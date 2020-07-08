'The COVID-19 storm is here and Gauteng health system faces big pressure'
Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku says while it is holding up, the health system is facing pressure as the number of positive COVID-19 cases increases in the province.
As of Tuesday 7 July, Gauteng recorded 71,488 positive cases.
Masuku joined Joanne Joseph on the Afternoon Drive for an update on the department's response.
The storm is here and the system is facing big pressure.Bandile Masuku, Gauteng Health MEC
At the moment we are still holding up but we needed to get ourselves organised in terms of how we manage our beds and our patient distribution across the province because that is one area that we need to strengthen so that we don't overburden one part of the system....Bandile Masuku, Gauteng Health MEC
There are still beds that are open and remember that when we talk about beds available we also refer to the availability of staff so some of the beds that we are activating are beds that have been there but now because we are employing staff and putting some equipment then we are able to activate them.Bandile Masuku, Gauteng Health MEC
We have got four phases of employing and building up our human resource base and capacity, so we have passed phase one which has seen us employing over 3,000 nursing and medical officers and now we are on phase two. The issue is how we utilise what we have.Bandile Masuku, Gauteng Health MEC
Click on the link below to hear more....
More from Local
Parents and pupils suggest 2020 academic year be cancelled - survey
Ask Africa CEO and founder Andrea Redemeyer shares more on the findings.Read More
Only 33% of final-year students allowed on campus under Level 3 lockdown
Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane shares details on Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande's latest briefing.Read More
Callers divided over controversial tweet by Tracy Zille
Clement Manyathela facilitated a debate between listeners on controversial race-related tweets.Read More
State capture inquiry has cost taxpayers R700 million so far
This is double the R350 million price tag that Justice Minister Ronald Lamola said the inquiry had cost as of September last year.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Judge Hlope's appeal is consistent with what he has done previously'
WC Judge President John Hlophe has reportedly slammed CJ Mogoeng Mogoeng’s recommendation that he face a misconduct tribunal.Read More
WATCH LIVE: Nzimande gives update on Higher Education Dept's COVID-19 measures
Higher Education Minister Balde Nzimande is the briefing the media on his department's COVID-19 measures.Read More
UPDATE: Recoveries reach 102,299 as SA records 10,134 new cases
The Department of Health announced on Tuesday that there were 192 new coronavirus-related deaths.Read More
Cold front to bring heavy rain and snow to parts of South Africa
South African Weather Service forecaster Mbavhalelo Maliage has the details.Read More
WaterAid urges government to invest more in water and sanitation during COVID-19
The organisation is also calling on government to ensure municipalities do not cut off water supply to communities.Read More
City of Joburg entities operate on contingency staff because of COVID-19
MMC for environment and infrastructure services Mpho Moerane says Joburg Water has reported a total of 82 positive cases.Read More