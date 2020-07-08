Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial
South Africa’s Health Ombud professor Malegapuru Makgoba has been invited to serve on a panel of the United States’ Data and Safety Monitoring Board, to oversee that country’s first COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials.
Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel.
RELATED: Worldwide WHO trial involving SA is focused on Covid-19 treatment, not vaccine
He joins Bongani Bingwa to chat about the panel.
Our role is to make sure that the vaccines are safe to the participants to whom they are given. Our primary role is to ensure the safety of participants and we will be collecting data rigorously throughout the trials to ensure that the candidate vaccines are safe.Professor Malegapuru Makgoba, Health Ombud - South Africa
He says there is more competition around who will come up with the vaccine first as the COVID-19 has created a global emergency around finding a safe vaccine.
I have been invited to play this role which has huge global implications. My approach is to do my best and make my own imput and contribute to an important development in the history of mankind.Professor Malegapuru Makgoba, Health Ombud - South Africa
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus
UPDATE: Recoveries reach 102,299 as SA records 10,134 new cases
The Department of Health announced on Tuesday that there were 192 new coronavirus-related deaths.Read More
Shareholder activists grill Santam about 'business interruption insurance'
The lockdown did it – not the pandemic – so we can’t pay, argues Santam. Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies of Just Share.Read More
Edcon to sell chunks of Edgars to rival owner of Legit, Beaver Canoe and Style
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Grant Pattison, CEO at Edcon, about the deal with fashion retailer Retailability.Read More
Help EWN’s Aurelie Kalenga continue to feed hundreds of families during COVID-19
People can make donations through Webtickets and send those voucher codes to AurelieK@ewn.co.za.Read More
What to do when you find out that you have tested positive for COVID-19?
Gauteng General Practioners Collaboration member Dr Dan Israel gives basic steps on how people can deal with the virus.Read More
101 days of lockdown: What we gained (and lost), and what we have learned
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.Read More
Ster-Kinekor may open drive-ins in 'one or two locations where it makes sense'
"We’ve done all of the back-end work. There are one or two locations where it will make sense," says CEO Ryan Williams.Read More
'I don't think SA will have enough beds, staff and oxygen for COVID-19 peak'
Wits University emeritus professor of critical care Guy Richards says SA is running into a crisis as the virus peak approaches.Read More
'Stricter measures to control movement at Level 3 lockdown are needed'
Spokesperson Thabo Masebe says the province needs assistance in making sure that people comply with COVID-19 regulations.Read More
SIU investigating government COVID-19 corruption
Stakeholder and communications head Kaizer Kganyago unpacks how his unit will handle this investigation.Read More