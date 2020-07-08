[LISTEN] 'Judge Hlope's appeal is consistent with what he has done previously'
Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe has reportedly slammed chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng’s recommendation that he face a misconduct tribunal.
According to the Daily Maverick Hlope has accused Mogoeng of bias and suggests that a decision to call for a misconduct tribunal was motivated by an anti-Muslim sentiment.
The publication states that through his legal representative, Barnabas Xulu, Hlophe informed the JCC on Tuesday that he would be exercising his right in terms of section 17(7) of the Judicial Service Commission Act 9 of 1994 to appeal a decision by the chief justice.
RELATED: Mogoeng calls for tribunal to probe Goliath’s claims against Hlope
Attorney and Judges Matter campaign co-ordinator Alison Tilley says she is surprised by the content of the letter to the JCC.
He makes some very very strong statements. The fact that he is taking it on appeal, I think that what we have seen in the past is Judge Hlope using every opportunity to test decisions that are made against him, so I think the fact that he is bringing an appeal, that seems consistent with what he has done previously but he certainly makes some quite inflammatory statements about the chief justice.Alison Tilley, Attorney and Judges Matter campaign co-ordinator
Click on the link below to hear more...
More from Local
Callers divided over controversial tweet by Tracy Zille
Clement Manyathela facilitated a debate between listeners on controversial race-related tweets.Read More
State capture inquiry has cost taxpayers R700 million so far
This is double the R350 million price tag that Justice Minister Ronald Lamola said the inquiry had cost as of September last year.Read More
WATCH LIVE: Nzimande gives update on Higher Education Dept's COVID-19 measures
Higher Education Minister Balde Nzimande is the briefing the media on his department's COVID-19 measures.Read More
UPDATE: Recoveries reach 102,299 as SA records 10,134 new cases
The Department of Health announced on Tuesday that there were 192 new coronavirus-related deaths.Read More
Cold front to bring heavy rain and snow to parts of South Africa
South African Weather Service forecaster Mbavhalelo Maliage has the details.Read More
WaterAid urges government to invest more in water and sanitation during COVID-19
The organisation is also calling on government to ensure municipalities do not cut off water supply to communities.Read More
City of Joburg entities operate on contingency staff because of COVID-19
MMC for environment and infrastructure services Mpho Moerane says Joburg Water has reported a total of 82 positive cases.Read More
Absence of positive and active men in a child's life puts them at risk
Latasha Slavin of Heartlines unpacks attitudes and beliefs that contribute to a lack of positive involvement by some fathers.Read More
Sad news for police dog unit again as 45 puppies die of canine parvovirus
This is the second time the virus has affected the South African Police Service (SAPS) K9 Academy in Roodeplaat, Pretoria.Read More
Help EWN’s Aurelie Kalenga continue to feed hundreds of families during COVID-19
People can make donations through Webtickets and send those voucher codes to AurelieK@ewn.co.za.Read More