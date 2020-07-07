Absence of positive and active men in a child's life puts them at risk
Heartlines has done research into fatherhood in South Africa and how a father's absence can negatively impact a child.
The study takes a deeper look at some of the attitudes and beliefs that can contribute to the lack of positive involvement by fathers in South Africa.
Azania Moska spoke to Heartlines research manager Latasha Slavin to unpack this.
Slavin speaks of some of the systematic challenges that prevent fathers from being involved.
It's a very complicated issue in South Africa because we have such high levels of unemployment and there is such a strong sense of fatherhood being tied to provision. We know for most men in this country with the high rising rate of unemployment this is just not possible so a lot of men are prevented or shut out from fathering because they can't provide - by themselves because they feel a lot of shame and guilt so they retreat but also from the mothers, families, extended families.Latasha Slavin, Research Manager - Heartlines
It's such a heartbreaking reality because of where we live and because of the context of unemployment.Latasha Slavin, Research Manager - Heartlines
We also came to understand quite a lot of barriers and challenges that existed around being able to father and one of those was actually the inter-relationship between husband and wife - when the relationship was good, men had access, when the relationship wasn't good, men had no access.Latasha Slavin, Research Manager - Heartlines
The research identifies four types of fathers among them being the "present father", "absent-present father" and the "absent father".
Slavin says children who grow up without the active and positive presence of a father or male figure in their lives are at risk.
[They] are much more at risk of poor outcomes - whether they be academic, emotional, success later in life, a lot of them were more at risk of having violence perpetrated on them or being the perpetrators themselves.Latasha Slavin, Research Manager - Heartlines
It's that active present participation that really has an impact in shaping and forming the way that a child can move forward in life. We are not saying that every child that grows up without a father, these are the bad things that will happen to you, we're just saying it's a risk factor.Latasha Slavin, Research Manager - Heartlines
Click on the link below to hear the full interview....
More from Local
Cold front to bring heavy rain and snow to parts of South Africa
South African Weather Service forecaster Mbavhalelo Maliage has the details.Read More
WaterAid urges government to invest more in water and sanitation during COVID-19
The organisation is also calling on government to ensure municipalities do not cut off water supply to communities.Read More
City of Joburg entities operate on contingency staff because of COVID-19
MMC for environment and infrastructure services Mpho Moerane says Joburg Water has reported a total of 82 positive cases.Read More
Sad news for police dog unit again as 45 puppies die of canine parvovirus
This is the second time the virus has affected the South African Police Service (SAPS) K9 Academy in Roodeplaat, Pretoria.Read More
Help EWN’s Aurelie Kalenga continue to feed hundreds of families during COVID-19
People can make donations through Webtickets and send those voucher codes to AurelieK@ewn.co.za.Read More
UPDATE: 19,779 recoveries for Gauteng as national infections reach 205,721
There were 111 new COVID-19 deaths: 50 from Gauteng; 35 from the Western Cape; 17 from Limpopo and 9 from the Eastern Cape.Read More
Cipla plans to bring COVID-19 treatment remdesivir to SA at an affordable price
Joanne Joseph spoke to Cipla South Africa CEO Paul Miller to find out more.Read More
'SABC must exhaust all other avenues to stabilise their finances'
The Save Our SABC Coalition says the public broadcaster must look at other measures before retrenching staff.Read More
Court grants private early childhood development centres green light to open
Solidarity union says a lack of communication from the Department of Social Development forced it to take this matter to court.Read More
Former VBS CFO says sorry, to be admitted to psychiatric hospital
Philip Truter was granted R50,000 bail in the Palm Ridge Commercial Crimes Court earlier on Monday, after saying he was unemployed and could not get a job.Read More