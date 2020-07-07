Cold front to bring heavy rain and snow to parts of South Africa
The South African Weather Service is warning that an intense cold front will make landfall in parts of the country from Thursday.
It is excepted to bring heavy rain in the Western Cape, Northern Cape, Eastern Cape and southern parts of the Free State.
South African Weather Service forecaster Mbavhalelo Maliage has the details.
It is going to be cold starting from the Western Cape and then on Thursday and Friday it moves over into the western interior and central parts of the country.Mbavhalelo Maliage, Forecaster - South African Weather Service
We are only expecting the cold to move over into Gauteng on Saturday. It depends on where you are. Pretoria we are expecting a maximum of around 16 to 17 degrees. Johannesburg will be around 15 degrees and Vereeniging will be slightly colder at around 13 degrees.Mbavhalelo Maliage, Forecaster - South African Weather Service
Snow is also expected in parts of the country.
We are expecting snow, snow will be over the high lying areas of the Western Cape region, as well as the southern interior of the Northern Cape.Mbavhalelo Maliage, Forecaster - South African Weather Service
Click on the link below to hear more...
More from Local
WaterAid urges government to invest more in water and sanitation during COVID-19
The organisation is also calling on government to ensure municipalities do not cut off water supply to communities.Read More
City of Joburg entities operate on contingency staff because of COVID-19
MMC for environment and infrastructure services Mpho Moerane says Joburg Water has reported a total of 82 positive cases.Read More
Absence of positive and active men in a child's life puts them at risk
Latasha Slavin of Heartlines unpacks attitudes and beliefs that contribute to a lack of positive involvement by some fathers.Read More
Sad news for police dog unit again as 45 puppies die of canine parvovirus
This is the second time the virus has affected the South African Police Service (SAPS) K9 Academy in Roodeplaat, Pretoria.Read More
Help EWN’s Aurelie Kalenga continue to feed hundreds of families during COVID-19
People can make donations through Webtickets and send those voucher codes to AurelieK@ewn.co.za.Read More
UPDATE: 19,779 recoveries for Gauteng as national infections reach 205,721
There were 111 new COVID-19 deaths: 50 from Gauteng; 35 from the Western Cape; 17 from Limpopo and 9 from the Eastern Cape.Read More
Cipla plans to bring COVID-19 treatment remdesivir to SA at an affordable price
Joanne Joseph spoke to Cipla South Africa CEO Paul Miller to find out more.Read More
'SABC must exhaust all other avenues to stabilise their finances'
The Save Our SABC Coalition says the public broadcaster must look at other measures before retrenching staff.Read More
Court grants private early childhood development centres green light to open
Solidarity union says a lack of communication from the Department of Social Development forced it to take this matter to court.Read More
Former VBS CFO says sorry, to be admitted to psychiatric hospital
Philip Truter was granted R50,000 bail in the Palm Ridge Commercial Crimes Court earlier on Monday, after saying he was unemployed and could not get a job.Read More