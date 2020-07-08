Callers divided over controversial tweet by Tracy Zille
Twitter user Tracy Zille raised a huge debate on social media with her controversial race-related thoughts.
The Tweets where trending on social media focused on how the black community has lost its African roots by following and worshiping European culture.
With many online questioning the identity of Zille, some callers on The Clement Manyathela Show felt that her identity didn't matter as she had valid points.
#Highlights pic.twitter.com/auyeuyEFMW— Tracy Zille (@TracyZille1) July 7, 2020
Let’s stop blaming Zille for the tweets whether she is white or black. If a black person had said this, we would all be on the bandwagon to say that they are speaking the truth. Let’s first confirm that this is the truth [sic]Mpho, Caller
Another caller, Tshepo says until the black community comes into terms of its own blackness, there will be no rest.
Another tweet by Zille questioned why would black people worshiped a white Jesus if there was a black one.
#Highlights #tracyzille pic.twitter.com/dj73vPYcnL— Tracy Zille (@TracyZille1) July 8, 2020
Jesus was not black and you were right Clement, it does not matter if Jesus is black or white.Mpho, Caller
Tracy Zille's identity is still unknown.
Listen below to the whole open line:
