Parents and pupils suggest 2020 academic year be cancelled - survey





Sixty eight percent of parents and schoolkids responding to a survey by research company Ask Afrika believe the 2020 academic year should be cancelled.

The survey questioned 6,000 participants from across the country.

Ask Afrika CEO and founder Andrea Redemeyer shares more on the findings.

Sixty-eight percent believe it should be cancelled and 72 percent believe that the start of the 2021 academic year will be delayed. Andrea Redemeyer, CEO - Ask Afrika

The youth aged - that category in our research is 16 to 24 years old - 71 percent of them agree that the school year should be repeated but if we look at their emotional wellbeing, it is also the group that is absolutely fearful and not managing during this lockdown. Andrea Redemeyer, CEO - Ask Afrika

