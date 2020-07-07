City of Joburg entities operate on contingency staff because of COVID-19





Johannesburg's MMC for environment and infrastructure services Mpho Moerane says there have been some challenges in meeting service delivery demands as a result of COVID-19.

City Power, Pikitup and Joburg Water have been forced to operate on contingency staff after most of the depots were either shut down or had to put staff in isolation, self-quarantine and medical leave after they tested positive for COIVID-19.

Moerane says to date there have been 30 confirmed cases across various City Power depots.

Obviously where we picked up cases, we closed the depot so that we follow regulations and ensure our staff are safe. We normally use contractors if we close a depot. Mpho Moerane, Johannesburg MMC for environment and infrastructure services

Joburg Water has reported a total of 82 active cases.

We had to close down the entire building which houses our call centre. So obviously if the call centre is not operational, we rely on the city's call centre. So the backlog on calls is very high, people are getting frustrated but we are trying our best to make sure that our residents can get access to our call centre to report faults. Mpho Moerane, Johannesburg MMC for environment and infrastructure services

We are saying to our residents, please bear with us. If you have reported a burst pipe it might take a bit longer because even the contractors are affected by COVID-19 but we are ensuring that we are giving the service as expected, the only problem is that it might be slow. Mpho Moerane, Johannesburg MMC for environment and infrastructure services

07 July 2020



The office of the MMC for Environment and Infrastructure Services Department (EISD) would like to update the residents of the City of Johannesburg on the unfortunate state of service delivery by the entities as a direct result of the Covid-19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/Um80o2sOe0 — Cllr Mpho Moerane (@mphomoerane) July 7, 2020

Click on the link below to hear more....