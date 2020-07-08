Rhulani Mokwena returns to Mamelodi Sundowns

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Today at 21:05
Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: SA's first Satanic church
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Adri Norton - Co-Founder and Spokesperson
Riaan Swiegelaar - Co-Founder: 1st South African Satanic Church
Today at 22:05
Change your mindset feature - "How to use Yoga to positively change your thinking and your behaviour".
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Stanley Beckett - Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator
Andy Betancourt - one of the founding directors of Yoga Veda Institute
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Latest Local
Only 33% of final-year students allowed on campus under Level 3 lockdown Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane shares details on Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande's latest briefing. 8 July 2020 3:56 PM
Callers divided over controversial tweet by Tracy Zille Clement Manyathela facilitated a debate between listeners on controversial race-related tweets. 8 July 2020 3:00 PM
WATCH LIVE: Nzimande gives update on Higher Education Dept's COVID-19 measures Higher Education Minister Balde Nzimande is the briefing the media on his department's COVID-19 measures. 8 July 2020 11:45 AM
View all Local
Truck drivers continue with protest despite union's plea for the strike to end All Truck Drivers Foundation Gauteng secretary Mandla Mngomezulu says the union condemn any violence that is brought by protest. 8 July 2020 1:57 PM
Numsa and Sacca among five unions who accepted SAA voluntary severance packages Public Enterprises Department acting director-general Kgathatso Tlhakudi gives insight on how the agreement was reached. 8 July 2020 11:38 AM
George Mukhari Hospital CEO says he learnt about alleged rape from media The police and the hospital are investigating the rape incident of a two-year-old while in a COVID-19 isolation area. 8 July 2020 7:46 AM
View all Politics
Daniel Mminele on his shapeshifting career Absa CEO Daniel Mminele says they had to transition very quickly within a very space of time into operating in a new normal. 8 July 2020 8:43 PM
Payment methods ... the good, the bad and the ugly Wendy Knowler says it is expensive to issue or bank a cheque. For example, to deposit a cheque can cost well over R100. 8 July 2020 8:14 PM
For the first time in SA there is a specific law on how banks treat customers Caroline Da Silva of the FSCA says they will look into patterns of complaints to see how to change a bank's behaviour. 8 July 2020 7:42 PM
View all Business
Shareholder activists grill Santam about 'business interruption insurance' The lockdown did it – not the pandemic – so we can’t pay, argues Santam. Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies of Just Share. 7 July 2020 6:47 PM
Authorised Siya Kolisi biography coming in 2021 The book does not yet have a title but will be published next year, ahead of the forthcoming Lions tour to South Africa in 2021. 7 July 2020 2:52 PM
Job won’t make you rich. You must earn in your sleep - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth Bruce Whitfield talks to SweepSouth cofounder Aisha Pandor about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 6 July 2020 8:39 PM
View all Lifestyle
Rhulani Mokwena returns to Mamelodi Sundowns The President of Mamelodi Sundowns, Dr. Patrice Motsepe, welcomed Rhulani Mokwena back home to the Mamelodi Sundowns family as the... 8 July 2020 6:37 PM
Hilton Moreeng re-appointed Momentum Proteas head coach Under Hilton Moreeng’s leadership, the women's team has evolved into a competitive unit on the global stage. He led the Proteas to... 8 July 2020 2:17 PM
Authorised Siya Kolisi biography coming in 2021 The book does not yet have a title but will be published next year, ahead of the forthcoming Lions tour to South Africa in 2021. 7 July 2020 2:52 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Woman can't release bird that flew into car landing on baby's car seat Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 July 2020 8:44 AM
[WATCH] Brothers from 'Charlie bit my finger fame' recreate video 13 years later Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 July 2020 8:43 AM
Sad story: Dog found abandoned with note saying he didn't learn to be good Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 July 2020 8:30 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Rhulani Mokwena returns to Mamelodi Sundowns

8 July 2020 6:37 PM
Tags:
Club Mamelodi Sundowns
Rhulani Mokwena

The President of Mamelodi Sundowns, Dr. Patrice Motsepe, welcomed Rhulani Mokwena back home to the Mamelodi Sundowns family as the Club looks to reinforce the technical team.

JOHANNESBURG - Rhulani Mokwena has returned to Mamelodi Sundowns.

The former Chippa United and Orlando Pirates coach will re-join the side as assistant coach to Pitso Mosimane, a position he held in 2017 before departing for Pirates.

Mokwena will travel to Rustenburg to join the Brazilians in camp as soon as he's received the results for his COVID-19 test.

Should the test come back negative, he is expected to join the team by the end of this week.

Mokwena spent more than three years with Sundowns before embarking on a journey to coach the Buccaneers.

President of Mamelodi Sundowns, Dr. Patrice Motsepe, has welcomed Mokwena back to the Chloorkop side as they look to reinforce their technical team in an attempt to dominate in the CAF Champions League.

Motsepe added that "Mokwena will add a new dimension to our already accomplished technical team and will make a valuable contribution to Sundowns".


This article first appeared on EWN : Rhulani Mokwena returns to Mamelodi Sundowns


More from Sport

hilton-moreengjpg

Hilton Moreeng re-appointed Momentum Proteas head coach

8 July 2020 2:17 PM

Under Hilton Moreeng’s leadership, the women's team has evolved into a competitive unit on the global stage. He led the Proteas to the semi-finals of both the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup (2014 and 2020) and the ICC Women’s World Cup (2017).

Read More

191111capetown2jpg

Authorised Siya Kolisi biography coming in 2021

7 July 2020 2:52 PM

The book does not yet have a title but will be published next year, ahead of the forthcoming Lions tour to South Africa in 2021.

Read More

190705-proteas-ausjpg

Lungi Ngidi wants Proteas to take a stand on racism

7 July 2020 12:47 PM

With live action resuming following a break due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the likes of football and Formula 1 have expressed their support for the Black Lives Matter movements.

Read More

200706-seema-chippa-edjpg

Seema appointed Chippa United coach after leaving Bloem Celtic

6 July 2020 11:55 AM

Lehlohonolo Seema takes over from Rhulani Mokwena, whose loan from Orlando Pirates expired in June.

Read More

190310-qdk-edjpg

De Kock, Ngidi and Wolvaardt take top honours at CSA Awards

4 July 2020 8:57 PM

Quinton de Kock, Laura Wolvaardt and Lungi Ngidi took top honours at the annual 2019/20 Cricket South Africa Awards on Saturday.

Read More

cycling-bw

Experts develop online tool to help mitigate COVID-19 in endurance sports events

3 July 2020 11:37 AM

Stellenbosch University's Prof Wayne Derman is part of a team that has developed the tool to help event organisers.

Read More

newlands-rugbypng

Western Province agrees to Newlands proposal

1 July 2020 4:37 PM

The loan agreement approved on Tuesday, will enable the WPRFU to pay off its debt to Remgro and Investec Bank. Guarantees have already been obtained in this regard, subject to the ratification of the agreement by a Special General Meeting of the WPRFU on 8 July.

Read More

Chiliboy.jpg

Mahlatse 'Chiliboy' Ralepelle handed 8-year doping ban

1 July 2020 9:58 AM

The 33-year-old tested positive for the banned anabolic agent, Zeranol, during an out-of-competition test on the 17th January 2019.

Read More

Proteas bowler Kagiso Rabada will be available to play again

CSA announces revised date for 3T Cricket Solidarity Cup match

1 July 2020 9:13 AM

The match details remain the same with SuperSport Park as the hosting venue and the starting time being 11 am (SAST).

Read More

191104-cyril-boks-rwc-edjpg

Shy Erasmus insisted World Cup trophy glory belong to Kolisi

27 June 2020 2:45 PM

Video footage captures Springbok captain Siya Kolisi making an impassioned plea to his coach to come forward with him after South Africa had beaten England 32-12 in the final in Yokohama.

Read More

