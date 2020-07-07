World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country





It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country.

Port Louis, Mauritius

The World Bank has declared Mauritius to be a high-income country.

It joins Seychelles as the only other rich African country.

Mauritians earn, on average, about R218 000 (US$12 740) per year.

