Only 33% of final-year students allowed on campus under Level 3 lockdown





Universities can only allow 33% of final-year students on campus under Level 3 lockdown, says Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande.

He shared an update on the return of institutions of higher learning in a briefing on Wednesday.

Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane has the details.

He has indicated that the focus should be on final year students and students who really need technical equipment on campus but also final year students who need access to data and the internet on campus. Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - EWN

I think his main concern now is that community colleges are facing quite a huge difficulty. He says 312 community colleges of a total 1,800 have had to shut down because their hosting schools were not complying with COVID-19 safety. He says he is expecting an update by the 10th of July from these colleges. Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - EWN

One of the the things that he gave an update on was the fact that they are looking at alternative ways in which students can access their education in terms of where they are. Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - EWN

Remember that there is a laptop programme that is supposed to be done for procurement of laptops for students under NSFAS. He says that 55% of institutions have procured and are now supplying those laptops to students. Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - EWN

