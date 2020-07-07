Cold front to bring heavy rain and snow to parts of South Africa





The South African Weather Service is warning that an intense cold front will make landfall in parts of the country from Thursday.

It is excepted to bring heavy rain in the Western Cape, Northern Cape, Eastern Cape and southern parts of the Free State.

South African Weather Service forecaster Mbavhalelo Maliage has the details.

It is going to be cold starting from the Western Cape and then on Thursday and Friday it moves over into the western interior and central parts of the country. Mbavhalelo Maliage, Forecaster - South African Weather Service

We are only expecting the cold to move over into Gauteng on Saturday. It depends on where you are. Pretoria we are expecting a maximum of around 16 to 17 degrees. Johannesburg will be around 15 degrees and Vereeniging will be slightly colder at around 13 degrees. Mbavhalelo Maliage, Forecaster - South African Weather Service

Snow is also expected in parts of the country.

We are expecting snow, snow will be over the high lying areas of the Western Cape region, as well as the southern interior of the Northern Cape. Mbavhalelo Maliage, Forecaster - South African Weather Service

