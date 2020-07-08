Truck drivers continue with protest despite union's plea for the strike to end
A number of trucks have been torched during protests in Cape Town because some truck drivers are in protest against the hiring of foreign truck drivers.
RELATED: Threats of road closures over Easter as truck drivers prepare to strike
There was supposed to be a nationwide shutdown however the North Gauteng High Court interdicted the protest.
Mandy Wiener on #MiddayReport chats to All Truck Drivers Foundation (ATDF) Gauteng secretary Mandla Mngomezulu to give an update on whether there is a strike or not.
Drivers have said that they are continuing with the shutdown and after a meeting we had yesterday, drivers were not happy with what Employment and Labour minister Thulas Nxesi said.Mandla Mngomezulu, Gauteng secretary - All Truck Drivers Foundation
He says even though the union spoke to the drivers to not continue with the protest, drivers are adamant to continue.
If the drivers want to continue to protest, we cannot do anything about that. As ATDF we condemn any violence during the protest.Mandla Mngomezulu, Gauteng secretary - All Truck Drivers Foundation
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Politics
Numsa and Sacca among five unions who accepted SAA voluntary severance packages
Public Enterprises Department acting director-general Kgathatso Tlhakudi gives insight on how the agreement was reached.Read More
George Mukhari Hospital CEO says he learnt about alleged rape from media
The police and the hospital are investigating the rape incident of a two-year-old while in a COVID-19 isolation area.Read More
'It is important to put something tangible to allegations against Mokonyane'
Investigative journalist Kyle Cowan says the Zondo commission is taking a very long time and there is a little bit of inquiry fatigue.Read More
If Truter spills the beans a lot of VBS looters will be in trouble - Clement
Clement Manyathela unpacks what he thinks will happen if former VBS CFO Phillip Truter testifies.Read More
Media giant to shut down some publications as COVID-19 hits Media24
CEO Ishmet Davidson says the pandemic has accelerated the pre-existing and long-term structural decline in print media.Read More
Healthcare workers share stories of being in the frontline fighting COVID-19
Clement Manyathela shines a spotlight on the difficulties faced by frontline workers during the pandemic.Read More
What to do when you find out that you have tested positive for COVID-19?
Gauteng General Practioners Collaboration member Dr Dan Israel gives basic steps on how people can deal with the virus.Read More
Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?"Read More
101 days of lockdown: What we gained (and lost), and what we have learned
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.Read More
No theft at VBS. It’s politics and racism – alleged kingpin Tshifhiwa Matodzi
Bruce Whitfield talks to amaBhungane investigative journalist Dewald van Rensburg, who extensively interviewed Matodzi.Read More