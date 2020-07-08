WATCH LIVE: Nzimande gives update on Higher Education Dept's COVID-19 measures
PRETORIA - Higher Education Minister Balde Nzimande is the briefing the media on his department's COVID-19 measures.
WATCH: Nzimande gives update on Higher Education Dept's COVID-19 measures
This article first appeared on EWN : WATCH LIVE: Nzimande gives update on Higher Education Dept's COVID-19 measures
More from Local
UPDATE: Recoveries reach 102,299 as SA records 10,134 new cases
The Department of Health announced on Tuesday that there were 192 new coronavirus-related deaths.Read More
Cold front to bring heavy rain and snow to parts of South Africa
South African Weather Service forecaster Mbavhalelo Maliage has the details.Read More
WaterAid urges government to invest more in water and sanitation during COVID-19
The organisation is also calling on government to ensure municipalities do not cut off water supply to communities.Read More
City of Joburg entities operate on contingency staff because of COVID-19
MMC for environment and infrastructure services Mpho Moerane says Joburg Water has reported a total of 82 positive cases.Read More
Absence of positive and active men in a child's life puts them at risk
Latasha Slavin of Heartlines unpacks attitudes and beliefs that contribute to a lack of positive involvement by some fathers.Read More
Sad news for police dog unit again as 45 puppies die of canine parvovirus
This is the second time the virus has affected the South African Police Service (SAPS) K9 Academy in Roodeplaat, Pretoria.Read More
Help EWN’s Aurelie Kalenga continue to feed hundreds of families during COVID-19
People can make donations through Webtickets and send those voucher codes to AurelieK@ewn.co.za.Read More
Cipla plans to bring COVID-19 treatment remdesivir to SA at an affordable price
Joanne Joseph spoke to Cipla South Africa CEO Paul Miller to find out more.Read More
'SABC must exhaust all other avenues to stabilise their finances'
The Save Our SABC Coalition says the public broadcaster must look at other measures before retrenching staff.Read More
Court grants private early childhood development centres green light to open
Solidarity union says a lack of communication from the Department of Social Development forced it to take this matter to court.Read More