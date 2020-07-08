Callers divided over controversial tweet by Tracy Zille

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:45
Unions at SAA agree to severance packages as vote on airline's future approaches
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi - President at South African Cabin Crew Association
Today at 15:52
Educator convinced for Carltonville creche abuse
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Ngaa Murombedzi
Today at 16:10
Mbali Ntuli resumes her campaign for DA leader
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Mbali Ntuli - Democratic Alliance (KZN) at Da Youth
Today at 16:20
Parents and pupils believe that the 2020 academic year should be repeated next year
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Andrea Redemeyer, CEO and Founder of Ask Afrika
Today at 16:45
Smile Foundation noticing the backlog of surgeries due to the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown.
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Hedley Lewis
Today at 16:53
NW Premier tests positive for Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Job Mokgoro, Premier of the North West
Today at 17:11
Gauteng numbers are alarming
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Dr Bandile Masuku
Today at 17:45
EWN: Zweli Mkhize in Parly
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 18:09
The story behind Café Chameleon and its battle against an insurer. Is the business on its feet yet?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ren Dunster - Partner at Dunsters Attorneys
Today at 18:12
Guardrisk vs Café Chameleon: what it means for the rest of the industry
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
PJ Veldhuizen - Managing Director at Gillan and Veldhuizen Incorporated
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
For the first time in South Africa, there is a formal bank specific law which governs how banks treat and interact with their customers.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Caroline Da Silva - Deputy Executive for Regulatory Policy at the FSCA at Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - From State Capture to Brexit to Hong Kong, what role should business play to ensure the playing fields are fair.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Payment methods... the good, the bad and the ugly
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - Daniel Mminele on his shapeshifting career
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Daniel Mminele - CEO at Absa Group
Callers divided over controversial tweet by Tracy Zille Clement Manyathela facilitated a debate between listeners on controversial race-related tweets. 8 July 2020 3:00 PM
State capture inquiry has cost taxpayers R700 million so far This is double the R350 million price tag that Justice Minister Ronald Lamola said the inquiry had cost as of September last year. 8 July 2020 2:29 PM
[LISTEN] 'Judge Hlope's appeal is consistent with what he has done previously' WC Judge President John Hlophe has reportedly slammed CJ Mogoeng Mogoeng’s recommendation that he face a misconduct tribunal. 8 July 2020 1:58 PM
Truck drivers continue with protest despite union's plea for the strike to end All Truck Drivers Foundation Gauteng secretary Mandla Mngomezulu says the union condemn any violence that is brought by protest. 8 July 2020 1:57 PM
George Mukhari Hospital CEO says he learnt about alleged rape from media The police and the hospital are investigating the rape incident of a two-year-old while in a COVID-19 isolation area. 8 July 2020 7:46 AM
'It is important to put something tangible to allegations against Mokonyane' Investigative journalist Kyle Cowan says the Zondo commission is taking a very long time and there is a little bit of inquiry fati... 7 July 2020 2:39 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
World Bank declares once-poor Tanzania a middle-income country It’s official - Tanzania, though not yet rich, is no longer poor. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba (Africa State of Mind). 7 July 2020 8:09 PM
Old Mutual's hackneyed new TV ad looks like Allan Gray in green – Andy Rice Ouch! The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield asks Andy Rice why he gives Old Mutual’s new television commercial a “zero”. 7 July 2020 7:38 PM
Shareholder activists grill Santam about 'business interruption insurance' The lockdown did it – not the pandemic – so we can’t pay, argues Santam. Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies of Just Share. 7 July 2020 6:47 PM
Authorised Siya Kolisi biography coming in 2021 The book does not yet have a title but will be published next year, ahead of the forthcoming Lions tour to South Africa in 2021. 7 July 2020 2:52 PM
Job won’t make you rich. You must earn in your sleep - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth Bruce Whitfield talks to SweepSouth cofounder Aisha Pandor about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 6 July 2020 8:39 PM
Hilton Moreeng re-appointed Momentum Proteas head coach Under Hilton Moreeng’s leadership, the women's team has evolved into a competitive unit on the global stage. He led the Proteas to... 8 July 2020 2:17 PM
Lungi Ngidi wants Proteas to take a stand on racism With live action resuming following a break due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the likes of football and Formula 1 have expressed their... 7 July 2020 12:47 PM
Seema appointed Chippa United coach after leaving Bloem Celtic Lehlohonolo Seema takes over from Rhulani Mokwena, whose loan from Orlando Pirates expired in June. 6 July 2020 11:55 AM
[WATCH] Woman can't release bird that flew into car landing on baby's car seat Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 July 2020 8:44 AM
[WATCH] Brothers from 'Charlie bit my finger fame' recreate video 13 years later Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 July 2020 8:43 AM
Sad story: Dog found abandoned with note saying he didn't learn to be good Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 July 2020 8:30 AM
Callers divided over controversial tweet by Tracy Zille

