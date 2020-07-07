WaterAid urges government to invest more in water and sanitation during COVID-19





WaterAid is calling on government to ensure municipalities do not cut off water supply to communities saying this will hamper the fight against COVID-19.

Spokesperson Maureen Nkandu says they are working with municipalities to ensure that there is 'makeshift' infrastructure available where communities have little or no access to water.

The other partnerships is to work with government to see where we can mobilise support from various sources, some of our development partners, donors and other funders to see that municipalities are well resourced - to ensure that government policy and initiatives around ensuring some important aspects such as water, sanitation and hygiene are actually available to the communities that require them during this period. Maureen Nkandu, Spokesperson - WaterAid

