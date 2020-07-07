City of Joburg entities operate on contingency staff because of COVID-19
Johannesburg's MMC for environment and infrastructure services Mpho Moerane says there have been some challenges in meeting service delivery demands as a result of COVID-19.
City Power, Pikitup and Joburg Water have been forced to operate on contingency staff after most of the depots were either shut down or had to put staff in isolation, self-quarantine and medical leave after they tested positive for COIVID-19.
Moerane says to date there have been 30 confirmed cases across various City Power depots.
Obviously where we picked up cases, we closed the depot so that we follow regulations and ensure our staff are safe. We normally use contractors if we close a depot.Mpho Moerane, Johannesburg MMC for environment and infrastructure services
Joburg Water has reported a total of 82 active cases.
We had to close down the entire building which houses our call centre. So obviously if the call centre is not operational, we rely on the city's call centre. So the backlog on calls is very high, people are getting frustrated but we are trying our best to make sure that our residents can get access to our call centre to report faults.Mpho Moerane, Johannesburg MMC for environment and infrastructure services
We are saying to our residents, please bear with us. If you have reported a burst pipe it might take a bit longer because even the contractors are affected by COVID-19 but we are ensuring that we are giving the service as expected, the only problem is that it might be slow.Mpho Moerane, Johannesburg MMC for environment and infrastructure services
07 July 2020— Cllr Mpho Moerane (@mphomoerane) July 7, 2020
The office of the MMC for Environment and Infrastructure Services Department (EISD) would like to update the residents of the City of Johannesburg on the unfortunate state of service delivery by the entities as a direct result of the Covid-19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/Um80o2sOe0
Click on the link below to hear more....
More from Local
Cold front to bring heavy rain and snow to parts of South Africa
South African Weather Service forecaster Mbavhalelo Maliage has the details.Read More
WaterAid urges government to invest more in water and sanitation during COVID-19
The organisation is also calling on government to ensure municipalities do not cut off water supply to communities.Read More
Absence of positive and active men in a child's life puts them at risk
Latasha Slavin of Heartlines unpacks attitudes and beliefs that contribute to a lack of positive involvement by some fathers.Read More
Sad news for police dog unit again as 45 puppies die of canine parvovirus
This is the second time the virus has affected the South African Police Service (SAPS) K9 Academy in Roodeplaat, Pretoria.Read More
Help EWN’s Aurelie Kalenga continue to feed hundreds of families during COVID-19
People can make donations through Webtickets and send those voucher codes to AurelieK@ewn.co.za.Read More
UPDATE: 19,779 recoveries for Gauteng as national infections reach 205,721
There were 111 new COVID-19 deaths: 50 from Gauteng; 35 from the Western Cape; 17 from Limpopo and 9 from the Eastern Cape.Read More
Cipla plans to bring COVID-19 treatment remdesivir to SA at an affordable price
Joanne Joseph spoke to Cipla South Africa CEO Paul Miller to find out more.Read More
'SABC must exhaust all other avenues to stabilise their finances'
The Save Our SABC Coalition says the public broadcaster must look at other measures before retrenching staff.Read More
Court grants private early childhood development centres green light to open
Solidarity union says a lack of communication from the Department of Social Development forced it to take this matter to court.Read More
Former VBS CFO says sorry, to be admitted to psychiatric hospital
Philip Truter was granted R50,000 bail in the Palm Ridge Commercial Crimes Court earlier on Monday, after saying he was unemployed and could not get a job.Read More