8 July 2020 3:00 PM
Tags:
Twitter
Tracy Zille
contraversial

Clement Manyathela facilitated a debate between listeners on controversial race-related tweets.

Twitter user Tracy Zille raised a huge debate on social media with her controversial race-related thoughts.

The Tweets where trending on social media focused on how the black community has lost its African roots by following and worshiping European culture.

With many online questioning the identity of Zille, some callers on The Clement Manyathela Show felt that her identity didn't matter as she had valid points.

Let’s stop blaming Zille for the tweets whether she is white or black. If a black person had said this, we would all be on the bandwagon to say that they are speaking the truth. Let’s first confirm that this is the truth [sic]

Mpho, Caller

Another caller, Tshepo says until the black community comes into terms of its own blackness, there will be no rest.

Another tweet by Zille questioned why would black people worshiped a white Jesus if there was a black one.

Jesus was not black and you were right Clement, it does not matter if Jesus is black or white.

Mpho, Caller

Tracy Zille's identity is still unknown.

Listen below to the whole open line:


8 July 2020 3:00 PM
Tags:
Twitter
Tracy Zille
contraversial

zondo.jpg

State capture inquiry has cost taxpayers R700 million so far

8 July 2020 2:29 PM

This is double the R350 million price tag that Justice Minister Ronald Lamola said the inquiry had cost as of September last year.

171020bongani-bongo00jpg

[LISTEN] 'Judge Hlope's appeal is consistent with what he has done previously'

8 July 2020 1:58 PM

WC Judge President John Hlophe has reportedly slammed CJ Mogoeng Mogoeng’s recommendation that he face a misconduct tribunal.

Blade Nzimande

WATCH LIVE: Nzimande gives update on Higher Education Dept's COVID-19 measures

8 July 2020 11:45 AM

Higher Education Minister Balde Nzimande is the briefing the media on his department's COVID-19 measures.

bandilejpg

UPDATE: Recoveries reach 102,299 as SA records 10,134 new cases

7 July 2020 11:52 PM

The Department of Health announced on Tuesday that there were 192 new coronavirus-related deaths.

151028Rain cold front cold temperature jpg

Cold front to bring heavy rain and snow to parts of South Africa

7 July 2020 5:34 PM

South African Weather Service forecaster Mbavhalelo Maliage has the details.

Water tap outside

WaterAid urges government to invest more in water and sanitation during COVID-19

7 July 2020 5:01 PM

The organisation is also calling on government to ensure municipalities do not cut off water supply to communities.

150130akijhb4.jpg

City of Joburg entities operate on contingency staff because of COVID-19

7 July 2020 4:40 PM

MMC for environment and infrastructure services Mpho Moerane says Joburg Water has reported a total of 82 positive cases.

Parents home with newborn baby childbirth 123rfparenting 123rflifestyle 123rf

Absence of positive and active men in a child's life puts them at risk

7 July 2020 4:34 PM

Latasha Slavin of Heartlines unpacks attitudes and beliefs that contribute to a lack of positive involvement by some fathers.

dog-pawjpg

Sad news for police dog unit again as 45 puppies die of canine parvovirus

7 July 2020 1:28 PM

This is the second time the virus has affected the South African Police Service (SAPS) K9 Academy in Roodeplaat, Pretoria.

aureliejpg

Help EWN’s Aurelie Kalenga continue to feed hundreds of families during COVID-19

7 July 2020 9:11 AM

People can make donations through Webtickets and send those voucher codes to AurelieK@ewn.co.za.

Gale force winds, heavy rain expected in CT on Thursday

8 July 2020 3:15 PM

Stay at home, Nzimande tells students amid COVID-19

8 July 2020 2:55 PM

State capture inquiry has cost taxpayers R700 million so far

8 July 2020 2:29 PM

