Old Mutual's hackneyed new TV ad looks like Allan Gray in green – Andy Rice
Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks branding and advertising expert Andy Rice to share with him the week’s advertising “heroes” or “zeroes”.
This week, Rice critiqued Old Mutual’s new television advert.
It’s beautiful! I want to cry…Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show (perhaps being sarcasting)
Watch the advert below:
Rice gave it “zero”.
I’m disappointed. It’s a fabulously missed opportunity… What is the message? Every life insurer has adopted this…Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert
It’s an Allan Gray commercial with a green logo!Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert
'My father made me work hard'… it’s just so hackneyed!Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert
Listen to Rice’s critique of Old Mutual’s new ad in the audio below.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Old Mutual's hackneyed new TV ad looks like Allan Gray in green – Andy Rice
