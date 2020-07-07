Competition Commission 'sought a higher fine for Dis-Chem'





Remember the controversy about the prices pharmacy and health retail giant, Dis-Chem was charging for facial masks during this pandemic?

Many of the listeners who called in to 702 complained about that. Subsequently, we heard that the company was found guilty of this offence and it's now been fined R1,2-million.

Joanne Joseph on Afternoon Drive speaks to Makgale Mohlala, head of cartels division at the Competition Commission and head of the investigation team on Dis-Chem

The Competition Tribunal had the discretion to determine how much to charge a penalty. We have recommended double this amount, about R2,5-million, but the tribunal decided that they are leaving a penalty of R1,2-million. Makgale Mohlala, Head of cartels division - Competition Commission

Effectively it's their discretion. We did make our case for a higher penalty but the tribunal decided at the end of the day, having heard all the parties, as to how much they decide to levy as a penalty. Makgale Mohlala, Head of cartels division - Competition Commission

We welcome that penalty because it sends a clear message that excessive pricing cannot be tolerated in the country. Makgale Mohlala, Head of cartels division - Competition Commission

We found that Dis-Chem had actually charged excessive prices on three types of face masks. Those prices had gone up significantly from February to March. Makgale Mohlala, Head of cartels division - Competition Commission

