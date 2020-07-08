Streaming issues? Report here
Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial

8 July 2020 8:14 AM
by
Health Ombud
Professor Malegapuru Makgoba
Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel.

South Africa’s Health Ombud professor Malegapuru Makgoba has been invited to serve on a panel of the United States’ Data and Safety Monitoring Board, to oversee that country’s first COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials.

Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel.

RELATED: Worldwide WHO trial involving SA is focused on Covid-19 treatment, not vaccine

He joins Bongani Bingwa to chat about the panel.

Our role is to make sure that the vaccines are safe to the participants to whom they are given. Our primary role is to ensure the safety of participants and we will be collecting data rigorously throughout the trials to ensure that the candidate vaccines are safe.

Professor Malegapuru Makgoba, Health Ombud - South Africa

He says there is more competition around who will come up with the vaccine first as the COVID-19 has created a global emergency around finding a safe vaccine.

I have been invited to play this role which has huge global implications. My approach is to do my best and make my own imput and contribute to an important development in the history of mankind.

Professor Malegapuru Makgoba, Health Ombud - South Africa

Listen below to the full conversation:












