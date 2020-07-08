George Mukhari Hospital CEO says he learnt about alleged rape from media





The South African Police Service (Saps) is investigating allegations that a two-year-old girl has been raped while in isolation at Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital.

The child was allegedly attacked at the hospital last month and the crime was reported to police last week.

Both the police and hospital are now investigating.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa the chief operating officer at the hospital Dr Richard Lebethe says this matter being investigated by the police and the hospital not much details can be given.

I heard about the allegations last week during a media inquiry that relates to the incidence. After hearing about what allegedly happened I got in touch with the family and have been in contact with the baby's aunt. Dr Richard Lebethe, CEO - Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital

He says there must have been a break in communication as he only heard about the alleged rape from the media.

When the family found out what happened they went to a clinic, which referred them to the hospital and they landed in casualty and unfortunately the message was never passed over to me nor to any other management. Dr Richard Lebethe, CEO - Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital

The hospital had the responsibility to take care of the child once the mother was discharged, he says.

The safety of the hospital is important, and it is disturbing that this place that is suppose tho keep people safe, is the one that is currently being associated with this incidence. Dr Richard Lebethe, CEO - Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital

