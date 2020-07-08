Hilton Moreeng re-appointed Momentum Proteas head coach

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:45
Unions at SAA agree to severance packages as vote on airline's future approaches
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi - President at South African Cabin Crew Association
Today at 15:52
Educator convinced for Carltonville creche abuse
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Ngaa Murombedzi
Today at 16:10
Mbali Ntuli resumes her campaign for DA leader
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Mbali Ntuli - Democratic Alliance (KZN) at Da Youth
Today at 16:20
Parents and pupils believe that the 2020 academic year should be repeated next year
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Andrea Redemeyer, CEO and Founder of Ask Afrika
Today at 16:45
Smile Foundation noticing the backlog of surgeries due to the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown.
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Hedley Lewis
Today at 16:53
NW Premier tests positive for Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Job Mokgoro, Premier of the North West
Today at 17:11
Gauteng numbers are alarming
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Dr Bandile Masuku
Today at 17:45
EWN: Zweli Mkhize in Parly
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 18:09
The story behind Café Chameleon and its battle against an insurer. Is the business on its feet yet?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ren Dunster - Partner at Dunsters Attorneys
Today at 18:12
Guardrisk vs Café Chameleon: what it means for the rest of the industry
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
PJ Veldhuizen - Managing Director at Gillan and Veldhuizen Incorporated
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
For the first time in South Africa, there is a formal bank specific law which governs how banks treat and interact with their customers.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Caroline Da Silva - Deputy Executive for Regulatory Policy at the FSCA at Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - From State Capture to Brexit to Hong Kong, what role should business play to ensure the playing fields are fair.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Payment methods... the good, the bad and the ugly
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - Daniel Mminele on his shapeshifting career
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Daniel Mminele - CEO at Absa Group
Hilton Moreeng re-appointed Momentum Proteas head coach

8 July 2020 2:17 PM
by
Tags:
Cricket
Cricket South Africa
women proteas
Hilton Moreeng

Under Hilton Moreeng’s leadership, the women's team has evolved into a competitive unit on the global stage. He led the Proteas to the semi-finals of both the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup (2014 and 2020) and the ICC Women’s World Cup (2017).

JOHANNESBURG - Cricket South Africa (CSA) has announced the re-appointment of Hilton Moreeng as head coach of the Momentum Proteas during a tele-press conference on Wednesday.

Moreeng, who has been head coach of the national side since 2012, will take up the role on a three-year deal.

Under Moreeng’s leadership, the women's team has evolved into a competitive unit on the global stage. He led the Proteas to the semi-finals of both the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup (2014 and 2020) and the ICC Women’s World Cup (2017).

Following a historic 3-0 one-day international whitewash over New Zealand in January, his side landed a third-place finish with 25 points behind Australia (39) and England (27) in the ICC Women’s Championship and gained automatic qualification for next year’s World Cup.

“To be given the chance to work with the women’s team again is an exciting opportunity,” said Moreeng.

“I want to thank Cricket South Africa for the confidence they’ve shown in me to be able to lead this talented group of cricketers into the next phase of their journey.

“When I first started, we had a number of young players with a lot of potential, now they’ve matured and have shown that they can compete with the best in the world. The next step is to make sure we compete for a top three world ranking with the aim of winning silverware for South Africa.”

CSA director of cricket, Graeme Smith, said: “Our Momentum Proteas are entering a very important period as they prepare for next year’s ICC Women’s World Cup. Their recent performances in both white ball formats have firmly established them as one of the top teams in the world as witnessed by their recent ODI tour to New Zealand and their performances against the world’s acknowledged leaders, Australia and England, at the recent T20 World Cup.

“Hilton and Dané van Niekerk have formed an impressive leadership team for the Proteas and Hilton’s re-appointment also means there will be consistency on the road ahead.

“The Proteas are now well positioned to bid for that World Cup.”

Final plans for returning to training are progressing and will adhere to the medical guidelines laid out by CSA’s medical team and the Department of Sports and Recreation.

The Proteas were due to travel to the West Indies in June, but the tour was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A tour of England, comprising four one-day internationals and two T20s, was originally scheduled to start on 1 September. CSA is currently in talks with the England Cricket Board (ECB) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) regarding the possibility of a tri-series.

Momentum Proteas Women Management: Hilton Moreeng (head coach), Sedibu Mohlaba (manager), Zane Webster (strength & conditioning coach), Tshegofatso Gaetsewe (team doctor), Molebatsi Theletsane (physiotherapist).


This article first appeared on EWN : Hilton Moreeng re-appointed Momentum Proteas head coach


8 July 2020 2:17 PM
by
Tags:
Cricket
Cricket South Africa
women proteas
Hilton Moreeng

