Clover’s trippy blue bottle ad campaign – so bad (and bizarre) it’s good

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks branding and advertising expert Andy Rice to share with him the week’s advertising “heroes” or “zeroes”.

This week, Rice critiqued Clover’s “brand refresh” - its milk bottles are now blue.

Image credit: www.clover.co.za

The JSE-listed dairy producer says it wants to “inject excitement and generate talk-ability to make fresh milk relevant again.”

Say what?!

Clover tweeted this bizarre video of a blue man with an irritating voice – it’s mindboggling, have a look:

Baffled consumers are scratching their heads – some are reacting with horror.

Ad agencies really aren't coping with working from home. https://t.co/APdZBlW0uc — Phlynt Phlossy ©®™ (@PhilChard) July 4, 2020

Nevertheless, Rice gave it a “hero” rating, with a minority of social media users seeing the genius behind the trippy campaign.

Say all you want, because everybody now knows that clover bottles are blue. — Ryan (@PaikinAndEggs) July 5, 2020

A lot of people find it difficult to get their heads around a blue milk bottle… Generally speaking, the response is negative… Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert

In defence of Clover… Whatever people get stuffy about… everybody now knows Clover comes in blue. And it stands out on the shelf… Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert

Listen to Rice’s critique of Clover’s bonkers campaign in the audio below.

