Truck drivers continue with protest despite union's plea for the strike to end

Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:45
Unions at SAA agree to severance packages as vote on airline's future approaches
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi - President at South African Cabin Crew Association
Today at 15:52
Educator convinced for Carltonville creche abuse
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Ngaa Murombedzi
Today at 16:10
Mbali Ntuli resumes her campaign for DA leader
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Mbali Ntuli - Democratic Alliance (KZN) at Da Youth
Today at 16:20
Parents and pupils believe that the 2020 academic year should be repeated next year
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Andrea Redemeyer, CEO and Founder of Ask Afrika
Today at 16:45
Smile Foundation noticing the backlog of surgeries due to the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown.
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Hedley Lewis
Today at 16:53
NW Premier tests positive for Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Job Mokgoro, Premier of the North West
Today at 17:11
Gauteng numbers are alarming
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Dr Bandile Masuku
Today at 17:45
EWN: Zweli Mkhize in Parly
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 18:09
The story behind Café Chameleon and its battle against an insurer. Is the business on its feet yet?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ren Dunster - Partner at Dunsters Attorneys
Today at 18:12
Guardrisk vs Café Chameleon: what it means for the rest of the industry
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
PJ Veldhuizen - Managing Director at Gillan and Veldhuizen Incorporated
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
For the first time in South Africa, there is a formal bank specific law which governs how banks treat and interact with their customers.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Caroline Da Silva - Deputy Executive for Regulatory Policy at the FSCA at Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - From State Capture to Brexit to Hong Kong, what role should business play to ensure the playing fields are fair.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Payment methods... the good, the bad and the ugly
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - Daniel Mminele on his shapeshifting career
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Daniel Mminele - CEO at Absa Group
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Callers divided over controversial tweet by Tracy Zille Clement Manyathela facilitated a debate between listeners on controversial race-related tweets. 8 July 2020 3:00 PM
State capture inquiry has cost taxpayers R700 million so far This is double the R350 million price tag that Justice Minister Ronald Lamola said the inquiry had cost as of September last year. 8 July 2020 2:29 PM
[LISTEN] 'Judge Hlope's appeal is consistent with what he has done previously' WC Judge President John Hlophe has reportedly slammed CJ Mogoeng Mogoeng's recommendation that he face a misconduct tribunal. 8 July 2020 1:58 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It's official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
World Bank declares once-poor Tanzania a middle-income country It's official - Tanzania, though not yet rich, is no longer poor. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba (Africa State of Mind). 7 July 2020 8:09 PM
Old Mutual's hackneyed new TV ad looks like Allan Gray in green – Andy Rice Ouch! The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield asks Andy Rice why he gives Old Mutual's new television commercial a "zero". 7 July 2020 7:38 PM
[WATCH] Woman can't release bird that flew into car landing on baby's car seat Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 July 2020 8:44 AM
[WATCH] Brothers from 'Charlie bit my finger fame' recreate video 13 years later Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 July 2020 8:43 AM
Sad story: Dog found abandoned with note saying he didn't learn to be good Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 July 2020 8:30 AM
Truck drivers continue with protest despite union's plea for the strike to end

8 July 2020 1:57 PM
by
Tags:
Strike
truck drivers
truck drivers protest
all truck drivers foundation

All Truck Drivers Foundation Gauteng secretary Mandla Mngomezulu says the union condemn any violence that is brought by protest.

A number of trucks have been torched during protests in Cape Town because some truck drivers are in protest against the hiring of foreign truck drivers.

RELATED: Threats of road closures over Easter as truck drivers prepare to strike

There was supposed to be a nationwide shutdown however the North Gauteng High Court interdicted the protest.

Mandy Wiener on #MiddayReport chats to All Truck Drivers Foundation (ATDF) Gauteng secretary Mandla Mngomezulu to give an update on whether there is a strike or not.

Drivers have said that they are continuing with the shutdown and after a meeting we had yesterday, drivers were not happy with what Employment and Labour minister Thulas Nxesi said.

Mandla Mngomezulu, Gauteng secretary - All Truck Drivers Foundation

Mandla Mngomezulu, Gauteng secretary - All Truck Drivers Foundation

He says even though the union spoke to the drivers to not continue with the protest, drivers are adamant to continue.

If the drivers want to continue to protest, we cannot do anything about that. As ATDF we condemn any violence during the protest.

Mandla Mngomezulu, Gauteng secretary - All Truck Drivers Foundation

Listen below to the full conversation:


8 July 2020 1:57 PM
by
Tags:
Strike
truck drivers
truck drivers protest
all truck drivers foundation

5bad5cbc-6b7e-4f1f-8645-42121cf93eb0.jpg

Numsa and Sacca among five unions who accepted SAA voluntary severance packages

8 July 2020 11:38 AM

Public Enterprises Department acting director-general Kgathatso Tlhakudi gives insight on how the agreement was reached.

191125mukharigif

George Mukhari Hospital CEO says he learnt about alleged rape from media

8 July 2020 7:46 AM

The police and the hospital are investigating the rape incident of a two-year-old while in a COVID-19 isolation area.

Mokonyane1

'It is important to put something tangible to allegations against Mokonyane'

7 July 2020 2:39 PM

Investigative journalist Kyle Cowan says the Zondo commission is taking a very long time and there is a little bit of inquiry fatigue.

200506-truter-vbs-edjpg

If Truter spills the beans a lot of VBS looters will be in trouble - Clement

7 July 2020 2:36 PM

Clement Manyathela unpacks what he thinks will happen if former VBS CFO Phillip Truter testifies.

ebdbczdxsaesdv-jpg

Media giant to shut down some publications as COVID-19 hits Media24

7 July 2020 1:20 PM

CEO Ishmet Davidson says the pandemic has accelerated the pre-existing and long-term structural decline in print media.

Alex COVID-19 testing

Healthcare workers share stories of being in the frontline fighting COVID-19

7 July 2020 11:30 AM

Clement Manyathela shines a spotlight on the difficulties faced by frontline workers during the pandemic.

Coronavirus

What to do when you find out that you have tested positive for COVID-19?

7 July 2020 7:58 AM

Gauteng General Practioners Collaboration member Dr Dan Israel gives basic steps on how people can deal with the virus.

Frog in a pot

Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton

6 July 2020 8:18 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?"

200406-lockdowngif

101 days of lockdown: What we gained (and lost), and what we have learned

6 July 2020 8:07 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.

2001618-vbs-matodzi-edjpg

No theft at VBS. It’s politics and racism – alleged kingpin Tshifhiwa Matodzi

6 July 2020 6:22 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to amaBhungane investigative journalist Dewald van Rensburg, who extensively interviewed Matodzi.

