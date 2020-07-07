Authorised Siya Kolisi biography coming in 2021
JOHANNESBURG - Siya Kolisi’s life story is coming in paperback version in 2021 after HarperCollins landed the life story of the World Cup-winning Springbok captain.
In a statement, the publisher confirmed that executive publisher Oli Malcolm bought world all language rights from Kelly Hogarth at Roc Nation Sports, supported by Rory Scarfe at The Blair Partnership.
The book will be written with Boris Starling.
It currently does not have a title but will be published next year, ahead of the forthcoming Lions tour to South Africa in 2021.
Explaining Kolisi’s history, the publisher said, “In May 2018 Siya Kolisi was appointed captain of the Springboks, the first black test captain in the team’s 128-year history. His appointment was recognised worldwide as a pivotal moment in South African history.
"The following year he made history once more when he led his team to victory in the 2019 World Cup, beating England in the final to become the first black captain of a World Cup-winning side.”
The publisher went on to add, “Kolisi’s life story will tell the extraordinary tale of a young boy from an impoverished township on the Eastern Cape who went on to guide the Springboks to their first World Cup final in 12 years and lift Rugby Union's greatest prize. Born to teenage parents, Kolisi was raised by his grandmother after the death of his mother when he was just 15".
"Aged 12 he won a rugby scholarship to a prestigious local school, despite speaking no English on arrival. A decade later Kolisi led his team to victory on the world stage in one of the most inspirational success stories in the sport’s history. Kolisi’s story is one of stoicism, unification, and self-belief”.
Kolisi said about the book: “There are so many parts of my story that haven’t been told and I feel it’s the perfect time to share these with the hope of inspiring and motivating anyone who has ever faced adversity”.
“It was so important to me that my story was told from my own account and with the right publishing group. I’m thrilled to partner with HarperCollins on a creative project that we can both be proud of.”
This article first appeared on EWN : Authorised Siya Kolisi biography coming in 2021
More from Sport
Lungi Ngidi wants Proteas to take a stand on racism
With live action resuming following a break due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the likes of football and Formula 1 have expressed their support for the Black Lives Matter movements.Read More
Seema appointed Chippa United coach after leaving Bloem Celtic
Lehlohonolo Seema takes over from Rhulani Mokwena, whose loan from Orlando Pirates expired in June.Read More
De Kock, Ngidi and Wolvaardt take top honours at CSA Awards
Quinton de Kock, Laura Wolvaardt and Lungi Ngidi took top honours at the annual 2019/20 Cricket South Africa Awards on Saturday.Read More
Experts develop online tool to help mitigate COVID-19 in endurance sports events
Stellenbosch University's Prof Wayne Derman is part of a team that has developed the tool to help event organisers.Read More
Western Province agrees to Newlands proposal
The loan agreement approved on Tuesday, will enable the WPRFU to pay off its debt to Remgro and Investec Bank. Guarantees have already been obtained in this regard, subject to the ratification of the agreement by a Special General Meeting of the WPRFU on 8 July.Read More
Mahlatse 'Chiliboy' Ralepelle handed 8-year doping ban
The 33-year-old tested positive for the banned anabolic agent, Zeranol, during an out-of-competition test on the 17th January 2019.Read More
CSA announces revised date for 3T Cricket Solidarity Cup match
The match details remain the same with SuperSport Park as the hosting venue and the starting time being 11 am (SAST).Read More
Shy Erasmus insisted World Cup trophy glory belong to Kolisi
Video footage captures Springbok captain Siya Kolisi making an impassioned plea to his coach to come forward with him after South Africa had beaten England 32-12 in the final in Yokohama.Read More
Former Bafana skipper Tovey ditched as South Africa technical director
South African Football Association (Safa) spokesman Dominic Chimhavi said health was the chief reason behind letting the skipper of the 1996 Cup of Nations team go.Read More
Liverpool crowned Premier League champions after Chelsea beat Man City
Chelsea claimed a 2-1 victory over Manchester City to ensure that Liverpool win the title with seven games remaining.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Shareholder activists grill Santam about 'business interruption insurance'
The lockdown did it – not the pandemic – so we can’t pay, argues Santam. Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies of Just Share.Read More
Job won’t make you rich. You must earn in your sleep - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth
Bruce Whitfield talks to SweepSouth cofounder Aisha Pandor about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures).Read More
Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?"Read More
[LISTEN] Professor Pitika Ntuli on the inspiration behind his latest exhibition
The exhibition comprises of 45 pieces sculpted from bone.Read More
[LISTEN] The psychology behind breaking lockdown regulations
Clement Manyathela speaks to clinical psychologist Ruth Ancer about the reasons why some people may be refusing to social distanceRead More
Mary Twala remembered as ‘prolific actress,’ ‘gift to the arts’
The icon passed away at the age of 80 on Saturday.Read More
SA reacts to opening of restaurants as virus cases rise
Saturday marked the 100th day of lockdown for South Africa, which has imposed some of the strictest stay-at-home measures in the world since March 27 in a bid to limit the spread of COVID-19.Read More
Legendary SA actress Mary Twala dies at 80
Details surrounding Twala’s death are still unclear, but news of her passing was revealed by her son, Somizi Mhlongo, on Saturday.Read More
Lekau Sehoana on how creating his own pair of shoes turned into a business
The founder of Drip Footwear spoke to Nickolaus Bauer to share his story.Read More
Swing City's Graeme Watkins on the Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival
This weekend, South African jazz lovers were blown away by the glorious sounds streaming into living rooms courtesy of Swing City.Read More