'The COVID-19 storm is here and Gauteng health system faces big pressure'





Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku says while it is holding up, the health system is facing pressure as the number of positive COVID-19 cases increases in the province.

As of Tuesday 7 July, Gauteng recorded 71,488 positive cases.

Masuku joined Joanne Joseph on the Afternoon Drive for an update on the department's response.

The storm is here and the system is facing big pressure. Bandile Masuku, Gauteng Health MEC

At the moment we are still holding up but we needed to get ourselves organised in terms of how we manage our beds and our patient distribution across the province because that is one area that we need to strengthen so that we don't overburden one part of the system.... Bandile Masuku, Gauteng Health MEC

There are still beds that are open and remember that when we talk about beds available we also refer to the availability of staff so some of the beds that we are activating are beds that have been there but now because we are employing staff and putting some equipment then we are able to activate them. Bandile Masuku, Gauteng Health MEC

We have got four phases of employing and building up our human resource base and capacity, so we have passed phase one which has seen us employing over 3,000 nursing and medical officers and now we are on phase two. The issue is how we utilise what we have. Bandile Masuku, Gauteng Health MEC

