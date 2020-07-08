Only 33% of final-year students allowed on campus under Level 3 lockdown
Universities can only allow 33% of final-year students on campus under Level 3 lockdown, says Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande.
He shared an update on the return of institutions of higher learning in a briefing on Wednesday.
Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane has the details.
He has indicated that the focus should be on final year students and students who really need technical equipment on campus but also final year students who need access to data and the internet on campus.Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - EWN
I think his main concern now is that community colleges are facing quite a huge difficulty. He says 312 community colleges of a total 1,800 have had to shut down because their hosting schools were not complying with COVID-19 safety. He says he is expecting an update by the 10th of July from these colleges.Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - EWN
One of the the things that he gave an update on was the fact that they are looking at alternative ways in which students can access their education in terms of where they are.Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - EWN
Remember that there is a laptop programme that is supposed to be done for procurement of laptops for students under NSFAS. He says that 55% of institutions have procured and are now supplying those laptops to students.Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - EWN
Click on the link below to hear the full report....
More from Local
Parents and pupils suggest 2020 academic year be cancelled - survey
Ask Africa CEO and founder Andrea Redemeyer shares more on the findings.Read More
'The COVID-19 storm is here and Gauteng health system faces big pressure'
Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku joined Joanne Joseph on the Afternoon Drive for an update on the department's response.Read More
Callers divided over controversial tweet by Tracy Zille
Clement Manyathela facilitated a debate between listeners on controversial race-related tweets.Read More
State capture inquiry has cost taxpayers R700 million so far
This is double the R350 million price tag that Justice Minister Ronald Lamola said the inquiry had cost as of September last year.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Judge Hlope's appeal is consistent with what he has done previously'
WC Judge President John Hlophe has reportedly slammed CJ Mogoeng Mogoeng’s recommendation that he face a misconduct tribunal.Read More
WATCH LIVE: Nzimande gives update on Higher Education Dept's COVID-19 measures
Higher Education Minister Balde Nzimande is the briefing the media on his department's COVID-19 measures.Read More
UPDATE: Recoveries reach 102,299 as SA records 10,134 new cases
The Department of Health announced on Tuesday that there were 192 new coronavirus-related deaths.Read More
Cold front to bring heavy rain and snow to parts of South Africa
South African Weather Service forecaster Mbavhalelo Maliage has the details.Read More
WaterAid urges government to invest more in water and sanitation during COVID-19
The organisation is also calling on government to ensure municipalities do not cut off water supply to communities.Read More
City of Joburg entities operate on contingency staff because of COVID-19
MMC for environment and infrastructure services Mpho Moerane says Joburg Water has reported a total of 82 positive cases.Read More