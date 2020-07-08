CSA board denies changing terms of reference for Moroe forensic probe

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Only 33% of final-year students allowed on campus under Level 3 lockdown Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane shares details on Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande's latest briefing. 8 July 2020 3:56 PM
Callers divided over controversial tweet by Tracy Zille Clement Manyathela facilitated a debate between listeners on controversial race-related tweets. 8 July 2020 3:00 PM
WATCH LIVE: Nzimande gives update on Higher Education Dept's COVID-19 measures Higher Education Minister Balde Nzimande is the briefing the media on his department's COVID-19 measures. 8 July 2020 11:45 AM
View all Local
Truck drivers continue with protest despite union's plea for the strike to end All Truck Drivers Foundation Gauteng secretary Mandla Mngomezulu says the union condemn any violence that is brought by protest. 8 July 2020 1:57 PM
Numsa and Sacca among five unions who accepted SAA voluntary severance packages Public Enterprises Department acting director-general Kgathatso Tlhakudi gives insight on how the agreement was reached. 8 July 2020 11:38 AM
George Mukhari Hospital CEO says he learnt about alleged rape from media The police and the hospital are investigating the rape incident of a two-year-old while in a COVID-19 isolation area. 8 July 2020 7:46 AM
View all Politics
Daniel Mminele on his shapeshifting career Absa CEO Daniel Mminele says they had to transition very quickly within a very space of time into operating in a new normal. 8 July 2020 8:43 PM
Payment methods ... the good, the bad and the ugly Wendy Knowler says it is expensive to issue or bank a cheque. For example, to deposit a cheque can cost well over R100. 8 July 2020 8:14 PM
For the first time in SA there is a specific law on how banks treat customers Caroline Da Silva of the FSCA says they will look into patterns of complaints to see how to change a bank's behaviour. 8 July 2020 7:42 PM
View all Business
Shareholder activists grill Santam about 'business interruption insurance' The lockdown did it – not the pandemic – so we can’t pay, argues Santam. Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies of Just Share. 7 July 2020 6:47 PM
Authorised Siya Kolisi biography coming in 2021 The book does not yet have a title but will be published next year, ahead of the forthcoming Lions tour to South Africa in 2021. 7 July 2020 2:52 PM
Job won’t make you rich. You must earn in your sleep - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth Bruce Whitfield talks to SweepSouth cofounder Aisha Pandor about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 6 July 2020 8:39 PM
View all Lifestyle
CSA board denies changing terms of reference for Moroe forensic probe Cricket South Africa's board of directors has denied reports that it attempted to change the terms of reference of a forensic inve... 8 July 2020 9:31 PM
Rhulani Mokwena returns to Mamelodi Sundowns The President of Mamelodi Sundowns, Dr. Patrice Motsepe, welcomed Rhulani Mokwena back home to the Mamelodi Sundowns family as the... 8 July 2020 6:37 PM
Hilton Moreeng re-appointed Momentum Proteas head coach Under Hilton Moreeng’s leadership, the women's team has evolved into a competitive unit on the global stage. He led the Proteas to... 8 July 2020 2:17 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Woman can't release bird that flew into car landing on baby's car seat Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 July 2020 8:44 AM
[WATCH] Brothers from 'Charlie bit my finger fame' recreate video 13 years later Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 July 2020 8:43 AM
Sad story: Dog found abandoned with note saying he didn't learn to be good Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 July 2020 8:30 AM
View all Entertainment
Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel. 8 July 2020 8:14 AM
UPDATE: Recoveries reach 102,299 as SA records 10,134 new cases The Department of Health announced on Tuesday that there were 192 new coronavirus-related deaths. 7 July 2020 11:52 PM
Breaking the silence: How Professor Storbeck is amplifying the voice of the deaf Professor Storbeck is advocating for universal screenings to detect deafness in newborns before they are discharged from hospital. 6 July 2020 7:00 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
CSA board denies changing terms of reference for Moroe forensic probe

8 July 2020 9:31 PM
by
Tags:
Cricket South Africa
Chris Nenzani
Suspended CSA CEO Thabang Moroe

Cricket South Africa's board of directors has denied reports that it attempted to change the terms of reference of a forensic investigation into former CEO Thabang Moroe.

The board of directors of Cricket South Africa has responded to media reports that it changed the terms of reference of the audit and forensic investigation into the organisation's affairs under former CEO Thabang Moroe.

Media reports over the weekend claimed that CSA President Chris Nenzani and the board amended the terms of reference to excluded decisions made or approved by the board, and to focus solely on the actions of Moroe.

Moroe has been suspended on full pay since December. At the time, the board said it took this action following "reports from the Social and Ethics Committee and the Audit and Risk Committee of the Board related to possible failure of controls in the organisation."

In response, Nenzani said in a statement released on Wednesday evening, "CSA does not ordinarily respond to matters it is handling that have been reported in the Media, but it feels obliged to set the record straight.”

"The CSA Board has not changed the terms of reference of this investigation. In fact, the Members’ Council commissioned the forensic investigation and this has been formally communicated . It follows that the Board cannot make changes to the terms of reference because it does not have the authority to do so," Nenzani added.

In a media briefing on June 16, Nenzani did however say the scope of the forensic investigations included decisions taken by the decisions. The alleged changing of the terms of reference is seen as an attempt to shift the focus away from members of the board who may be implicated in the forensic report.

"Given that the first part of the report has been concluded, the Board needed authorisation from the Members’ Council to access the report in order to execute the actions it needs to take, using that report as a point of departure," Nenzani said.

CSA is expected to release a statement on the forensic report by the end of this week.

"The Members Council has given the Board the required authority and the Board is engaged in the task at hand and will very soon inform its stakeholders accordingly," Nenzani said.

Meanwhile, after North West Cricket president Oupa Nkagisang called on sports minister Nathi Mthethwa to dissolve the embattled board and remove Nenzani because he failed to resolve the province’s long-standing administration matter.

Nenzani responded by saying the matter has been handed over to CSA's lawyers. "The report in this regard has been referred to our lawyers to consider and advise CSA on its findings. The lawyers are busy with this task and CSA will act on its recommendations," he said.


This article first appeared on EWN : CSA board denies changing terms of reference for Moroe forensic probe


