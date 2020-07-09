WATCH LIVE: Funeral service for veteran actress Mary Twala
JOHANNESBURG - Family and friends of veteran actress Mary Twala are paying their final respects in a virtual funeral service this morning.
The 80-year-old passed away over the weekend at Park Lane hospital in Johannesburg.
WATCH: Funeral service for Mary Twala
This article first appeared on EWN : WATCH LIVE: Funeral service for veteran actress Mary Twala
More from Lifestyle
#Magazines: 'There are definite losses and gains in the move to digital'
Clement Manyathela speaks to experts about the evolution of the magazine industry.Read More
Shareholder activists grill Santam about 'business interruption insurance'
The lockdown did it – not the pandemic – so we can’t pay, argues Santam. Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies of Just Share.Read More
Authorised Siya Kolisi biography coming in 2021
The book does not yet have a title but will be published next year, ahead of the forthcoming Lions tour to South Africa in 2021.Read More
Job won’t make you rich. You must earn in your sleep - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth
Bruce Whitfield talks to SweepSouth cofounder Aisha Pandor about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures).Read More
Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?"Read More
[LISTEN] Professor Pitika Ntuli on the inspiration behind his latest exhibition
The exhibition comprises of 45 pieces sculpted from bone.Read More
[LISTEN] The psychology behind breaking lockdown regulations
Clement Manyathela speaks to clinical psychologist Ruth Ancer about the reasons why some people may be refusing to social distanceRead More
Mary Twala remembered as ‘prolific actress,’ ‘gift to the arts’
The icon passed away at the age of 80 on Saturday.Read More
SA reacts to opening of restaurants as virus cases rise
Saturday marked the 100th day of lockdown for South Africa, which has imposed some of the strictest stay-at-home measures in the world since March 27 in a bid to limit the spread of COVID-19.Read More
Legendary SA actress Mary Twala dies at 80
Details surrounding Twala’s death are still unclear, but news of her passing was revealed by her son, Somizi Mhlongo, on Saturday.Read More
More from Local
UPDATE: Gauteng overtakes Western Cape as infections reach 75,015
The Department of Health announced on Wednesday that South Africa now has 106,842 recoveries.Read More
Mkhize warns that Gauteng will surpass Western Cape as COVID-19 epicentre
Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze details Health Minister Zweli Mkhize's executive statement to the National Assembly.Read More
Parents and pupils suggest 2020 academic year be cancelled - survey
Ask Africa CEO and founder Andrea Redemeyer shares more on the findings.Read More
'The COVID-19 storm is here and Gauteng health system faces big pressure'
Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku joined Joanne Joseph on the Afternoon Drive for an update on the department's response.Read More
Only 33% of final-year students allowed on campus under Level 3 lockdown
Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane shares details on Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande's latest briefing.Read More
Callers divided over controversial tweet by Tracy Zille
Clement Manyathela facilitated a debate between listeners on controversial race-related tweets.Read More
State capture inquiry has cost taxpayers R700 million so far
This is double the R350 million price tag that Justice Minister Ronald Lamola said the inquiry had cost as of September last year.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Judge Hlope's appeal is consistent with what he has done previously'
WC Judge President John Hlophe has reportedly slammed CJ Mogoeng Mogoeng’s recommendation that he face a misconduct tribunal.Read More
WATCH LIVE: Nzimande gives update on Higher Education Dept's COVID-19 measures
Higher Education Minister Balde Nzimande is the briefing the media on his department's COVID-19 measures.Read More
Cold front to bring heavy rain and snow to parts of South Africa
South African Weather Service forecaster Mbavhalelo Maliage has the details.Read More