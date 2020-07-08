Callers divided over controversial tweet by Tracy Zille

Today at 15:45 Unions at SAA agree to severance packages as vote on airline's future approaches Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi - President at South African Cabin Crew Association

125 125

Today at 15:52 Educator convinced for Carltonville creche abuse Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Ngaa Murombedzi

125 125

Today at 16:10 Mbali Ntuli resumes her campaign for DA leader Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Mbali Ntuli - Democratic Alliance (KZN) at Da Youth

125 125

Today at 16:20 Parents and pupils believe that the 2020 academic year should be repeated next year Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Andrea Redemeyer, CEO and Founder of Ask Afrika

125 125

Today at 16:45 Smile Foundation noticing the backlog of surgeries due to the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown. Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Hedley Lewis

125 125

Today at 16:53 NW Premier tests positive for Covid-19 Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Job Mokgoro, Premier of the North West

125 125

Today at 17:11 Gauteng numbers are alarming Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Dr Bandile Masuku

125 125

Today at 17:45 EWN: Zweli Mkhize in Parly Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN

125 125

Today at 18:09 The story behind Café Chameleon and its battle against an insurer. Is the business on its feet yet? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Ren Dunster - Partner at Dunsters Attorneys

125 125

Today at 18:12 Guardrisk vs Café Chameleon: what it means for the rest of the industry The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

PJ Veldhuizen - Managing Director at Gillan and Veldhuizen Incorporated

125 125

Today at 18:20 ZOOM: Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

125 125

Today at 18:39 For the first time in South Africa, there is a formal bank specific law which governs how banks treat and interact with their customers. The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Caroline Da Silva - Deputy Executive for Regulatory Policy at the FSCA at Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)

125 125

Today at 19:08 SKYPE: Business Unusual - From State Capture to Brexit to Hong Kong, what role should business play to ensure the playing fields are fair. The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

125 125

Today at 19:19 SKYPE: Payment methods... the good, the bad and the ugly The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk

125 125