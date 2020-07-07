Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
World Bank declares once-poor Tanzania a middle-income country

It's official - Tanzania, though not yet rich, is no longer poor. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba (Africa State of Mind).

It's official - Tanzania, though not yet rich, is no longer poor.

The World Bank has declared Tanzania to be a middle-income country.

It says that the average income per person rose to about R18 500 (US$1080) per year in 2020 from about R17 400 (US$1020) per year in 2019.

Read: World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

Also, read: Man becomes overnight millionaire, pockets R58m after finding massive Tanzanites

The Bank downgraded Sudan from a lower-middle-income country to low-income country.

Algeria went from being an upper-middle-income country to be a lower-middle-income country.

Mauritius joined Seychelles as the only two high-income African countries.

The World Bank classifies South Africa as an upper-middle-income country.

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviewed Lee Kasumba, Host at Africa State of Mind.

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

Mauritius has been declared a high-income country…

Lee Kasumba, Host - Africa State of Mind

Tanzania will no longer get the grants and loans they received previously…

Lee Kasumba, Host - Africa State of Mind

Mauritius has a per person income of R218 000 (US$12 740) …

Lee Kasumba, Host - Africa State of Mind

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : World Bank declares once-poor Tanzania a middle-income country


