vaccination failure not because the vaccine doesn't work but because the antibodies from the mother will actually interfere with the vaccination so that's why we have to vaccinate a few times before we are sure that they are protected.

Dr Vannessa Mclure, Internal medicine specialist - Small Animal Veterinary Medicine

Click on the link below to hear more...


More from Local

aureliejpg

Help EWN’s Aurelie Kalenga continue to feed hundreds of families during COVID-19

7 July 2020 9:11 AM

People can make donations through Webtickets and send those voucher codes to AurelieK@ewn.co.za.

mec-masukujpg

UPDATE: 19,779 recoveries for Gauteng as national infections reach 205,721

7 July 2020 12:13 AM

There were 111 new COVID-19 deaths: 50 from Gauteng; 35 from the Western Cape; 17 from Limpopo and 9 from the Eastern Cape.

coronavirus covid-19 test 123rf 123rfcoronavirus 123rfcovid-19 123rflifestyle

Cipla plans to bring COVID-19 treatment remdesivir to SA at an affordable price

6 July 2020 5:18 PM

Joanne Joseph spoke to Cipla South Africa CEO Paul Miller to find out more.

130523sabc.jpg

'SABC must exhaust all other avenues to stabilise their finances'

6 July 2020 4:44 PM

The Save Our SABC Coalition says the public broadcaster must look at other measures before retrenching staff.

152385de-f96c-4922-b40b-18cca88469ec.jpg

Court grants private early childhood development centres green light to open

6 July 2020 4:03 PM

Solidarity union says a lack of communication from the Department of Social Development forced it to take this matter to court.

200706 Truter VBS 2

Former VBS CFO says sorry, to be admitted to psychiatric hospital

6 July 2020 3:35 PM

Philip Truter was granted R50,000 bail in the Palm Ridge Commercial Crimes Court earlier on Monday, after saying he was unemployed and could not get a job.

mary-twalajpg

If you wanted Mary Twala at 4am she'll be first to arrive on set - Lillian Dube

6 July 2020 2:26 PM

Veteran actress Lillian Dube says Mary Twala was professional, down to earth and respected people - young and old - the same way.

Paul Mashatile 2017 December 16

Paul Mashatile in isolation after staff member contracts COVID-19

6 July 2020 2:15 PM

The ANC said Mashatile will isolate for 14 days so his health can be monitored.

200706-truter-vbs3-edjpg

Former VBS chief financial officer Philip Truter granted R50,000 bail

6 July 2020 1:34 PM

He and his mutual bank co-accused face charges including racketeering, theft, fraud and corruption.

Coronavirus

'I don't think SA will have enough beds, staff and oxygen for COVID-19 peak'

6 July 2020 1:32 PM

Wits University emeritus professor of critical care Guy Richards says SA is running into a crisis as the virus peak approaches.

EWN Highlights

4 Health Dept employees test positive for COVID-19

7 July 2020 2:54 PM

W Cape exploring new ways to support diabetics amid COVID-19

7 July 2020 2:42 PM

IEC: Plans for 2021 elections on track despite COVID-19

7 July 2020 1:46 PM

