The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 18:39
For the first time in South Africa, there is a formal bank specific law which governs how banks treat and interact with their customers.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Caroline Da Silva - Deputy Executive for Regulatory Policy at the FSCA at Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - From State Capture to Brexit to Hong Kong, what role should business play to ensure the playing fields are fair.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Payment methods... the good, the bad and the ugly
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - Daniel Mminele on his shapeshifting career
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Daniel Mminele - CEO at Absa Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Only 33% of final-year students allowed on campus under Level 3 lockdown

8 July 2020 3:56 PM
by
Higher Education
universities
COVID-19

Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane shares details on Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande's latest briefing.

Universities can only allow 33% of final-year students on campus under Level 3 lockdown, says Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande.

He shared an update on the return of institutions of higher learning in a briefing on Wednesday.

Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane has the details.

He has indicated that the focus should be on final year students and students who really need technical equipment on campus but also final year students who need access to data and the internet on campus.

Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - EWN

I think his main concern now is that community colleges are facing quite a huge difficulty. He says 312 community colleges of a total 1,800 have had to shut down because their hosting schools were not complying with COVID-19 safety. He says he is expecting an update by the 10th of July from these colleges.

Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - EWN

One of the the things that he gave an update on was the fact that they are looking at alternative ways in which students can access their education in terms of where they are.

Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - EWN

Remember that there is a laptop programme that is supposed to be done for procurement of laptops for students under NSFAS. He says that 55% of institutions have procured and are now supplying those laptops to students.

Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - EWN

Click on the link below to hear the full report....


8 July 2020 3:56 PM
by
Tags:
Higher Education
universities
COVID-19

