#Magazines: 'There are definite losses and gains in the move to digital'
There has been a gradual deterioration of the print industry over the years as a result of digitisation which has simply been accelerated by COVID-19 and a loss of advertising, says Wits University Caxton professor of journalism Anton Harber.
On Tuesday, Media24 announced that it is considering the closure of several big-name newspapers and magazines titles, reducing the frequency of some and also moving some publications to online only.
There are definite losses and gains in the move to digital, says Harber.
Clement Manyathela speaks to Prof Harber and former True Love magazine editor Dora Sithole about the evolution of the magazine industry.
Digital is a different product and it has advantages that print magazines didn't have. It is much cheaper to produce and distribute so you can get much wider audiences. It is in fact easier to share elements of it.Anton Harber, Caxton Professor of Journalism - Wits University
They are not the same product but in many ways they have quality, they can be produced much quicker, they can be much more timely and they can last much longer.Anton Harber, Caxton Professor of Journalism - Wits University
There is a whole lot of qualities to digital which enable interesting magazines to be produced.Anton Harber, Caxton Professor of Journalism - Wits University
Harber believes however not all print magazines will disappear.
There will be those who are prepared to pay for that tactile quality and that visual quality but it will be a much smaller market.Anton Harber, Caxton Professor of Journalism - Wits University
Former True Love magazine editor Dora Sithole agrees that while some titles will survive, digital should be embraced.
I am really hoping that some magazines will survive, I don't think print will die completely.Dora Sithole, Former editor - True Love
I think it is time that we all embrace digital because that is the future, that is where we are going.Dora Sithole, Former editor - True Love
Click on the link below to hear the full conversation....
