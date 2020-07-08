Mkhize warns that Gauteng will surpass Western Cape as COVID-19 epicentre





Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned that bed shortages can be expected with the peak of COVID-19 and that Gauteng and Western Cape will be most affected.

Mkhize delivered an executive statement on the pandemic in the National Assembly on Wednesday.

Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze reports.

One of the warnings that he gave was that with this peak arriving now, we can also expect some bed shortages. Babalo Ndenze, Reporter - EWN

He has also given some figures, saying Gauteng will surpass the Western Cape as the epicentre of the virus. Babalo Ndenze, Reporter - EWN

He notes that the first lockdown really did help us but now we are sitting at a different place and things do look like they are going to get worse. Babalo Ndenze, Reporter - EWN

