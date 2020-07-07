Competition Commission 'sought a higher fine for Dis-Chem'

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice + Play Clip
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lee Kasumba - Host at Africa State of Mind
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works - How it works – The Effects of COVID-19 on Mental Health in Business
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Davies - Clinical Psychologist and Managing Director at Independent Counselling and Advisory Services (ICAS) Southern Africa
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cold front to bring heavy rain and snow to parts of South Africa South African Weather Service forecaster Mbavhalelo Maliage has the details. 7 July 2020 5:34 PM
WaterAid urges government to invest more in water and sanitation during COVID-19 The organisation is also calling on government to ensure municipalities do not cut off water supply to communities. 7 July 2020 5:01 PM
City of Joburg entities operate on contingency staff because of COVID-19 MMC for environment and infrastructure services Mpho Moerane says Joburg Water has reported a total of 82 positive cases. 7 July 2020 4:40 PM
View all Local
'It is important to put something tangible to allegations against Mokonyane' Investigative journalist Kyle Cowan says the Zondo commission is taking a very long time and there is a little bit of inquiry fati... 7 July 2020 2:39 PM
If Truter spills the beans a lot of VBS looters will be in trouble - Clement Clement Manyathela unpacks what he thinks will happen if former VBS CFO Phillip Truter testifies. 7 July 2020 2:36 PM
Media giant to shut down some publications as COVID-19 hits Media24 CEO Ishmet Davidson says the pandemic has accelerated the pre-existing and long-term structural decline in print media. 7 July 2020 1:20 PM
View all Politics
Competition Commission 'sought a higher fine for Dis-Chem' Head of cartels Makgale Mohlala says the penalty sends a clear message that excessive pricing cannot be tolerated. 7 July 2020 5:27 PM
Job won’t make you rich. You must earn in your sleep - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth Bruce Whitfield talks to SweepSouth cofounder Aisha Pandor about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 6 July 2020 8:39 PM
Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?" 6 July 2020 8:18 PM
View all Business
Authorised Siya Kolisi biography coming in 2021 The book does not yet have a title but will be published next year, ahead of the forthcoming Lions tour to South Africa in 2021. 7 July 2020 2:52 PM
[LISTEN] Professor Pitika Ntuli on the inspiration behind his latest exhibition The exhibition comprises of 45 pieces sculpted from bone. 6 July 2020 4:05 PM
[LISTEN] The psychology behind breaking lockdown regulations Clement Manyathela speaks to clinical psychologist Ruth Ancer about the reasons why some people may be refusing to social distance 6 July 2020 12:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
Lungi Ngidi wants Proteas to take a stand on racism With live action resuming following a break due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the likes of football and Formula 1 have expressed their... 7 July 2020 12:47 PM
Seema appointed Chippa United coach after leaving Bloem Celtic Lehlohonolo Seema takes over from Rhulani Mokwena, whose loan from Orlando Pirates expired in June. 6 July 2020 11:55 AM
De Kock, Ngidi and Wolvaardt take top honours at CSA Awards Quinton de Kock, Laura Wolvaardt and Lungi Ngidi took top honours at the annual 2019/20 Cricket South Africa Awards on Saturday. 4 July 2020 8:57 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Competition Commission 'sought a higher fine for Dis-Chem'

7 July 2020 5:27 PM
by
Tags:
Dischem
Competition Tribunal
Competition Comission
#Covid19

Head of cartels Makgale Mohlala says the penalty sends a clear message that excessive pricing cannot be tolerated.

Remember the controversy about the prices pharmacy and health retail giant, Dis-Chem was charging for facial masks during this pandemic?

Many of the listeners who called in to 702 complained about that. Subsequently, we heard that the company was found guilty of this offence and it's now been fined R1,2-million.

Joanne Joseph on Afternoon Drive speaks to Makgale Mohlala, head of cartels division at the Competition Commission and head of the investigation team on Dis-Chem

The Competition Tribunal had the discretion to determine how much to charge a penalty. We have recommended double this amount, about R2,5-million, but the tribunal decided that they are leaving a penalty of R1,2-million.

Makgale Mohlala, Head of cartels division - Competition Commission

Effectively it's their discretion. We did make our case for a higher penalty but the tribunal decided at the end of the day, having heard all the parties, as to how much they decide to levy as a penalty.

Makgale Mohlala, Head of cartels division - Competition Commission

We welcome that penalty because it sends a clear message that excessive pricing cannot be tolerated in the country.

Makgale Mohlala, Head of cartels division - Competition Commission

We found that Dis-Chem had actually charged excessive prices on three types of face masks. Those prices had gone up significantly from February to March.

Makgale Mohlala, Head of cartels division - Competition Commission

Also read:

Listen below for the full interview...


7 July 2020 5:27 PM
by
Tags:
Dischem
Competition Tribunal
Competition Comission
#Covid19

Recommended

More from Business

Covid-19 insurance 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rfpersonalfinance

Shareholder activists grill Santam about 'business interruption insurance'

7 July 2020 6:47 PM

The lockdown did it – not the pandemic – so we can’t pay, argues Santam. Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies of Just Share.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

edcon-club-feejpg

Edcon to sell chunks of Edgars to rival owner of Legit, Beaver Canoe and Style

7 July 2020 6:26 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Grant Pattison, CEO at Edcon, about the deal with fashion retailer Retailability.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Aisha Pandor SweepSouth Alen Ribic

Job won’t make you rich. You must earn in your sleep - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth

6 July 2020 8:39 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to SweepSouth cofounder Aisha Pandor about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Frog in a pot

Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton

6 July 2020 8:18 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?"

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200406-lockdowngif

101 days of lockdown: What we gained (and lost), and what we have learned

6 July 2020 8:07 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Drive-in cinema 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Ster-Kinekor may open drive-ins in 'one or two locations where it makes sense'

6 July 2020 7:25 PM

"We’ve done all of the back-end work. There are one or two locations where it will make sense," says CEO Ryan Williams.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

2001618-vbs-matodzi-edjpg

No theft at VBS. It’s politics and racism – alleged kingpin Tshifhiwa Matodzi

6 July 2020 6:22 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to amaBhungane investigative journalist Dewald van Rensburg, who extensively interviewed Matodzi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200706 Truter VBS 2

Former VBS CFO says sorry, to be admitted to psychiatric hospital

6 July 2020 3:35 PM

Philip Truter was granted R50,000 bail in the Palm Ridge Commercial Crimes Court earlier on Monday, after saying he was unemployed and could not get a job.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

vbs-accusedjpeg

Eighth VBS Bank heist suspect arrested

5 July 2020 5:16 PM

The suspect could not be arrested a few weeks ago as he was in quarantine amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200529 Thulas Nxesi

Labour Minister Nxesi wants every UIF COVID-19 relief transaction audited

3 July 2020 4:50 PM

Labour and Employment Minister Thulas Nxesi said that the UIF had been able to identify 75 cases of suspicious transactions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Sad story: Dog found abandoned with note saying he didn't learn to be good

Entertainment

Shareholder activists grill Santam about 'business interruption insurance'

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Edcon to sell chunks of Edgars to rival owner of Legit, Beaver Canoe and Style

Business

EWN Highlights

EU wants Brexit deal 'but not at any price' as teams head for dinner

7 July 2020 7:08 PM

Call for informal traders to register with City of CT

7 July 2020 6:58 PM

UJ engineering team fights COVID-19 with mechanical ventilator

7 July 2020 6:55 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA