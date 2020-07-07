Authorised Siya Kolisi biography coming in 2021





JOHANNESBURG - Siya Kolisi’s life story is coming in paperback version in 2021 after HarperCollins landed the life story of the World Cup-winning Springbok captain.

In a statement, the publisher confirmed that executive publisher Oli Malcolm bought world all language rights from Kelly Hogarth at Roc Nation Sports, supported by Rory Scarfe at The Blair Partnership.

The book will be written with Boris Starling.

It currently does not have a title but will be published next year, ahead of the forthcoming Lions tour to South Africa in 2021.

Explaining Kolisi’s history, the publisher said, “In May 2018 Siya Kolisi was appointed captain of the Springboks, the first black test captain in the team’s 128-year history. His appointment was recognised worldwide as a pivotal moment in South African history.

"The following year he made history once more when he led his team to victory in the 2019 World Cup, beating England in the final to become the first black captain of a World Cup-winning side.”

The publisher went on to add, “Kolisi’s life story will tell the extraordinary tale of a young boy from an impoverished township on the Eastern Cape who went on to guide the Springboks to their first World Cup final in 12 years and lift Rugby Union's greatest prize. Born to teenage parents, Kolisi was raised by his grandmother after the death of his mother when he was just 15".

"Aged 12 he won a rugby scholarship to a prestigious local school, despite speaking no English on arrival. A decade later Kolisi led his team to victory on the world stage in one of the most inspirational success stories in the sport’s history. Kolisi’s story is one of stoicism, unification, and self-belief”.

Kolisi said about the book: “There are so many parts of my story that haven’t been told and I feel it’s the perfect time to share these with the hope of inspiring and motivating anyone who has ever faced adversity”.

“It was so important to me that my story was told from my own account and with the right publishing group. I’m thrilled to partner with HarperCollins on a creative project that we can both be proud of.”

