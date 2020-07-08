CSA board denies changing terms of reference for Moroe forensic probe
The board of directors of Cricket South Africa has responded to media reports that it changed the terms of reference of the audit and forensic investigation into the organisation's affairs under former CEO Thabang Moroe.
Media reports over the weekend claimed that CSA President Chris Nenzani and the board amended the terms of reference to excluded decisions made or approved by the board, and to focus solely on the actions of Moroe.
Moroe has been suspended on full pay since December. At the time, the board said it took this action following "reports from the Social and Ethics Committee and the Audit and Risk Committee of the Board related to possible failure of controls in the organisation."
In response, Nenzani said in a statement released on Wednesday evening, "CSA does not ordinarily respond to matters it is handling that have been reported in the Media, but it feels obliged to set the record straight.”
"The CSA Board has not changed the terms of reference of this investigation. In fact, the Members’ Council commissioned the forensic investigation and this has been formally communicated . It follows that the Board cannot make changes to the terms of reference because it does not have the authority to do so," Nenzani added.
In a media briefing on June 16, Nenzani did however say the scope of the forensic investigations included decisions taken by the decisions. The alleged changing of the terms of reference is seen as an attempt to shift the focus away from members of the board who may be implicated in the forensic report.
"Given that the first part of the report has been concluded, the Board needed authorisation from the Members’ Council to access the report in order to execute the actions it needs to take, using that report as a point of departure," Nenzani said.
CSA is expected to release a statement on the forensic report by the end of this week.
"The Members Council has given the Board the required authority and the Board is engaged in the task at hand and will very soon inform its stakeholders accordingly," Nenzani said.
Meanwhile, after North West Cricket president Oupa Nkagisang called on sports minister Nathi Mthethwa to dissolve the embattled board and remove Nenzani because he failed to resolve the province’s long-standing administration matter.
Nenzani responded by saying the matter has been handed over to CSA's lawyers. "The report in this regard has been referred to our lawyers to consider and advise CSA on its findings. The lawyers are busy with this task and CSA will act on its recommendations," he said.
This article first appeared on EWN : CSA board denies changing terms of reference for Moroe forensic probe
