Magazines: 'There are definite losses and gains in the move to digital'

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:37
In unprecedented counterattack, Hlophe blames Mogoeng’s decision to send him to misconduct tribunal on anti-Muslim bias
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Alison Tilley is an attorney and the co-ordinator of the Judges Matter campaign.
Today at 12:40
Mikhail Manuel. Changing transport habits. Cape Town's road sees less traffic
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mikhail Manuel - PhD in Civil Engineering at Centre for Transport Studies at University of Cape Town
Today at 12:41
DA Leader Steenhuisen to address the nation on the ongoing leadership "crisis in government"
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
John Steenhuisen- DA leader
Today at 12:45
ESKOM APPEALS FOR POWER SAVING AS SYSTEM 'SEVERELY CONSTRAINED'
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sikonathi Mantshantsha- Eskom Spokesperson
Today at 12:45
'Forgotten' waste pickers remain in jail
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Thandeka Chauke
Thandeka Chauke, Legal councilor in the London Housing Unit
Today at 12:52
Massive Cold Front approaching SA
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Henning Grobeler, Snr. Forecaster
Today at 12:52
Covid & funerals - can you bring your own coffin?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Pieter van der Westhuizen - General manager for funeral services at AVBOB
Today at 12:56
Test cricket is back
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Ken Borland- Sports Writer
Today at 15:10
EWN: Zweli Mkhize in Parly
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 15:16
EWN: ANC KZN's Ricardo Mthembu dies due to Covid-19 complications
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma
Today at 15:20
University students returning to campus update
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 16:10
Mbali Ntuli resumes her campaign for DA leader
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Mbali Ntuli - Democratic Alliance (KZN) at Da Youth
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - From State Capture to Brexit to Hong Kong, what role should business play to ensure the playing fields are fair.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Payment methods... the good, the bad and the ugly
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - Daniel Mminele on his shapeshifting career
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Daniel Mminele - CEO at Absa Group
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
UPDATE: Recoveries reach 102,299 as SA records 10,134 new cases The Department of Health announced on Tuesday that there were 192 new coronavirus-related deaths. 7 July 2020 11:52 PM
Cold front to bring heavy rain and snow to parts of South Africa South African Weather Service forecaster Mbavhalelo Maliage has the details. 7 July 2020 5:34 PM
WaterAid urges government to invest more in water and sanitation during COVID-19 The organisation is also calling on government to ensure municipalities do not cut off water supply to communities. 7 July 2020 5:01 PM
Numsa and Sacca among five unions who accepted SAA voluntary severance packages Public Enterprises Department acting director-general Kgathatso Tlhakudi gives insight on how the agreement was reached. 8 July 2020 11:38 AM
George Mukhari Hospital CEO says he learnt about alleged rape from media The police and the hospital are investigating the rape incident of a two-year-old while in a COVID-19 isolation area. 8 July 2020 7:46 AM
'It is important to put something tangible to allegations against Mokonyane' Investigative journalist Kyle Cowan says the Zondo commission is taking a very long time and there is a little bit of inquiry fati... 7 July 2020 2:39 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
World Bank declares once-poor Tanzania a middle-income country It’s official - Tanzania, though not yet rich, is no longer poor. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba (Africa State of Mind). 7 July 2020 8:09 PM
Old Mutual's hackneyed new TV ad looks like Allan Gray in green – Andy Rice Ouch! The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield asks Andy Rice why he gives Old Mutual’s new television commercial a “zero”. 7 July 2020 7:38 PM
Shareholder activists grill Santam about 'business interruption insurance' The lockdown did it – not the pandemic – so we can’t pay, argues Santam. Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies of Just Share. 7 July 2020 6:47 PM
Authorised Siya Kolisi biography coming in 2021 The book does not yet have a title but will be published next year, ahead of the forthcoming Lions tour to South Africa in 2021. 7 July 2020 2:52 PM
Job won’t make you rich. You must earn in your sleep - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth Bruce Whitfield talks to SweepSouth cofounder Aisha Pandor about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 6 July 2020 8:39 PM
Lungi Ngidi wants Proteas to take a stand on racism With live action resuming following a break due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the likes of football and Formula 1 have expressed their... 7 July 2020 12:47 PM
Seema appointed Chippa United coach after leaving Bloem Celtic Lehlohonolo Seema takes over from Rhulani Mokwena, whose loan from Orlando Pirates expired in June. 6 July 2020 11:55 AM
De Kock, Ngidi and Wolvaardt take top honours at CSA Awards Quinton de Kock, Laura Wolvaardt and Lungi Ngidi took top honours at the annual 2019/20 Cricket South Africa Awards on Saturday. 4 July 2020 8:57 PM
#Magazines: 'There are definite losses and gains in the move to digital'

8 July 2020 12:05 PM
by
Tags:
Digital
magazines
magazine industry
digital magazines

Clement Manyathela speaks to experts about the evolution of the magazine industry.

There has been a gradual deterioration of the print industry over the years as a result of digitisation which has simply been accelerated by COVID-19 and a loss of advertising, says Wits University Caxton professor of journalism Anton Harber.

On Tuesday, Media24 announced that it is considering the closure of several big-name newspapers and magazines titles, reducing the frequency of some and also moving some publications to online only.

There are definite losses and gains in the move to digital, says Harber.

Clement Manyathela speaks to Prof Harber and former True Love magazine editor Dora Sithole about the evolution of the magazine industry.

Digital is a different product and it has advantages that print magazines didn't have. It is much cheaper to produce and distribute so you can get much wider audiences. It is in fact easier to share elements of it.

Anton Harber, Caxton Professor of Journalism - Wits University

They are not the same product but in many ways they have quality, they can be produced much quicker, they can be much more timely and they can last much longer.

Anton Harber, Caxton Professor of Journalism - Wits University

There is a whole lot of qualities to digital which enable interesting magazines to be produced.

Anton Harber, Caxton Professor of Journalism - Wits University

Harber believes however not all print magazines will disappear.

There will be those who are prepared to pay for that tactile quality and that visual quality but it will be a much smaller market.

Anton Harber, Caxton Professor of Journalism - Wits University

Former True Love magazine editor Dora Sithole agrees that while some titles will survive, digital should be embraced.

I am really hoping that some magazines will survive, I don't think print will die completely.

Dora Sithole, Former editor - True Love

I think it is time that we all embrace digital because that is the future, that is where we are going.

Dora Sithole, Former editor - True Love

Click on the link below to hear the full conversation....


