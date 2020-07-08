Rhulani Mokwena returns to Mamelodi Sundowns
JOHANNESBURG - Rhulani Mokwena has returned to Mamelodi Sundowns.
The former Chippa United and Orlando Pirates coach will re-join the side as assistant coach to Pitso Mosimane, a position he held in 2017 before departing for Pirates.
Mokwena will travel to Rustenburg to join the Brazilians in camp as soon as he's received the results for his COVID-19 test.
Should the test come back negative, he is expected to join the team by the end of this week.
Mokwena spent more than three years with Sundowns before embarking on a journey to coach the Buccaneers.
President of Mamelodi Sundowns, Dr. Patrice Motsepe, has welcomed Mokwena back to the Chloorkop side as they look to reinforce their technical team in an attempt to dominate in the CAF Champions League.
Motsepe added that "Mokwena will add a new dimension to our already accomplished technical team and will make a valuable contribution to Sundowns".
This article first appeared on EWN : Rhulani Mokwena returns to Mamelodi Sundowns
More from Sport
Hilton Moreeng re-appointed Momentum Proteas head coach
Under Hilton Moreeng’s leadership, the women's team has evolved into a competitive unit on the global stage. He led the Proteas to the semi-finals of both the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup (2014 and 2020) and the ICC Women’s World Cup (2017).Read More
Authorised Siya Kolisi biography coming in 2021
The book does not yet have a title but will be published next year, ahead of the forthcoming Lions tour to South Africa in 2021.Read More
Lungi Ngidi wants Proteas to take a stand on racism
With live action resuming following a break due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the likes of football and Formula 1 have expressed their support for the Black Lives Matter movements.Read More
Seema appointed Chippa United coach after leaving Bloem Celtic
Lehlohonolo Seema takes over from Rhulani Mokwena, whose loan from Orlando Pirates expired in June.Read More
De Kock, Ngidi and Wolvaardt take top honours at CSA Awards
Quinton de Kock, Laura Wolvaardt and Lungi Ngidi took top honours at the annual 2019/20 Cricket South Africa Awards on Saturday.Read More
Experts develop online tool to help mitigate COVID-19 in endurance sports events
Stellenbosch University's Prof Wayne Derman is part of a team that has developed the tool to help event organisers.Read More
Western Province agrees to Newlands proposal
The loan agreement approved on Tuesday, will enable the WPRFU to pay off its debt to Remgro and Investec Bank. Guarantees have already been obtained in this regard, subject to the ratification of the agreement by a Special General Meeting of the WPRFU on 8 July.Read More
Mahlatse 'Chiliboy' Ralepelle handed 8-year doping ban
The 33-year-old tested positive for the banned anabolic agent, Zeranol, during an out-of-competition test on the 17th January 2019.Read More
CSA announces revised date for 3T Cricket Solidarity Cup match
The match details remain the same with SuperSport Park as the hosting venue and the starting time being 11 am (SAST).Read More
Shy Erasmus insisted World Cup trophy glory belong to Kolisi
Video footage captures Springbok captain Siya Kolisi making an impassioned plea to his coach to come forward with him after South Africa had beaten England 32-12 in the final in Yokohama.Read More