Clover’s trippy blue bottle ad campaign – so bad (and bizarre) it’s good

7 July 2020 7:30 PM
by
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Andy Rice
Milk
Heroes and Zeroes
branding
dairy
clover
blue man

People will be talking about it ‘till they’re blue in the face. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews ad expert Andy Rice.

Related article: Old Mutual's hackneyed new TV ad looks like Allan Gray in green – Andy Rice

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks branding and advertising expert Andy Rice to share with him the week’s advertising “heroes” or “zeroes”.

This week, Rice critiqued Clover’s “brand refresh” - its milk bottles are now blue.

Image credit: www.clover.co.za

The JSE-listed dairy producer says it wants to “inject excitement and generate talk-ability to make fresh milk relevant again.”

Say what?!

Clover tweeted this bizarre video of a blue man with an irritating voice – it’s mindboggling, have a look:

Baffled consumers are scratching their heads – some are reacting with horror.

Nevertheless, Rice gave it a “hero” rating, with a minority of social media users seeing the genius behind the trippy campaign.

A lot of people find it difficult to get their heads around a blue milk bottle… Generally speaking, the response is negative…

Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert

In defence of Clover… Whatever people get stuffy about… everybody now knows Clover comes in blue. And it stands out on the shelf…

Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert

Listen to Rice’s critique of Clover’s bonkers campaign in the audio below.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Clover’s trippy blue bottle ad campaign – so bad (and bizarre) it’s good


