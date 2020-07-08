Hilton Moreeng re-appointed Momentum Proteas head coach





JOHANNESBURG - Cricket South Africa (CSA) has announced the re-appointment of Hilton Moreeng as head coach of the Momentum Proteas during a tele-press conference on Wednesday.

Moreeng, who has been head coach of the national side since 2012, will take up the role on a three-year deal.

Under Moreeng’s leadership, the women's team has evolved into a competitive unit on the global stage. He led the Proteas to the semi-finals of both the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup (2014 and 2020) and the ICC Women’s World Cup (2017).

Following a historic 3-0 one-day international whitewash over New Zealand in January, his side landed a third-place finish with 25 points behind Australia (39) and England (27) in the ICC Women’s Championship and gained automatic qualification for next year’s World Cup.

“To be given the chance to work with the women’s team again is an exciting opportunity,” said Moreeng.

“I want to thank Cricket South Africa for the confidence they’ve shown in me to be able to lead this talented group of cricketers into the next phase of their journey.

“When I first started, we had a number of young players with a lot of potential, now they’ve matured and have shown that they can compete with the best in the world. The next step is to make sure we compete for a top three world ranking with the aim of winning silverware for South Africa.”

CSA director of cricket, Graeme Smith, said: “Our Momentum Proteas are entering a very important period as they prepare for next year’s ICC Women’s World Cup. Their recent performances in both white ball formats have firmly established them as one of the top teams in the world as witnessed by their recent ODI tour to New Zealand and their performances against the world’s acknowledged leaders, Australia and England, at the recent T20 World Cup.

“Hilton and Dané van Niekerk have formed an impressive leadership team for the Proteas and Hilton’s re-appointment also means there will be consistency on the road ahead.

“The Proteas are now well positioned to bid for that World Cup.”

Final plans for returning to training are progressing and will adhere to the medical guidelines laid out by CSA’s medical team and the Department of Sports and Recreation.

The Proteas were due to travel to the West Indies in June, but the tour was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A tour of England, comprising four one-day internationals and two T20s, was originally scheduled to start on 1 September. CSA is currently in talks with the England Cricket Board (ECB) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) regarding the possibility of a tri-series.

Momentum Proteas Women Management: Hilton Moreeng (head coach), Sedibu Mohlaba (manager), Zane Webster (strength & conditioning coach), Tshegofatso Gaetsewe (team doctor), Molebatsi Theletsane (physiotherapist).

