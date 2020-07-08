



JOHANNESBURG - Rhulani Mokwena has returned to Mamelodi Sundowns.

The former Chippa United and Orlando Pirates coach will re-join the side as assistant coach to Pitso Mosimane, a position he held in 2017 before departing for Pirates.

Mokwena will travel to Rustenburg to join the Brazilians in camp as soon as he's received the results for his COVID-19 test.

Should the test come back negative, he is expected to join the team by the end of this week.

Mokwena spent more than three years with Sundowns before embarking on a journey to coach the Buccaneers.

President of Mamelodi Sundowns, Dr. Patrice Motsepe, has welcomed Mokwena back to the Chloorkop side as they look to reinforce their technical team in an attempt to dominate in the CAF Champions League.

Motsepe added that "Mokwena will add a new dimension to our already accomplished technical team and will make a valuable contribution to Sundowns".

This article first appeared on EWN : Rhulani Mokwena returns to Mamelodi Sundowns